UCO signs BTW's Jaden Brown, Joshua Baskin, Jalen Teague

Booker T. Washington head coach Jonathan Brown said Wednesday during a signing ceremony inside of Nathan E. Harris Field House, "I'm getting chills right now."

And it wasn't due to the heater not working.

Among his players he watched sign with Central Oklahoma was his son, Jaden, an All-World first team defensive lineman. Also signing with UCO were two teammates, offensive lineman Joshua Baskin and receiver Jalen Teague.

"Just seeing Jaden grow up has been amazing," Jonathan Brown said.

Signing Day brought back memories for Brown of 1994 when he signed with Tennessee.

"Obviously it was in the old historic building, in the cafeteria," he said. "I still have a picture where I had my Tennessee hat on and I was signing my national letter of intent so it was pretty good."

His son's home field in his college career will be where Jonathan Brown closed out his high school career in the 1994 All-State Game.

Jaden Brown is excited to be joined at UCO by Baskin and Teague.