Tyler Pinder nets boys player-of-the-week honors after Broken Arrow's three-game sweep

Tyler Pinder nets boys player-of-the-week honors after Broken Arrow's three-game sweep

TylerPinder21 (copy)

Tyler Pinder

 Barry Lewis

Tyler Pinder • Broken Arrow • 6-2 • Sr.

Scored 54 points to help the Tigers sweep three games, including two against higher-ranked teams, both in Class 6A's top 10. Produced 22 points with four rebounds and three assists in an 86-51 win Tuesday at Bartlesville. Had 18 points and 10 assists in an 80-58 win Friday at No. 9 Bixby and scored 14 points in a 61-50 victory that snapped No. 10 Jenks’ seven-game winning streak Saturday. Helped the Tigers, who entered last week ranked No. 15, post an 8-2 record in January.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

