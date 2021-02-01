Tyler Pinder nets boys player-of-the-week honors after Broken Arrow's three-game sweep

Scored 54 points to help the Tigers sweep three games, including two against higher-ranked teams, both in Class 6A's top 10. Produced 22 points with four rebounds and three assists in an 86-51 win Tuesday at Bartlesville. Had 18 points and 10 assists in an 80-58 win Friday at No. 9 Bixby and scored 14 points in a 61-50 victory that snapped No. 10 Jenks’ seven-game winning streak Saturday. Helped the Tigers, who entered last week ranked No. 15, post an 8-2 record in January.