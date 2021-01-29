Tyler Pinder, Anthony Allen lead Broken Arrow's upset rout over Bixby

BIXBY — Broken Arrow has been a bit under the radar after a slow start this season, but it would be a mistake to overlook the Tigers when the Class 6A playoffs arrive in four weeks.

For the second consecutive Friday night, the Tigers picked up a very impressive win that many would consider an upset as Tyler Pinder scored 18 points and Anthony Allen added 16 to lead No. 15 Broken Arrow past ninth-ranked Bixby 80-58 in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Whitey Ford Field House.

“We can play with anybody,” Pinder said.

Last week, Broken Arrow defeated No. 4 Norman North — a win that Tigers coach Beau Wallace said “was huge for our confidence.” Broken Arrow (9-5, 3-2) is 7-2 in the 2021 portion of its schedule. Bixby (10-2, 4-1) had not played in 10 days because of COVID protocols.

The Tigers jumped to an 8-2 lead and were never caught. Broken Arrow dictated the tempo in the first half and led 34-18 at intermission against a team that averaged 96 points in its previous two games.

“They’ve got a lot of offensive firepower,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “One of the things we wanted to make sure we did was not let them just get in a rhythm shooting the ball.