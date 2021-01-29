Tyler Pinder, Anthony Allen lead Broken Arrow's upset rout over Bixby

BIXBY — Broken Arrow has been a bit under the radar after a slow start this season, but it would be a mistake to overlook the Tigers when the Class 6A playoffs arrive in four weeks.
For the second consecutive Friday night, the Tigers picked up a very impressive win that many would consider an upset as Tyler Pinder scored 18 points and Anthony Allen added 16 to lead No. 15 Broken Arrow past ninth-ranked Bixby 80-58 in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Whitey Ford Field House.
“We can play with anybody,” Pinder said.
Last week, Broken Arrow defeated No. 4 Norman North — a win that Tigers coach Beau Wallace said “was huge for our confidence.” Broken Arrow (9-5, 3-2) is 7-2 in the 2021 portion of its schedule. Bixby (10-2, 4-1) had not played in 10 days because of COVID protocols.
The Tigers jumped to an 8-2 lead and were never caught. Broken Arrow dictated the tempo in the first half and led 34-18 at intermission against a team that averaged 96 points in its previous two games.
“They’ve got a lot of offensive firepower,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “One of the things we wanted to make sure we did was not let them just get in a rhythm shooting the ball.
“We didn’t want to get up and down and let them get 70-to-80 possessions. That doesn’t benefit us. We’re always talking about what’s our advantage and our advantage was not to get in a 3-point shooting contest. We told our kids they probably shoot it better than we do, but I think we guard really well. We were trying to frustrate them and make them have to work for everything and not just give up wide-open looks.”
Allen, a 6-5 junior forward, agreed a key was “we stopped them from scoring 3s.”
Each team had five treys on Friday. Pinder’s third 3 early in the second half stretched the Tigers’ lead to 39-18. The Spartans cut their deficit to 12 a few times in the second half, but on each occasion the Tigers answered quickly. Broken Arrow ended the third quarter on a 10-2 run for a 53-42 lead.
“We moved the ball around and played as a team,” said Pinder, a 6-1 senior guard.
Another key for Broken Arrow was containing well for three quarters Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen and Xavier Glenn, who combine to average 48 points per game.
In the fourth quarter, Glenn scored 13 of his game-high 27 points and Friederichsen scored eight, but that still left him only with 15 — well below his average of 26.5.
Jaiell Talley and George McCurdy scored 12 points each for Broken Arrow.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are coming into their own right now,” Wallace said. “The Norman North win was huge for our confidence and kind of let everybody know we can play and we’re playing so much better as a team right now.”
Both teams host big games against hot teams on Saturday as Bixby meets No. 6 Owasso at 7 p.m., and Broken Arrow faces No. 10 Jenks, which has won seven in a row. The Jenks-BA game, at 4 p.m., will be a rematch of Jenks’ overtime win that determined a state tournament berth last March.
“We want to get revenge from last season,” Allen said.
Bixby 83, Broken Arrow 53 (girls): Gracy Wernli scored 25 points and Kate Bradley added 24 to lead No. 6 Bixby (12-4, 6-0). Wernli and Bradley had five 3s each. They combined for 14 points and four 3s in the first quarter that ended 21-12 and Bixby steadily pulled away. Taleyah Jones paced Broken Arrow (5-7, 2-4) with 21 points.
BROKEN ARROW 80, BIXBY 58
Broken Arrow 17 17 19 27 — 80
Bixby 13 5 14 26 — 58
Broken Arrow (9-5): Pinder 18, Allen 16, McCurdy 12, Talley 12, Blair 6, Barnes 5, Dow 5, Buckner 4, Ellison 2.
Bixby (10-2): Glenn 27, Friedrichsen 15, Loney 6, Weaver 6, Hasz 4.
BIXBY 83, BROKEN ARROW 53 (GIRLS)
Broken Arrow 12 13 14 14 — 53
Bixby 21 23 25 14 — 83
Broken Arrow (5-7): Jones 21, Pippett 12, Duffey 9, Callens 3, Herrera 2, Howard 2, Jones-Wilson 2, Vann-Jackson 2.
Bixby (12-4): Wernli 25, Bradley 24, Mayes 11, Baldwin 10, Nielsen 8, Mays 5.