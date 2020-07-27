We have new leaders in quarterback and kicker/special teams categories in the 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
Readers voted more than 28,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. Here's where each candidate stands in voting, as of Monday:
Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian (tie)
Brenden Dye, Owasso (tie)
Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at
OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will continue to be published throughout the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Go to
OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World. Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
Photo by SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
Courtesy photo
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
Courtesy photo
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Courtesy photo
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Photo by CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Photo by STEVEN VAN WORTH/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Ryan Conner, Claremore
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Photo by SHANE COSSEY/For the Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Mason Ford, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
K/ST nominee: Hagen Hood, Owasso
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Garrett Long, Adair
Courtesy photo