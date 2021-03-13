Tuttle wins first state basketball title with victory over Fort Gibson in 4A girls final

OKLAHOMA CITY – Early in the fourth quarter Saturday of the Class 4A girls state title game, Fort Gibson appeared in good shape to win its fifth gold ball in 11 years.

But after Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann tied the game at 36 with two free throws, Tuttle scored 17 of the game’s final 19 points to come away with its first basketball state title, 53-38, at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

Landry Allen led Tuttle (25-4) with 17 points and seven rebounds while Gann and Graci Shieldnight paced Fort Gibson (21-4) with 13 points each in a matchup of teams both known as Lady Tigers.

Fort Gibson, which was a state qualifier for the 17th consecutive season, was in its ninth state final since 2006 while Tuttle had never played in a championship game. Tuttle avenged a 56-31 loss to Fort Gibson in the 2018 quarterfinals -- that was Tuttle's first state berth in 35 years.

“We’ve been here a lot,” Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said. “Fortunately you win some and unfortunately you lose some. When you lose it hurts and it’s very tough, but give (Tuttle) credit.”

Gann opened the fourth quarter with a layup that gave Fort Gibson a 34-33 lead. Tuttle’s Storie Driver answered with a 3 and then Gann made her tying free throws.