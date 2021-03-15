 Skip to main content
Tulsa World's boys all-state tournament teams, MVPs, scoring leaders for Classes 6A-3A
All-tournament boys basketball

Del City vs Edmond Memorial (copy)

Del City’s Keyondre Young, the Class 6A state tournament MVP, grabs a rebound over Edmond Memorial’s Will Cain during the Class 6A state final Saturday at Mabee Center.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Class 6A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

x-Keyondre Young, Del City;6-8;Sr.;20.0

Sherrod Davis, Del City;6-3;Sr.;8.7

Josh Nwankwo, Putnam North;6-5;Sr.;22.0

Sean Pedulla, Ed. Memorial;6-1;Sr.;17.3

JV Seat, Ed. Memorial;6-3;Jr.;17.0

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Caden Fry, Owasso;6-7;Jr.;20.0

Terry McMorris, Del City;6-5;So.;8.0

Jeff Nwankwo, Putnam North;6-5;Sr.;14.0

Tyler Pinder, Broken Arrow;6-1;Sr.;21.0

Dylan Warlick, Edmond North;6-5;Fr.;11.5

Leading scorers

Keyondre Young, Del City, 60; Sean Pedulla, Edmond Memorial, 52; Josh Nwankwo, Putnam North; 44, JV Seat, Edmond Memorial, 43; Jeff Nwankwo, Putnam North, 28; Sherrod Davis, Del City, 26; Terry McMorris, Del City, 24; Dylan Warlick, Edmond North, 23.

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

x-Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert;6-4;Sr.;23.5

Maurice Cudjo, Carl Albert;6-0;Sr.;19.5

Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton Mac;5-10;Sr.;18.0

Danquez Dawsey, Lawton Mac;6-1;Sr.;19.3

Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa;6-7;Sr.;22.0

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Dion Brown, Ardmore;5-9;Jr.;16.5

Jordyn Brown, Ardmore;5-10;So.;16.0

Brandon Cowan, Lawton Mac;5-10;Sr.;14.0

Vernon Durant, Sapulpa;6-5;Sr.;16.5

James Locke, Carl Albert;6-3;Sr.;13.0

Leading scorers

Danquez Dawsey, Lawton Mac, 58; Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton Mac, 54; Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert, 47; Brandon Cowan, Lawton Mac, 42; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa, 42; Maurice Cudjo, Carl Albert 39; Mason Dement, Sapulpa, 34; Dion Brown, Ardmore, 32; Vernon Durant, Sapulpa, 32; Marty Perry, Lawton Mac, 32.

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

x-Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr. 18.3

Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall;6-5;Sr.;18.7

Anthony Pritchard, Webster;6-3;Sr.;23.5

CJ Smith, Heritage Hall;6-4;So.;10.0

Matthew Stone, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr.;12.7

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall;6-0;Sr.14.0

Maverick Ridenour, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr.;6.7

Melvin Swindle, Heritage Hall;6-3;Sr.;7.0

Anthony Turner, Classen SAS;6-3;Sr.15.0

Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Chr.;6-5;Jr.;22.0

Leading scorers

Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher, 56; Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall, 56; Anthony Pritchard, Webster, 47; Matthew Stone, Kingfisher, 38; Sebastian Perry, Heritage Hall, 32; CJ Smith, Heritage Hall, 30; Anthony Turner, Classen SAS, 30; Jarret Birdwell, Kingfisher, 26.

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

x-Reid Lovelace, Cr. Christian;5-11;Jr.;17.0

Kendal Daniels, Beggs;6-5;Sr.;11.0

Trey Gaines, Beggs;6-1;Sr.;9.3

Cooper Gudell, Cr. Christian;6-3;Sr.;17.0

Bai Jobe, Comm. Christian;6-4;So.;12.0

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Kris Akins, Hugo;6-4;Sr.;14.5

Kegan Bradford, Westville;6-0;Jr.;23.0

Brody Gibbs, Cr. Christian;5-10;Sr.;8.0

Blake Gomez, Beggs;6-1;Sr;8.3

Donte' Shanklin, Hugo;6-1;Sr.;8.5

Leading scorers

Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian 51; Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian 51; Kendal Daniels, Beggs, 33; Kris Akins, Hugo, 29; Trey Gaines, Beggs, 28.

x-Most Valuable Player

Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to the selections.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

