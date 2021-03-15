Tulsa World's boys all-state tournament teams, MVPs, scoring leaders for Classes 6A-3A

Class 6A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
x-Keyondre Young, Del City;6-8;Sr.;20.0
Sherrod Davis, Del City;6-3;Sr.;8.7
Josh Nwankwo, Putnam North;6-5;Sr.;22.0
Sean Pedulla, Ed. Memorial;6-1;Sr.;17.3
JV Seat, Ed. Memorial;6-3;Jr.;17.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Caden Fry, Owasso;6-7;Jr.;20.0
Terry McMorris, Del City;6-5;So.;8.0
Jeff Nwankwo, Putnam North;6-5;Sr.;14.0
Tyler Pinder, Broken Arrow;6-1;Sr.;21.0
Dylan Warlick, Edmond North;6-5;Fr.;11.5
Leading scorers
Keyondre Young, Del City, 60; Sean Pedulla, Edmond Memorial, 52; Josh Nwankwo, Putnam North; 44, JV Seat, Edmond Memorial, 43; Jeff Nwankwo, Putnam North, 28; Sherrod Davis, Del City, 26; Terry McMorris, Del City, 24; Dylan Warlick, Edmond North, 23.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
x-Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert;6-4;Sr.;23.5
Maurice Cudjo, Carl Albert;6-0;Sr.;19.5
Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton Mac;5-10;Sr.;18.0
Danquez Dawsey, Lawton Mac;6-1;Sr.;19.3
Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa;6-7;Sr.;22.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Dion Brown, Ardmore;5-9;Jr.;16.5
Jordyn Brown, Ardmore;5-10;So.;16.0
Brandon Cowan, Lawton Mac;5-10;Sr.;14.0
Vernon Durant, Sapulpa;6-5;Sr.;16.5
James Locke, Carl Albert;6-3;Sr.;13.0
Leading scorers
Danquez Dawsey, Lawton Mac, 58; Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton Mac, 54; Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert, 47; Brandon Cowan, Lawton Mac, 42; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa, 42; Maurice Cudjo, Carl Albert 39; Mason Dement, Sapulpa, 34; Dion Brown, Ardmore, 32; Vernon Durant, Sapulpa, 32; Marty Perry, Lawton Mac, 32.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
x-Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr. 18.3
Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall;6-5;Sr.;18.7
Anthony Pritchard, Webster;6-3;Sr.;23.5
CJ Smith, Heritage Hall;6-4;So.;10.0
Matthew Stone, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr.;12.7
SECOND TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall;6-0;Sr.14.0
Maverick Ridenour, Kingfisher;6-3;Sr.;6.7
Melvin Swindle, Heritage Hall;6-3;Sr.;7.0
Anthony Turner, Classen SAS;6-3;Sr.15.0
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Chr.;6-5;Jr.;22.0
Leading scorers
Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher, 56; Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall, 56; Anthony Pritchard, Webster, 47; Matthew Stone, Kingfisher, 38; Sebastian Perry, Heritage Hall, 32; CJ Smith, Heritage Hall, 30; Anthony Turner, Classen SAS, 30; Jarret Birdwell, Kingfisher, 26.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
x-Reid Lovelace, Cr. Christian;5-11;Jr.;17.0
Kendal Daniels, Beggs;6-5;Sr.;11.0
Trey Gaines, Beggs;6-1;Sr.;9.3
Cooper Gudell, Cr. Christian;6-3;Sr.;17.0
Bai Jobe, Comm. Christian;6-4;So.;12.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Kris Akins, Hugo;6-4;Sr.;14.5
Kegan Bradford, Westville;6-0;Jr.;23.0
Brody Gibbs, Cr. Christian;5-10;Sr.;8.0
Blake Gomez, Beggs;6-1;Sr;8.3
Donte' Shanklin, Hugo;6-1;Sr.;8.5
Leading scorers
Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian 51; Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian 51; Kendal Daniels, Beggs, 33; Kris Akins, Hugo, 29; Trey Gaines, Beggs, 28.
x-Most Valuable Player
Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to the selections.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World