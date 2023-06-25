The best in high school sports will be celebrated at the Tulsa World’s All-World Awards on Thursday.

The banquet at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa honors the top performers in area high school sports. The Tulsa World has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships over the past six years to student-athletes at the event.

For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive.

Tickets are available at allworldawards.com.

Felix Jones, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft choice who starred at Booker T. Washington High School, will be the featured speaker.

During the banquet, selections for the athlete of the year in 21 varsity high school sports will be announced. There also will be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, comeback, inspirational and scholar athletes. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.

The All-World Awards will also name the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest that was sponsored by Tulsa Tech. Winners received the most votes during the contest.

Jones, a running back, was the Tulsa World’s metro and state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help Booker T. Washington reach the Class 5A final. He also was a track and field standout for Washington and played on the 2005 state runner-up basketball team.

Jones was an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and the Cowboys’ top pick in ‘08.

Jones played in the NFL from 2008-13 with his first five seasons for Dallas before finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the NFL with a 5.9 per carry yards average in 2009 and had a career-high 1,250 total yards in 2010.

“Felix Jones is the ideal leader to put in front of the best high school student athletes in the Tulsa area,” said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. “He is someone who accomplished a lot on the football field but he’s so much more than that. He’s someone who is continuing to make an impact in Tulsa to this day. I can’t wait to hear his message to our audience at the All-World Awards.”

Check-in time will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.