Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Memorial High School’s Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five to eight athletes to the come-and-go event.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That come-and-go process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

