Tulsa Public Schools cancels athletic activities for Thursday, Friday due to winter weather

Tulsa Public Schools cancels athletic activities for Thursday, Friday due to winter weather

Memorial at Webster

Webster's Martwon Taylor pressures Memorial's Ty Frierson during their game last Thursday. Both teams have been affected by cancellations this week.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tulsa Public Schools announced Wednesday that all athletic activities have been canceled through Friday due to winter weather.

TPS athletic activities have been canceled since Monday. Many other area schools and districts also have called off athletic events this week due to the weather. There were only a few basketball games played in the area Tuesday.

TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said a decision on Saturday's scheduled events will likely be made Thursday afternoon.

With playoffs starting soon, it's unlikely TPS teams will be able to play complete schedules.

"We had makeup games upon makeup games going to be played this week," Cloud said. "Between COVID and the weather, it's difficult to play a full schedule."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

