Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic events through Friday; basketball until next week

Tulsa Public Schools announced Wednesday that the cancellation of all athletic events due to winter weather and its after-effects has been extended through Friday.

TPS teams will be allowed to compete in wrestling regionals that start Saturday because those events will be held in non-TPS facilities.

All basketball games involving TPS teams have been called off through Sunday.

"In an effort to make sure our staff is focusing on bringing back our students for in-person instruction we feel it is imperative for the staff to be committed to preparing the school facilities this week for the start of school next week," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said.

Cloud also wanted to make an early decision on weekend cancellations in order to give Class 6A and 5A schools time to reschedule basketball games for next Monday or Tuesday, if they desire, to help get them ready for the playoffs that start Feb. 25-27. If they don't play on Monday or Tuesday, all the 6A-5A teams will enter the playoffs without having played a game for at least 19 days — and a few much longer.

Class 4A's Central and McLain will go directly to the playoffs Monday and Webster on Tuesday.

All athletic events involving TPS teams have been canceled since Feb. 8.