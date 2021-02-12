Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic events through Feb. 16

All Tulsa Public Schools athletic activities have been canceled through Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to severe winter weather.

TPS athletics have been shut down since Monday because of the weather.

"The problem is the entrances and the parking lots for all our facilities," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Friday. "So we're off through Tuesday and we're on watch starting Wednesday."

Many athletic events involving other area schools have been called off this week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.