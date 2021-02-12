Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic events through Feb. 16

All Tulsa Public Schools athletic activities have been canceled through Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to severe winter weather.
TPS athletics have been shut down since Monday because of the weather.
"The problem is the entrances and the parking lots for all our facilities," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Friday. "So we're off through Tuesday and we're on watch starting Wednesday."
Many athletic events involving other area schools have been called off this week.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.