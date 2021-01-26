Trojans rally late, outlast Sandites in overtime

Fox opened the overtime with a basket on a baseline jumper, but the Sandites wouldn't score again. Tata answered with a 3 and Averitt sank two free throws at 1:26. Jenks' defense came up with three stops and Stephen Kittleman split two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to seal the outcome.

Averitt led Jenks with 18 points and Tata scored 11 as the Trojans extended their winning streak to six.

"To be able to come back and grind one out against a good team that is so well coached has to do nothing but give us confidence," Clay Martin said. "A lot of guys continue to step up as we battle through some injuries. We didn't play our best ball tonight and we beat a good ballclub.

"We weren't good the whole night but I'm very proud of our guys for showing toughness in big moments."

Sand Springs 53, Jenks 32 (girls)

The Lady Sandites jumped out to a 28-7 lead and were never threatened despite playing without Journey Armstead, who was sidelined for a second consecutive game with a knee injury after surpassing 1,000 career points last week. Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry said Armstead's status is "day-to-day" and she likely would have played if it had been a playoff game.