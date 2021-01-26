Trojans rally late, outlast Sandites in overtime

SAND SPRINGS – After winning the Jenks/Union Invitational last weekend, there was a danger of a letdown for Jenks on Tuesday night.
The Class 6A No. 10 Trojans, however, survived a rough middle portion of their Frontier Conference matchup and prevailed 53-49 in overtime over No. 20 Sand Springs at Ed Dubie Field House.
"I think coming off the tournament high was pretty evident," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "We played good at the beginning, but we didn't handle prosperity very well."
And that along with Sand Springs' Marlo Fox warming up led to the Sandites rallying for a 43-35 lead early in the fourth quarter.
A key moment came with 5:29 left in regulation when Jenks (8-3, 3-2) converted a 5-point play as Dylan Golightly sank a 3-pointer with the help of a shooter's bounce and Chase Martin, who was fouled away from the ball, made both his ensuing free throws to cut the deficit to 43-40.
"That was huge," Clay Martin said.
Gron Tata's 3-pointer pulled Jenks into a 45-45 tie with 2:50 remaining. Forty-three seconds later, Sand Springs' Daren Hawkins made two free throws, but Ben Averitt's basket at 1:51 tied the game again at 47.
Sand Springs (5-7, 1-5) played for the last shot, but Fox, who finished with 21 points, missed a 15-foot jumper, sending the game into OT.
Fox opened the overtime with a basket on a baseline jumper, but the Sandites wouldn't score again. Tata answered with a 3 and Averitt sank two free throws at 1:26. Jenks' defense came up with three stops and Stephen Kittleman split two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to seal the outcome.
Averitt led Jenks with 18 points and Tata scored 11 as the Trojans extended their winning streak to six.
"To be able to come back and grind one out against a good team that is so well coached has to do nothing but give us confidence," Clay Martin said. "A lot of guys continue to step up as we battle through some injuries. We didn't play our best ball tonight and we beat a good ballclub.
"We weren't good the whole night but I'm very proud of our guys for showing toughness in big moments."
Sand Springs 53, Jenks 32 (girls)
The Lady Sandites jumped out to a 28-7 lead and were never threatened despite playing without Journey Armstead, who was sidelined for a second consecutive game with a knee injury after surpassing 1,000 career points last week. Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry said Armstead's status is "day-to-day" and she likely would have played if it had been a playoff game.
"It was a good team win," Berry said. "We've played pretty good the last two games, but we're definitely going to need her back, and we're going to need everybody to keep getting better when we play the big girls."
Hailey Jackson and Sakauri Wilson paced the Sandites (8-6, 4-3) with 12 points each. Jackson's status was in doubt until just before tipoff due to an ankle injury.
"It was a game-time decision and she toughed it out for us," Berry said. "I'm glad to have her back."
Wilson scored nine in the first quarter that ended with the Sandites ahead 15-4. Sand Springs’ Mikah Hampton had nine points on three 3s.
Madison Luciano led Jenks (6-9, 2-4) with 12 points in the first half – all of her team’s scoring before intermission. Jill Twiehaus scored all 10 of her points in the second half for Jenks.
Jenks 53, Sand Springs 49, OT
Jenks;15;9;10;13;6;--;53
Sand Springs;12;14;13;8;2;--;49
Jenks (8-3): Averitt 18, Tata 11, Golightly 9, Martin 7, Kittleman 6, Wilkins 2.
Sand Springs (5-7): Fox 21, Fisher 13, Hawkins 7, Savage 4, Clark 2, Oakley 2.
Sand Springs 53, Jenks 32 (girls)
Jenks;4;8;9;11;--;32
Sand Springs;15;15;9;14;--;53
Jenks (6-9): Luciano 12, Twiehaus 10, Brown 5, Johnson 2, Simpson 2, Robinson 1.
Sand Springs (8-6): Jackson 12, Wilson 12, Hampton 9, Kirkendoll 5, M.Morris 4, Cheney 3, Jordan 2, T.Morris 2, Pearce 2, Tanner 2.