Trojans mount a 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter to stun Mustang, 34-31

MUSTANG — Hudson Ball peeled off the side of the offensive line.

Joined by teammate Ashton Cunningham, the two Jenks Trojans bee-lined toward the backfield and stretched out.

As Mustang kicker Aiden Jordan stepped up toward the ball and planted his foot into it, the football didn’t float into the windy Oklahoma sky and between the uprights.

Instead if found Ball’s hands.

And as the ball bumbled toward the sideline and out of bounds on the Mustang side of the field, the Jenks side spilled out onto the field at Bronco Stadium.

After trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Trojans’ comeback against Mustang was complete by Ball and Cunningham’s block.

Jenks 34, Mustang 31.

In a blistering cold Friday night on the west side of the state, the Trojans mounted a 19-point comeback in the final 12 minutes of the game to usurp the Broncos on the round and advance to the semifinals round of the Class 6AI playoffs.

“I knew that the defense always has us and we were going to go out there and get in the red zone and score,” said Jenks quarterback Ike Owens, who completed 10-of-14 passes for 154 yards in the win.

After only mustering 12 points in the first three quarters, the Trojans began the fourth with kicker Andrew Pursell drilling a 52-yard field goal to cut into the Broncos lead.

“Of course,” Pursell said of his confidence to make the field goal. He also scored on kicks of 30 and 47. “What kind of question is that? I knew I was going to make it.”

On the ensuing play, Jenks sophomore defensive back Sam Stone intercepted Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell, returning it 45 yards for a touchdown, but a block in the back penalty pushed the Trojans back.

The Trojans would still find the end zone, after Owens tossed a 13-yard reception to receiver Ty Walls.

“Coming out we just had to execute,” Walls said. “We never flinched, we stayed calm and just believed that we could do it.”

Owens would keep the ball and convert the two-point conversion to cut Mustang’s lead to eight. After forcing the Broncos into a punt – the only one of the night for either team – the Trojans marched down the field, with Owens pushing the ball past the goal line to cut into Mustang’s lead.

A double reverse on the following two-point conversion, with Walls successfully throwing a pass to receiver Jayden Johnson, and the Trojans had tied the game.

But, they weren’t done.

On the ensuing drive, Russell would again turn the ball over, fumbling on a quarterback run at the Broncos 30-yard line. Jenks safety Jalyn Stanford pounced on the ball and on the ensuing offensive play burst 24 yards to set the Trojans up inside the 10.

Without running back Jaiden Carroll, Stanford assumed the majority of rushing duties for the Trojans, finishing with 13 carries for 89 yards.

The Broncos defense would stymie the Trojans similar to the first three quarters, leaving Jenks to rely on Pursell to give them its first lead of the night.

He drilled it.

And after a fast-paced drive down the field, with Mustang set up for a chip-shot field goal, Ball blocked it, and cemented an instant-classic win for Jenks.

“Coach (Adam) Gaylor told us not to flinch,” Ball said. “We didn’t. So everyone stepped up and got their job done.”

The Broncos offense was powered through 6-foot-3 Jacobe Johnson, who caught five passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was planning out overtime,” said Jenks head coach Keith Riggs of the ending. “Boy, what an amazing feeling. I’m so proud of our kids for never giving up.”

JENKS 34, MUSTANG 31

Jenks;3;6;3;22;—;34

Mustang;7;17;7;0;—;31

First quarter

MUS – Jacobe Johnson 23 pass from Tristen Russell (Aiden Jordan kick), 8:50

JEN – Andrew Pursell 30 field goal, 5:04

Second quarter

MUS – Aiden Jordan 35 field goal, 11:46

MUS – Jacobe Johnson 90 pass from Russell (Jordan kick), 4:06

JEN – Jordan Schelling 10 run (kick failed), 1:19

MUS – Russell 1 run (Jordan kick), 0:08

Third quarter

JEN – Pursell 47 field goal, 5:52

MUS – Russell 17 run (Jordan kick), 4:36

Fourth quarter

JEN – Pursell 52 field goal, 11:54

JEN – Ty Walls 13 pass from Ike Owens (Owens run), 8:06

JEN – Owens 1 run (Jayden Johnson pass from Walls), 3:34

JEN – Pursell 21 field goal, 1:36

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – JEN 20, MUS 20; Rushes-Yards – JEN 45-211, MUS 28-199; Comp-Att-Int – JEN 10-14-0, MUS 9-20-1. Passing Yards – JEN 154, MUS 262. Fumbles-Lost JEN 0-0, MUS 1-1. Penalty Yards – JEN 5-50, MUS 5-23. Total Yards – JEN 365, MUS 461. Punts-Avg. – JEN 0-0, MUS 1-16