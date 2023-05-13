YUKON — The Class 6A boys 200-meter dash state championship Union senior Braylon Thompson claimed Saturday afternoon? It was a year in the making.

As a junior last spring, Thompson turned in a time of 22.16 seconds, good for a fifth-place finish in the event. From his place in the middle of the pack, Thompson watched Union teammate and future Oklahoma defensive back Jayden Rowe cross the finish line with a title-winning mark of 21.09.

“He never lost (last year),” he said of Rowe. “I looked up to him and I told myself, ‘That’s going to be me next year. I’m not going to let nobody beat me.’”

A year later on Saturday, Thompson found himself once again in the field for the 200-meter title and this time he left no doubt. Starting fast, staying fast and finishing fast, Thompson pulled away from the competition in the final race of his high school career with a personal record of 21.27, 0.58 ahead of Booker T. Washington’s Kyler Brown.

Mission accomplished.

“I started training in June for this very moment,” Thompson said. “I feel like all the hard work I put in paid off.”

Thompson’s showing in the 200-meter event followed wins in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay Saturday and served as the basis for the Redhawks, who claimed the school’s first Class 6A boys track and field championship since 2017 on the track at Yukon High School.

Boosted by Thompson’s pair of individual titles and the relay title he shared with teammates Ashton Cunningham, Thomas Gothard and Devon Jordan, Union finished with a team score of 108.5, 34.5 points ahead of second-place Jenks. Stillwater closed the event in third with 69 points followed by Westmoore (56), Broken Arrow (55), Moore (54,) Edmond Memorial (43) and Owasso (42.5).

Elsewhere at the Class 5A and 6A Championship, Edmond Memorial claimed the 6A girls team title with 113 points ahead of second-place Jenks (105). Bishop Kelley captured the 5A girls title with 105 points in a performance highlighted by Gwyneth Meyers’ runaway effort in the 1,600-meter event.

On the boys’ side of 5A, Coweta’s 88 points landed the Tigers a comfortable team title ahead of Ada (73) and Piedmont (65).

“It feels amazing,” Thompson said of Union’s 6A title. “First time for us in six years. It feels great because I did everything I could to help secure it.”

Indeed, Thompson was involved in nearly all of the Redhawks’ success Saturday.

Anchoring Union’s 400-meter relay team, Thompson combined with Cunningham, Gothard and Jordan for a 41.10 finish ahead of Norman (41.49) and Mustang (41.91). The Jenks team of Ashton Jones, Ilias Cooper, D.J. Carter and Ayden Christiansen came in at 42.03 in fifth place.

“(The relay team) just trained all year and we knew we were going to come through and do what we needed to do to win,” said Thompson, who plans to attend Pittsburg State in the fall.

Thompson fell back Saturday from the personal best of 10.29 he set in the 100-meter dash at the Jenks Regional on May 6, but he claimed the event’s individual title with breathing room. His time of 10.61 placed Thompson ahead of Brown of Booker T. Washington (10.84) and Midwest City’s Steven Brazille (10.85) followed by Broken Arrow’s Nate Jones (10.88) and Union’s Jordan (10.91).

Between the 4x100-meter relay and the 100-meter dash, Thompson entered the 200-meter dash already in possession of hardware to take home. But it was his final event of the day that held the prize Thompson had been eyeing since last spring.

“Last year, it wasn't a serious thing for me. I was just running,” Thompson said. “This year I trained for it.”

In the lead-up to this weekend’s state event, Thompson had a scare in the 200-meter event in the Jenks Regional when Stillwater’s Holden Thompson came within 13 hundredths of a second of passing him in the regional final. Saturday, as Thompson surged well beyond the pack over the final 100-plus meters, the margins were wider.

“This year I knew I wasn’t going to let nobody beat me — no matter what,” he said.

OSSAA Track and Field Championships

At Yukon High School

6A girls

Teams: 1. Edmond Memorial: 113; 2. Jenks: 105; 3. Edmond Santa Fe: 91 ; 4. Union: 86; 5. Edmond North: 42; 6. Booker T. Washington: 39; 7. Deer Creek: 37; 8. Owasso: 36; 9. Southmoore: 34; 10. Bartlesville: 31; 11. Putnam City West: 30 12. Choctaw: 29; 13. Mustang 25; 14. Muskogee 23; 15. Broken Arrow: 22.

100: 1. Jordan Atkinson, Southmoore: 12.07; 2. Jazzlin Brown, Putnam City West: 12.12; 3. Tiyna Ridge, Edmond Memorial: 12.14; 4. Campbell Barta, Bartlesville: 12.26; 5. Sarah Wulfert, Stillwater: 12.34; 6. Alana Williams, Yukon: 12.35.

100 hurdles: 1. Inara Ukawuba, Edmond North: 14.22; 2. Kayvon Nubine, Edmond Memorial: 14.25; 3. Amara Ubabuike, Westmoore: 15.08; 4. DeRiayah Lee, Muskogee: 15.40; 5. Victoria Cole, Jenks: 15.50 (15.495); 6. Taylore Baker, Edmond Santa Fe: 15.50 (15.496).

1,600: 1. Bella Nelson, Owasso: 4:57.86; 2. Tabitha Fox, Deer Creek: 5:00.06; 3. Morgan Kirkland, Edmond North: 5:01.57; 4. Kate Barber, Jenks: 5:02.34; 5. Natalie Duggan, Edmond Santa Fe: 5:05.21; 6. Charlie Keely, Jenks: 5:05.46.

1,600 relay: 1. Jenks: 3:49.17; 2. Union: 3:52.35; 3. Edmond Memorial: 3:59.05; 4. Southmoore: 3:57.96; 5. Owasso: 3:59897; 6. Choctaw: 4:01.04.

200: 1. Emmanuella Njenje, Edmond Santa Fe: 23.83; 2. Sidney Smith, Union: 24.27; 3. Camryn Ere, Booker T. Washington: 24.86 6; 4. Kendall Johnson, Booker T. Washington: 24.97; 5. Kayvon Nubine, Edmond Memorial: 25.07; 6. Campbell Barta, Bartlesville: 25.12.

300 hurdles: 1. Jaylin Adams, Mustang: 44.20; 2. Amaya Harrison, Union: 44.74; 3. DeRiayah Lee, Muskogee: 44.90; 4. Inara Ukawuba, Edmond North: 45.75; 5. Lola Smith, Edmond Memorial: 45.93; 6. Maddie Cottier, Deer Creek: 46.82.

400: 1. Emmanuella Njenje, Edmond Santa Fe: 54.07; 2. Olivia Granderson, Jenks: 56.10; 3. Rachel Cornell, Jenks: 56.69; 4. Gloria Granderson, Jenks: 57.27; 5. Chloe Ezell, Edmond Memorial: 57.97; 6. Jenna Doolen, Edmond Memorial: 58.13.

400 relay: 1. Edmond Santa Fe: 46.44; 2. Union: 47.35; 3. Edmond Memoria:l 47.84; 4. Booker T. Washington: 47.94; 5. Muskogee: 48.10; 6. Stillwater: 48.35.; 7. Mustang: 48.39; 8. Southmoore: 48.94.

800: 1. Bella Nelson, Owasso: 2:09.93; 2. Chloe Ezell, Edmond Memorial: 2:11.64; 3. Tabitha Fox, Deer Creek: 2:13.54; 4. Morgan Kirkland, Edmond North: 2:13.76; 5. Kate Barber; Jenks: 2:14.26; 6. Kinley Kite, Norman North: 2:14.55.

Long jump: 1. Caya Smith, Putnam City West: 19-02.25; 2. Kendall Johnson, Booker T. Washington: 18-05.50-4; 3. Kadance Barnett, Bartlesville: 18-00.25; 4. Campbell Barta, Bartlesville: 17-10.00; 5. Kassidi Watkins, Mustang: 17-10.00-4; 6. Ceazia McFadden, Stillwater: 17-08.50.

Discus 1. Kelli Despain, Edmond Memorial: 136-10; 2. Jordan Gibson, Broken Arrow: 133-03; 3. Hailey Raimondi, Union 131-00; 4. Arionna McElroy, Mustang 126-11; 5. Accalya King, Westmoore: 126-04; 6. Lexi Atteberry, Union: 121-09.

6A boys

Teams: 1. Union: 108.5; 2. Jenks: 74; 3. Stillwater: 69; 4. Westmoore: 56; 5. Broken Arrow: 55; 6. Moore: 54; 7. Mustang: 48.5; 8. Edmond Memorial: 43; 9. Owasso: 42.5; T10. Norman: 41; T10. Deer Creek: 41; 12. Yukon: 34; 13. Edmond North: 31; 14. Choctaw: 24; 15. Edmond Santa Fe: 21.

100: 1. Braylon Thompson, Union: 10.61; 2. Kyler Brown, Booker T. Washington: 10.84; 3. Steven Brazille, Midwest City: 10.85; 4. Nate Jones, Broken Arrow: 10.88; 5. Devon Jordan, Union: 10.91; 6. Elyjah McKissick, Choctaw: 10.96.

110 hurdles: 1. Xavier Simpkins, Westmoore: 14.24; 2. Aiden Edwards, Mustang: 14.37;

3. Sam Strauss, Edmond Memorial: 14.47 (14.463) 4. Boone Bennett, Owasso: 14.47 (14.465); 5. Jaren Harmon, Edmond Memorial: 14.49; 6. Nathan Aryeequaye, Westmoore: 14.52.

1,600: 1. Keegan Thomas, Stillwater: 4:20.43; 2. Brody Woodcock, Deer Creek: 4:21.65; 3. Cameron Langdon, Mustang: 4:22.75; 4. Tyler Schwarz, Deer Creek: 4:23.55; 5. Tyler McDoulett, Jenks: 4:24.77; 6. Casey Little, Owasso: 4:25.27.

1,600 relay: 1. Union: 3:18.61; 2. Westmoore: 3:19.30; 3. Broken Arrow: 3:19.90; 4. Jenks: 3:21.20; 5. Moore: 3:22.22; 6. Yukon: 3:23.65.

200: 1. Braylon Thompson, Union: 21.27; 2. Kyler Brown, Booker T. Washington: 21.85; 3. Holden Thompson, Stillwater: 21.87; 4. Kayleb Barnett, Broken Arrow: 21.18; 5. Brayden Clark, Moore: 22.21; 6. Jaylen Jones, Owasso: 22.24.

300 hurdles: 1. Aidan Edwards, Mustang: 37.33; 2. Nathan Aryeequaye, Westmoore: 38.77; 3. Xavier Simpkins, Westmore: 38.77; 4. Boone Bennett, Owasso: 38.83; 5. Sam Strauss, Edmond Memorial: 38.89; 6. Jaren Harmon, Edmond Memorial: 39.11.

400: 1. Heston Thompson, Stillwater: 47.13; 2. Thomas Gothard, Union: 48.01; 3. Miles Reaux, Putnam City West: 49.14; 4. Dajon Gains, Union: 49.22; 5. Henric Vanderveldt, Edmond Memorial: 49.39; 6. Foster Penhall, Edmond Santa Fe: 49.67.

400 relay: 1. Union: 41.10; 2. Norman: 41.49; 3. Mustang:41.91; 4. Stillwater: 42.00; 5. Jenks: 42.03; 6. Choctaw: 42.11; 7. Yukon: 42.46; 8. Edmond Memorial: 42.90.

800: 1. Kolton Bennett, Westmoore: 1:54.40; 2.Tyler McDouleett, Jenks: 1:55.58; 3. Seth Meyer, Jenks: 1:55.60; 4. Gavin Bacus, Edmond North: 1:55.78; 5. Noah Thayer, Mustang: 1:56.01; 6. Dane Janowski, Owasso: 1:56.74.

Long jump: 1. Camden Pratcher, Norman North: 23-10.00; 2. Ezra Johnson, Yukon: 22-09.25; 3. Tias McClarty, Norman: 22-04.50; 4. Patrick Uzzle, Westmoore: 21-10.75; 5. Robert Thompson, Choctaw: 21-10.50; 6. Simian Gilkey, Jenks: 21-09.00

Discus 1. Ty Morrison, Moore: 158-11; 2.Bergin Kysar, Edmond Santa Fe: 157-01; 3. Daniel Newton, Edmond Santa Fe: 151-07; 4. Harper Weatherly, Jenks: 149-08; 5. Karsen Rampey, Bixby: 145-08; 6. Shane Wyatt, Broken Arrow: 143-06.

5A girls

Teams: 1. Bishop Kelley: 105; 2. Ardmore: 82.5; 3. Lawton Eisenhower: 80; 4. Durant: 64; 5. Glenpool: 55; 6. Guthrie: 47; 7. Piedmont: 42; 8. John Marshall: 36; 9. Tahlequah: 31; 10. Carl Albert: 30; 11. Pryor: 27; 12. Bishop McGuinness: 22; 13. Grove: 21; 14. Duncan: 20.5; 15. Del City: 19.

100: 1. Chloe Threatt, John Marshall: 12.02; 2. Stella Edison, Glenpool: 12.22; 3. Saniya Craven, Glenpool: 12.53; 4.Alexis Calvin, Pryor: 12.61; 5. Jenna Eby, Noble: 12.63; 6. Jakada Skinner, Ardmore: 12.90.

100 hurdles: 1. Hali Denton, Altus: 15.20; 2. Kindalyn Miller, Duncan: 15.28; 3. Olivia Miles, Bishop Kelley: 15.45; 4. Cheyenne Gaymon, Guthrie: 15.65; 5. Mary Loftiss, Bishop McGuiness: 15.84; 6. Taby Roy, Bishop McGuiness: 15:97.

1,600: 1. Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley: 5:08.79; 2. Claire Collins, Piedmont: 5.16:22; 3. Audrey McElhaney, Elgin: 5:23.63; 4. McKenna Hood, Tahlequah: 5:25.63; 5. Khloe Clemence: 5:27.84; 6. Kamryn Boller, Guthrie: 5:28.36.

1,600 relay: 1. Bishop Kelley: 3:56.95; 2. Lawton Eisenhower: 3:59.80; 3. Durant: 4:02.01; 4. Ardmore: 4:06.23; 5. Carl Albert: 4:10.19; 6. Tahlequah: 4:11.98.

200: 1. Amira Woods, Durant: 24.38; 2. Chloe Threatt, John Marshall: 24.93; 3. Alex Calvin, John Marshall: 25.01; 4. Kamyah Penn, Del City: 25.99; 5. Vicki Porter, Sapulpa: 26.12; 6. Lucy Fincher, Bishop Kelley: 26.35.

300 hurdles: 1. Jakayla Morgan, Lawton Eisenhower: 44.86; 2. Olivia Miles, Bishop Kelley: 45.69; 3. Ariana Diaz, Carl Albert: 45.70; 4. Destiny Wilbon, Ardmore: 47.69; 5. Kaniyah Jones, Lawton Eisenhower: 48.12; 6. Taby Roy, Bishop McGuinness: 48.80.

400: 1. Alexis Calvin, Pryor: 57.06; 2. Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley: 57.57; 3. Kieanna Chenault, Ardmore: 57.86; 4. Anjewl Murillo, Guthrie: 59.08 5. Vicki Porter, Sapulpa: 59.32; 6. Ayanna Liggens, Ardmore: 1:00.38

400 relay: 1. Glenpool: 48.04; 2. Ardmore: 48.91; 3. Lawton Eisenhower: 49.46; 4. Durant: 49.49; 5. John Marshall: 49.55; 6. Del City: 49.84; 7. Holland Hall: 49.94; 8. Sapulpa: 50.15.

800: 1. Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley: 2:18.92; 2. Allie Strandmark, Bishop Kelley: 2:20.39; 3. McKenna Hood, Tahlequah: 2:21.90; 4. Audrey McElhaney, Elgin: 2:22.90; 5. Jade Byrnett, Edison: 2:22.27; 6. Addy Bush, Newcastle: 2:23.63.

High jump: 1. Laila Ahmed, Durant: 5-04; 2. Natali Aguila, Holland Hall: 5-02; 3. Lily Rechlin, Guthrie: 5-02; 4. Mariah Ligons, Blanchard: 5-02; T5. Tyra McKinnie, Glenpool: 5-00; T5. McKenna Auringer, Piedmont: 5-00.

Shot Put: 1. Tyler Dotson, Ada: 46-04.50; 2. Jenna Blackford, Altus: 39-11.00; 3. Alexa McClure, Tahlequah: 38-03.00; 4. Makayla Cronemeyer, Ardmore: 38-10.00; 5. Kierra Dorsey, Ardmore: 37-01.00; 6. Veya Gonzalez, Guymon: 36-08.50.

Pole Vault: 1. Marisa Moring, Newcastle: 10-00.00; 2. Borin Arnold, Grove: 10-00.00; 3. Alyssa Vaughan, Guthrie: 10-00.00; 4. Katie Lewis, Newcastle: 9-06.00; 5. Ayden Arnold, Grove: 9-06.00; T6. Brooklyn Toomey, Guthrie: 9-00.00; T6. Emma Byers, Ardmore: 9-00.00; T6. Olivia Fosbenner, Bishop McGuinnies: 9-00.00.

5A boys

Teams: 1. Coweta: 88; 2. Ada: 73; 3. Piedmont: 65; 4. John Marshall: 63; 5. Bishop McGuinness: 62; 6. Del City: 53; 7. Ardmore: 39; 8. Carl Albert: 38; T9. Collinsville: 30; T9. Claremore: 30; T11. Newcastle: 28; T11. Glenpool: 28; 13. Lawton MacArthur: 27; 14. Durant: 25; 15. Tahlequah: 24.

100: 1. James Allen., John Marshall: 10.87; 2. Gage Deckard, Claremore: 11.16; 3. LT Taylor, Noble: 11.20; 4. Carson Chambers, Lawton MacArthur: 11.20; 5. Johnie Caldwell, Tulsa Memorial: 11.22; 6. Stice Smith, Bishop Kelley: 11.26.

110 hurdles: 1. Caden Green, Collinsville: 14.77; 2. Eric Threatt, Bishop McGuinness: 14.97; 3. Deonte Lindsay, Ada: 14.98; 4. JoQuan Howard, Del City: 15.16; 5. Kaydon Mimms Durant: 15.50 (15.491); 6. Tyrrell Bruner, Bishop McGuiness: 15.50 (15.495)..

1,600: 1. Dade Humes, Piedmont: 4:27.20; 2. Carson Burd, Lawton MacArthur: 4:28.53; 3. Trae Baker, Tahlequah: 4:30.64; 4. Rowan Meyers, Bishop Kelley: 4:30.75; 5. Braydon Whitthorne, Ardmore: 4:21.07; 6. Avan Doeksen, Coweta: 4:31.32.

1,600 relay: 1. Coweta: 3:21.04; 2. Del City: 3:22.51; 3. Ada: 3:22.63; 4. Piedmont: 3:22.80; 5. Newcastle: 3:23.66; 6. Bishop McGuinness: 3:23.91.

200: 1. James Allen, John Marshall: 21.90; 2. Gage Deckard, Claremoore: 22.04; 3. Kanijal Thomas, Del City: 22.05; 4. Johnie Caldwell, Tulsa Memorial: 22.22; 5. Jose Ortez, Ardmore: 22.33; 6. LT Taylor, Noble: 22.38.

300 hurdles: 1. Brendan Badie, Coweta: 37.80; 2. Deonte Lindsay, Ada: 39.75; 3. Nate Davis, Collinsville: 40.06; 4. Kaydon Mimms, Durant: 40.80; 5.Andrew Elder, Bishop McGuinness: 41.09; 6. Garrett Williams, Bishop McGuinness: 41.23.

400: 1. Xander Rhynes, Ada: 48.70; 2. Wilson Eseme, Bishop McGuinness: 48.79; 3. Max Clark, Coweta: 49.67; 4. Oncey Barnes, Del City: 50.00; 5. Derek Shaw, John Marshall: 50.16; 6. Terrance Green, Altus: 50.33.

400 relay: 1. Del City: 42.38; 2. Carl Albert: 42.67; 3. Ardmore: 42.80; 4. John Marshall: 43.02; 5. Claremore: 43.16; 6. Guthrie: 43.29; 7. Coweta: 43.36; 8. Ada: 45.50.

800: 1. Max Clark, Coweta: 1:53.44; 2. Trae Baker, Tahlequah: 1:54.60; 3. Kanyon Cobbs, Piedmont: 1:55.03; 4. Inigo Burguete, Newcastle: 1:55.77; 5. Reese Fricke, Piedmont: 1:56.37; 6. Madix Swalley, Coweta: 1:57.14.

High jump: 1. Andrew Hughes, Ada: 6-10; 2. Carter Colombe, Ada: 6-08; 3. Keythen Kellison, Altus: 6-06; 4. Andrew Elder, Bishop McGuinnes: 6-06; 5. Da Rique Cornegay, Lawton Eisenhower: 6-04; 6. Luis Raab, Bishop Kelley: 6-02.

Shot Put: 1. Andrew Heinig, Glenpool: 58-06.00; 2. Kazeyn Bird, Bishop McGuiness: 54-10.50; 3. Colten Christian, Collinsville: 53-05; 4. Brant Haag, Bishop McGuiness: 51-01.50; 5. Xadavien Sims, Durant: 51-01.50; 6. Tarrence Christel, Glenpool: 51-00.00.

Pole vault: 1. Parker Owens, Glenpool: 14-06.00; 2. Jacob Munoz, Collinsville: 14-00.00; 3. Randle Coble, Guymon: 13-06.00; 4. Shan Borszich, Coweta: 13-00.00; 5. Cooper Zickfoose, Clarmore: 12-06.00; 6. Grady Le Grange, Guymon: 12-06.00.