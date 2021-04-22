 Skip to main content
Sand Springs' Meghan Charles is latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week
Sand Springs golfer Meghan Charles
Mike Brown

Meghan Charles * Sand Springs * Golf * Sr.

Won her third tournament of the season with a 77 at Sapulpa last Friday and extended a string of impressive showings with Tuesday’s fourth-place finish in the Class 6A state preview at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club. Captured the Frontier Conference individual title with a 74 at South Lakes on April 7. Also won the Sand Springs Invitational and was sixth at Edmond North with a 78 at Oak Tree on March 6. Signed with Oklahoma City University.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

