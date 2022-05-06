Rejoice Christian sets state-meet record in 800-meter relay win

CATOOSA — Chance Wilson cruised past the finish line Friday afternoon and celebrated with the other members of Rejoice Christian’s 800-meter relay team that won the Class 2A state title while setting a state-meet record.

“Coach J (Brandon Johnson) has pushed us all year, and every meet he has reminded us 1:29 is the state record,” Wilson said. “We just planned it out perfectly today to get the state record.”

The quartet of Josh Hendricks, Cale Marley, Peyton Baker and Wilson torched the competition with a time of 1 minutes, 27.03 seconds — also their fastest mark of the season — as the result of countless hours of preparation.

“Their workouts on Mondays they hate and their workouts on Wednesdays they hate, but it’s for that right there,” Johnson said. “They’ve been working hard this year.”

Wilson, who also is a contender in the 200 and 400 and participates in the 1,600 relay, got sick a couple of hours earlier after running a prelim-best 49 seconds in the 400.

“Chance came back to life,” Johnson said. “He was throwing up (after the 400) and he was bleeding warming up (for the relay).”

Rejoice Christian won its first state title in track last year and will look to repeat when the meet continues Saturday. The Eagles are in second place, trailing Hooker by 18 points, but placed in only two events Friday.

In Class 4A, the Lincoln Christian boys are in second place after winning the 3,200 relay and finishing third in the 800 relay. Andrew Smithwick also placed fourth in the 3,200 run.

On the girls’ side, Regent Prep is in second in the Class 2A standings, having finished runner-up in the 3,200 relay and Emmarie Marino and Micah Dickens placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200.

Other top performers from Day 1 included Cascia Hall’s Shea Jackson (fourth in the 3,200), Bristow’s Camille Pritchard (fourth in the long jump) and Holland Hall’s Ike Walker (third in the 3,200).

