Meet the finalists for All-World girls track athlete of the year; also see the first team and honorable mention list

The finalists for 2021 All-World girls track athlete of the year
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Madison Collier
Mannford, Sr., discus
Had the state’s longest discus throw in girls track this season and won her third state title in the event in four years. Threw 146-4 at the Class 4A state meet and was also second in the shot put for the second time in three years. Moved from Hennessey, where she won Class 3A state titles in the discus as a freshman and sophomore and was Gatorade’s female state track athlete of the year in 2019. Went for a personal-best 152-10 at the Miami Wardog Invitational on April 8, tying the 4A state meet record. Signed with Arkansas State.
Cayden Dawson
Bixby, Jr., distance runner
Broke the 3,200-meter state record in April and capped a strong junior season by winning the event at the Class 6A state meet. Also finished second in the mile to fellow All-World finalist Avery Mazzei. Ran the 3,200 in 10:37.57 at Jenks on April 19, breaking a record held by Beggs’ Regan Ward since 2012. Also is an All-World cross country finalist after last November’s state runner-up finish. Grew more determined after missing her freshman track season with injuries and ran fourth at the cross country state meet as a sophomore.
Avery Mazzei
Jenks, Jr., distance runner
Won two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze, helping lead Trojans to the team title at the Class 6A state meet. Won the mile run after finishing second to her sister, Deborah Mazzei, in 2019. Also was part of the Trojans’ state-record time in the 4x800 relay (9:18.32) and ran second in the 800 meters and third in the 3,200 meters. Was an All-World finalist in cross country in 2019 when she ran second overall at the state meet, leading Jenks to the team title. Also ran fifth overall as a freshman and third as a junior.
Olivia Tate
Beggs, Jr., sprints, relays
Recovered from a quadriceps strain four weeks before the Class 3A state meet and won four gold medals, helping Demons capture the team title with only five participants. Won the 200 in 25.81 — second-fastest time of the season for 3A girls — and anchored first-place finishes in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Also an All-World first-teamer as a freshman when she was second in the 200. Daughter of Rodney Tate, assistant track coach and former standout athlete who led Beggs to state titles in football, basketball and track.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gerard Alexander, Beggs
Alexander had only five cards to play but they added up to the winning hand at the Class 3A state meet. Olivia Tate, Geonna Ronnow, Ashiyah Lewis and Summer and Autum Lester scored all the points needed (83) to win the team title. “Fortunately, there wasn’t a dominant team capable of scoring 90 or 100 points or we might have been in trouble,” he said. A 1979 Okmulgee High graduate, Alexander spent most of his coaching career in Beggs and also guided the 2013 girls state champs. He had actually retired before rejoining the program in 2019 as an assistant. Earlier this season, former head coach Denise Gray was promoted as the school's new girls basketball coach and asked him to oversee the track team.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
100: Kallista Frye, Victory Christian
100: Kayveonna Jackson, Union
200: Sidney Smith, Union
200: Olivia Tate, Beggs
400: Magnolia Crissup, Jenks
800: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks
1600: Avery Mazzei, Jenks
3200: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
100H: Erica Terrell, Ripley
300H: Carlee Mollett, Ripley
Relay: Addison Brooks, Lincoln Christian
Relay: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Relay: Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer
Relay: Geonna Ronnow, Beggs
High Jump: Kileigh Mixon, Stroud
High Jump: Victoria Cole, Jenks
Pole Vault: Quincey Turner, Bartlesville
Long Jump: Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs
Shot Put: Nakiyah Jackson, Cushing
Discus: Madison Collier, Mannford
HONORABLE MENTION
Adair: Cierra Russell
Bartlesville: Campbell Barta
Beggs: Autumn Lester, Summer Lester, Ashiya Lewis
Berryhill: Callie Scott
Bishop Kelley: Olivia Miles
Bixby: Kyndall Hicks
Bristow: Jordyn Greenwood, Jaci Shelton
Broken Arrow: Monica Atkins, Naomee Casey, Kyra Heald, Abigail Lasiter, Kate McDaris, Callie Mullens
Cascia Hall: Abie Dukelow, Avery Gonzales, Shea Jackson, Erica Lambrecht, Megan Mullen, Natalie Nilson
Catoosa: Jordan Bordwine
Central: Lakajna Ackward Jenious
Chelsea: Baylee Imhoff
Chouteau: Loribeth Miller, Danielle Sawyer, Tiffany Shirley
Claremore: Paiten Reavis
Collinsville: Kynzie Christian, Makayla Meadows
Coweta: Brelee Burcham, Chaney Helton, Hailey Secrest
Cushing: Kelly McBroom
Davenport: Breanna Cothran
Dewar: Talyn Been
Dewey: Gabby Higbee, Katie Wright
Fort Gibson: Sydney Terry
Glenpool: Stella Edison, Jordan Blades
Holland Hall: Libby Rowland
Inola: Sydney Biggs
Jenks: Brooke Bayles, Madeline Hanger, Tarryn Lowry, Paige Twiehaus, Sophie Simmons
Kellyville: Natalie Keiffer
Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Grace Strecker
Mannford: Peyton Carson, Alyssa Jerome, Annaston Wiseley
McLain: Onhay Phillips
Metro Christian: Darcy Ball, Lila Graham, Caroline Stewart, Caroline Sutton
Okemah: Keelie Speir
Oktaha: Bekah Bunch
Owasso: Vanessa Rendon
Perkins_Tryon: Madi Kastl
Porter: Aareonya Moore
Pryor: Alexis Cavin
Regent Prep: Natalia Cleveland, Micah Dickens, Ellie Hoemann, Emmarie Marino
Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Tyla Heard, Diamond Hilton, Sydney Krehbiel, Emmalee Osborn, Kelsi Shibley, DeShawnti Thomas
Sperry: Lakelee Akin, Lilly Travis
Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Alex Griffin, Caezia McFadden,
Stroud: Savanna Collins, Madison Ham, Macey Morris, Kenlee Parrick, Brynlee Wages
Tahlequah: Lily Couch, Tatum Havens, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell, Emily Morrison
Union: Michaella Atteberry, Sarah Cochran, Faith Millner, Amiyah Norwood, Tamira Parker
Verdigris: Jaycee Adkins, Jordan Chancellor
Victory Christian: Jessa Gilyard
Vinita: Kate Wattenburger
Wagoner: Torri Tottress
Wesleyan Christian: Mackenzie Hendrix
Woodland: Bridget Graham, Audrey Webb
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Players of the Year
2019: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks
2018: Brandee Presley, Bixby
2017: Brandee Presley, Bixby
2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2015: Grace Barber, Jenks
2014: Cameron Hilliard, Glenpool
2013: Kelsey McKee, Metro Christian; and Regan Ward, Beggs
2012: Kennedy Austin, Union
2011: Brooke Garner, Edison
2010: Janae Johnson, Union
2009: Cornesha Wilkerson, East Central
2008: Sara Vaughn, Union
2007: Kylie Spurgeon, Owasso
2006: Danielle Gilchrist, Union
2005: Danielle Gilchrist, Union
Coaches of the Year
2019: Mark Frye, Pawhuska
2018: Travis Bryant, Wagoner
2017: Kailan Woods, Lincoln Christian
2016: No award given
2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2014: Brent Wion, Henryetta
2013: Gerard Alexander, Beggs
2012: Mike Stanton, Union
2011: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian
2010: Mike Stanton, Union
2009: Greg Nash, B.T. Washington
2008: Kevin Gordon, East Central
2007: Tom Stockton, Union
2006: Tom Stockton, Union
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.