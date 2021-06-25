 Skip to main content
Meet the finalists for All-World girls track athlete of the year; also see the first team and honorable mention list
Seats are limited. Visit allworldawards.com for tickets to this year's event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

The finalists for 2021 All-World girls track athlete of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Madison Collier

Mannford, Sr., discus

Had the state’s longest discus throw in girls track this season and won her third state title in the event in four years. Threw 146-4 at the Class 4A state meet and was also second in the shot put for the second time in three years. Moved from Hennessey, where she won Class 3A state titles in the discus as a freshman and sophomore and was Gatorade’s female state track athlete of the year in 2019. Went for a personal-best 152-10 at the Miami Wardog Invitational on April 8, tying the 4A state meet record. Signed with Arkansas State.

Cayden Dawson

Bixby, Jr., distance runner

Broke the 3,200-meter state record in April and capped a strong junior season by winning the event at the Class 6A state meet. Also finished second in the mile to fellow All-World finalist Avery Mazzei. Ran the 3,200 in 10:37.57 at Jenks on April 19, breaking a record held by Beggs’ Regan Ward since 2012. Also is an All-World cross country finalist after last November’s state runner-up finish. Grew more determined after missing her freshman track season with injuries and ran fourth  at the cross country state meet as a sophomore.

Avery Mazzei

Jenks, Jr., distance runner

Won two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze, helping lead Trojans to the team title at the Class 6A state meet. Won the mile run after finishing second to her sister, Deborah Mazzei, in 2019. Also was part of the Trojans’ state-record time in the 4x800 relay (9:18.32) and ran second in the 800 meters and third in the 3,200 meters. Was an All-World finalist in cross country in 2019 when she ran second overall at the state meet, leading Jenks to the team title. Also ran fifth overall as a freshman and third as a junior.

Olivia Tate

Beggs, Jr., sprints, relays

Recovered from a quadriceps strain four weeks before the Class 3A state meet and won four gold medals, helping Demons capture the team title with only five participants. Won the 200 in 25.81 — second-fastest time of the season for 3A girls — and anchored first-place finishes in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Also an All-World first-teamer as a freshman when she was second in the 200. Daughter of Rodney Tate, assistant track coach and former standout athlete who led Beggs to state titles in football, basketball and track.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gerard Alexander, Beggs

Alexander had only five cards to play but they added up to the winning hand at the Class 3A state meet. Olivia Tate, Geonna Ronnow, Ashiyah Lewis and Summer and Autum Lester scored all the points needed (83) to win the team title. “Fortunately, there wasn’t a dominant team capable of scoring 90 or 100 points or we might have been in trouble,” he said. A 1979 Okmulgee High graduate, Alexander spent most of his coaching career in Beggs and also guided the 2013 girls state champs. He had actually retired before rejoining the program in 2019 as an assistant. Earlier this season, former head coach Denise Gray was promoted as the school's new girls basketball coach and asked him to oversee the track team.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

100: Kallista Frye, Victory Christian

100: Kayveonna Jackson, Union

200: Sidney Smith, Union

200: Olivia Tate, Beggs

400: Magnolia Crissup, Jenks

800: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks

1600: Avery Mazzei, Jenks

3200: Cayden Dawson, Bixby

100H: Erica Terrell, Ripley

300H: Carlee Mollett, Ripley

Relay: Addison Brooks, Lincoln Christian

Relay: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

Relay: Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer

Relay: Geonna Ronnow, Beggs

High Jump: Kileigh Mixon, Stroud

High Jump: Victoria Cole, Jenks

Pole Vault: Quincey Turner, Bartlesville

Long Jump: Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs

Shot Put: Nakiyah Jackson, Cushing

Discus: Madison Collier, Mannford

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Cierra Russell

Bartlesville: Campbell Barta

Beggs: Autumn Lester, Summer Lester, Ashiya Lewis

Berryhill: Callie Scott

Bishop Kelley: Olivia Miles

Bixby: Kyndall Hicks

Bristow: Jordyn Greenwood, Jaci Shelton

Broken Arrow: Monica Atkins, Naomee Casey, Kyra Heald, Abigail Lasiter, Kate McDaris, Callie Mullens

Cascia Hall: Abie Dukelow, Avery Gonzales, Shea Jackson, Erica Lambrecht, Megan Mullen, Natalie Nilson

Catoosa: Jordan Bordwine

Central: Lakajna Ackward Jenious

Chelsea: Baylee Imhoff

Chouteau: Loribeth Miller, Danielle Sawyer, Tiffany Shirley

Claremore: Paiten Reavis

Collinsville: Kynzie Christian, Makayla Meadows

Coweta: Brelee Burcham, Chaney Helton, Hailey Secrest

Cushing: Kelly McBroom

Davenport: Breanna Cothran

Dewar: Talyn Been

Dewey: Gabby Higbee, Katie Wright

Fort Gibson: Sydney Terry

Glenpool: Stella Edison, Jordan Blades

Holland Hall: Libby Rowland

Inola: Sydney Biggs

Jenks: Brooke Bayles, Madeline Hanger, Tarryn Lowry, Paige Twiehaus, Sophie Simmons

Kellyville: Natalie Keiffer

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Grace Strecker

Mannford: Peyton Carson, Alyssa Jerome, Annaston Wiseley

McLain: Onhay Phillips

Metro Christian: Darcy Ball, Lila Graham, Caroline Stewart, Caroline Sutton

Okemah: Keelie Speir

Oktaha: Bekah Bunch

Owasso: Vanessa Rendon

Perkins_Tryon: Madi Kastl

Porter: Aareonya Moore

Pryor: Alexis Cavin

Regent Prep: Natalia Cleveland, Micah Dickens, Ellie Hoemann, Emmarie Marino

Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Tyla Heard, Diamond Hilton, Sydney Krehbiel, Emmalee Osborn, Kelsi Shibley, DeShawnti Thomas

Sperry: Lakelee Akin, Lilly Travis

Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Alex Griffin, Caezia McFadden,

Stroud: Savanna Collins, Madison Ham, Macey Morris, Kenlee Parrick, Brynlee Wages

Tahlequah: Lily Couch, Tatum Havens, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell, Emily Morrison

Union: Michaella Atteberry, Sarah Cochran, Faith Millner, Amiyah Norwood, Tamira Parker

Verdigris: Jaycee Adkins, Jordan Chancellor

Victory Christian: Jessa Gilyard

Vinita: Kate Wattenburger

Wagoner: Torri Tottress

Wesleyan Christian: Mackenzie Hendrix

Woodland: Bridget Graham, Audrey Webb

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year

2019: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks

2018: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2017: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Grace Barber, Jenks

2014: Cameron Hilliard, Glenpool

2013: Kelsey McKee, Metro Christian; and Regan Ward, Beggs

2012: Kennedy Austin, Union

2011: Brooke Garner, Edison

2010: Janae Johnson, Union

2009: Cornesha Wilkerson, East Central

2008: Sara Vaughn, Union

2007: Kylie Spurgeon, Owasso

2006: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

2005: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

Coaches of the Year

2019: Mark Frye, Pawhuska

2018: Travis Bryant, Wagoner

2017: Kailan Woods, Lincoln Christian

2016: No award given

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Brent Wion, Henryetta

2013: Gerard Alexander, Beggs

2012: Mike Stanton, Union

2011: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2010: Mike Stanton, Union

2009: Greg Nash, B.T. Washington

2008: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2007: Tom Stockton, Union

2006: Tom Stockton, Union

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

