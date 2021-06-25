Meet the finalists for All-World girls track athlete of the year; also see the first team and honorable mention list

Gerard Alexander, Beggs

Alexander had only five cards to play but they added up to the winning hand at the Class 3A state meet. Olivia Tate, Geonna Ronnow, Ashiyah Lewis and Summer and Autum Lester scored all the points needed (83) to win the team title. “Fortunately, there wasn’t a dominant team capable of scoring 90 or 100 points or we might have been in trouble,” he said. A 1979 Okmulgee High graduate, Alexander spent most of his coaching career in Beggs and also guided the 2013 girls state champs. He had actually retired before rejoining the program in 2019 as an assistant. Earlier this season, former head coach Denise Gray was promoted as the school's new girls basketball coach and asked him to oversee the track team.