Mannford's Alyssa Jerome is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Alyssa Jerome * Mannford * Track * Sr.
Cleared nine feet to win the Tulsa 7 Conference pole vault championship in Bristow last Saturday and is undefeated in seven meet this season. Went 10-6 at Miami and Stroud, tied with several other athletes for the second-highest mark in the state. Went 9-6 at the 2019 Class 4A state meet, tying for third.
To nominate an athlete of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
