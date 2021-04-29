Mannford's Alyssa Jerome is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Alyssa Jerome * Mannford * Track * Sr.

Cleared nine feet to win the Tulsa 7 Conference pole vault championship in Bristow last Saturday and is undefeated in seven meet this season. Went 10-6 at Miami and Stroud, tied with several other athletes for the second-highest mark in the state. Went 9-6 at the 2019 Class 4A state meet, tying for third.