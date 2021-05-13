Lincoln Christian's Josiah Antis is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Josiah Antis * Lincoln Christian * Track * Sr.

Won the 400- and 800-meter individual titles at the Class 4A state meet and anchored key relays, helping the Bulldogs win their first state team title in eight years. Ran the 400 in 50.21 seconds and the 800 in 1:58.41. Anchored relay teams that won gold in the 3,200 meters and silver in the 1,600 meters. Has numerous collegiate offers, but plans to attend Rhema Bible College and not run track, coach Stephen Lewelling said.