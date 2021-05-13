 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Christian's Josiah Antis is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week
0 comments

Lincoln Christian's Josiah Antis is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Josiah Antis * Lincoln Christian * Track * Sr.

Won the 400- and 800-meter individual titles at the Class 4A state meet and anchored key relays, helping the Bulldogs win their first state team title in eight years. Ran the 400 in 50.21 seconds and the 800 in 1:58.41. Anchored relay teams that won gold in the 3,200 meters and silver in the 1,600 meters. Has numerous collegiate offers, but plans to attend Rhema Bible College and not run track, coach Stephen Lewelling said.

Barry Lewis and Guerin Emig break down the spring sports championships and recap the NFL Draft

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News