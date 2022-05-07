Lincoln Christian, Rejoice Christian boys win state track titles

CATOOSA — Despite being four miles from campus, the Lincoln Christian boys’ team had a homefield advantage.

The Bulldogs edged Cache to repeat as Class 4A state champions Saturday afternoon at Catoosa High School, where the team practices.

“We’ve put in so much work on this field, day after day after day,” distance runner Andrew Smithwick said. “We’ve been working so hard, giving the glory to God every time we come out and run. It’s so amazing to be part of this team. I love it.”

After placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run Friday, Smithwick won the 1,600 on Saturday (4 minutes, 20.29 seconds) and took second in the 800. Teammates Jaxson Brooks and Ethan Martin were first and third, respectively, in the 800, and the trio celebrated together after crossing the finish line and earning valuable points in the standings.

“They push each other in practice and they have for years,” coach Stephen Lewelling said. “It’s no coincidence that they hold each other accountable and on the track are successful.”

Lincoln Christian also placed in all four relays: first in the 3,200, second in the 1,600, third in the 800 and fourth in the 400. Jackson Strode finished runner-up in the 400 and John Washington was third in the 200.

“We have a lot of guys who are part of the team and are OK with helping the team (win),” Lewelling said. “That’s who they are — they’re selfless.”

Holland Hall placed fourth in the 4A boys’ team standings. NuNu Campbell won the 100 (10.90), while Nick Jones finished second in the 200 and Ike Walker was third in the 1,600 and the 3,200, and the 400 relay team came in second.

In 2A, the Rejoice Christian boys repeated as team champion but had to wait a couple of hours for the conclusion of delayed field events — fitting considering the Eagles’ theme for the meet was patience. They finished 16 points ahead of second-place Hooker.

“It’s been a process and they were very trusting of that process this year,” coach Brandon Johnson said. “They bought in, and their times just kept going down.”

Propelling his team to the state championship, Chance Wilson won gold in all four of his individual events — dominating the 200 (21.79) and 400 (48.68) while anchoring the winning 800 and 1,600 relays.

Teammates Josh Hendricks (second in the 400), Evan Heiden (third in the 1,600 and 3,200) and Garrett Barney (fourth in the 800) also placed in their individual events.

In 2A girls, Ellie Hoemann from Regent Prep won the 400 (59.77) and 800 (2:20.98). She also helped deliver a runner-up finish in Friday’s 1,600 relay.

“It’s amazing (to win two events),” Hoemann said. “I didn’t expect any of this and I’m honestly so grateful to God. He picked up the other half because I could only do so much.”

