Jenks girls win 6A track team championship

Also medaling for Jenks in the track events were Madeline Hanger (third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the 100 hurdles), Magnolia Crissup (third in the 400), Sophie Simmons (fourth in the 800) and Tarryn Lowry (fifth in the 1,600). The 400 relay team also placed fifth.

“Even our coaches this year really stepped it up, really made us a team,” Deborah Mazzei said. “It was really cool to see all the work pay off.”

In the field events, Trojan sophomore Victoria Cole was champion in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and teammate Brooke Bayles tied with Broken Arrow’s Naomee Casey for third in the pole vault (11 feet).

“My teammates make me feel so happy,” Cole said. “To be able to win this with them is amazing.”

Union was fifth in the team standings, helped by a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay and third place in the 400. Sidney Smith took fourth in the 200 (24.79) and Sarah Cochran was fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.35) while Amiyah Norwood placed third in the shot put (40-1).

Bixby’s Kyndall Hicks was second in the 300 hurdles (46.27) and Bartlesville’s Quincey Turner placed second in the pole vault (12). Layne Kirkendoll from Sand Springs finished second in the long jump (18-1.75) and also was fifth in the high jump.