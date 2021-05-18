Jenks' Avery Mazzei is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Avery Mazzei * Jenks * Track * Jr.
Won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, helping Trojans capture the Class 6A state team title. Won the mile run after finishing runner-up as a freshman, passing twin sister and defending champion, Deborah Mazzei, on the final lap. Also teamed with Deborah, Tarryn Lowry and Sophie Simmons for a state-record time (9:18.32) in the 4x800 relay, finished second in the 800 meters and third in the 3,200.
