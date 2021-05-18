 Skip to main content
Jenks' Avery Mazzei is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week
Jenks' Avery Mazzei is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

  • Updated
Emig and Lewis: Recapping a dramatic two weeks of spring sports championships

Avery Mazzei * Jenks * Track * Jr.

Won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, helping Trojans capture the Class 6A state team title. Won the mile run after finishing runner-up as a freshman, passing twin sister and defending champion, Deborah Mazzei, on the final lap. Also teamed with Deborah, Tarryn Lowry and Sophie Simmons for a state-record time (9:18.32) in the 4x800 relay, finished second in the 800 meters and third in the 3,200.

Jenks' Avery Mazzei

Jenks' Avery Mazzei helped the Trojan girls win the Class 6A state team track title.

 Ian Maule

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

