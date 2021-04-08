Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski, Mannford's Madison Collier go long in the discus

Amply decorated

Collier won 3A state discus titles at Hennessey as a freshman and sophomore before moving to Mannford ahead of her junior year.

There were no state titles to win in coronavirus-interrupted 2020, but it appears that 2019’s Gatorade state girls track athlete of the year wants to add a few more trophies before moving on to Arkansas State in the fall.

Her discus gold medal at Miami was her third of the spring to go with a pair of firsts in the shot and she has the state’s best marks in both events.

Her winning discus throws at Cushing (139-1) and Stroud (132.1) are the three best of the season for girls.

Great teammate

Booker T. Washington junior tennis standout Krish Kumar is the latest boys spring sports player of the week.

Kumar won recent No. 2 singles titles at Muskogee and Bixby and didn’t lose a set in either tournament. He also won the TPS tournament at Edison, finished fourth in the Union Invitational and is 10-2 on the season.

“He also has become a great leader on our team,” coach Kevin Williams said, “always rooting on everyone else and willing to take time to help the newcomers. All with a smile.”