Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski, Mannford's Madison Collier go long in the discus

Owen Ostroski said all that added strength that made him a dominant presence for Holland Hall’s Class 3A football champs last fall is having a similar effect in track.
In a four-day span, Ostroski and Mannford’s Madison Collier posted the state’s longest discus throws of the season for boys and girls, respectively.
Ostroski threw 174-5 last Friday to win gold at the Catoosa Track Classic. On Tuesday, Collier went 152-10 at Miami’s Wardog Invitational, tying the 4A state meet record. She was named Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week.
Both throws were personal bests.
“I was pretty excited and proud, but it wasn’t the Holland Hall record, so I still have a little work to do,” said Ostroski, who threw 154-1 for first at the Union Invitational on March 11.
Sam Roberts set the Dutch school record at 178-10 in 2015.
Ostroski said he was surprised at first by how the throw veered far to the right out of his hand before hooking back to the left and settling inside the 34.92-degree angle for a regulation score.
He said competing in track provides a break from the grind of football. He will continue his grid career at the University of Tulsa in the fall.
“Football is always serious, always intense. You’re always working. That’s why I like track so much. It’s a chance to relax and unwind,” he said.
Amply decorated
Collier won 3A state discus titles at Hennessey as a freshman and sophomore before moving to Mannford ahead of her junior year.
There were no state titles to win in coronavirus-interrupted 2020, but it appears that 2019’s Gatorade state girls track athlete of the year wants to add a few more trophies before moving on to Arkansas State in the fall.
Her discus gold medal at Miami was her third of the spring to go with a pair of firsts in the shot and she has the state’s best marks in both events.
Her winning discus throws at Cushing (139-1) and Stroud (132.1) are the three best of the season for girls.
Great teammate
Booker T. Washington junior tennis standout Krish Kumar is the latest boys spring sports player of the week.
Kumar won recent No. 2 singles titles at Muskogee and Bixby and didn’t lose a set in either tournament. He also won the TPS tournament at Edison, finished fourth in the Union Invitational and is 10-2 on the season.
“He also has become a great leader on our team,” coach Kevin Williams said, “always rooting on everyone else and willing to take time to help the newcomers. All with a smile.”
Kumar also carries a weighted 4.88 GPA, is ranked No. 1 in his class and is a three-time national competitor in speech and debate.
Heavy load
Owasso football standout Cole Adams won four gold medals last Friday, helping the Rams win the team title in the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic.
Adams won the 100 and 200 individual races and also was part of two winning relays. In the 4x100, he joined DeShawn Kinnard, Emery Neely and Korbyn Green as the Rams raced to a time of 42.7, third-best in the state behind Lawton (41.86) and Union (42.01).
Adams went 11.04 to win the 100 meters. His personal-best time of 10.82 at the Union Invitational on March 11 is second statewide behind Union’s AJ Green (10.69).