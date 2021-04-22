Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Owen Ostroski * Holland Hall * Track * Sr.
Made two throws longer than his school's previous record in winning Monday’s discus competition in the Jenks Invitational. Went 180-1 for a personal best and 178-11 in a subsequent turn. Previous school record was 178-5, set by Sam Roberts in 2015. A powerful defensive lineman who helped fuel Dutch drive to the Class 3A state football title last fall, Ostroski has signed with the University of Tulsa.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today