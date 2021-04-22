Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

Owen Ostroski * Holland Hall * Track * Sr.

Made two throws longer than his school's previous record in winning Monday’s discus competition in the Jenks Invitational. Went 180-1 for a personal best and 178-11 in a subsequent turn. Previous school record was 178-5, set by Sam Roberts in 2015. A powerful defensive lineman who helped fuel Dutch drive to the Class 3A state football title last fall, Ostroski has signed with the University of Tulsa.