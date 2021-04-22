 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week
0 comments

Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski is latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski

Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski poses for a portrait at Holland Hall High School on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Owen Ostroski * Holland Hall * Track * Sr.

Made two throws longer than his school's previous record in winning Monday’s discus competition in the Jenks Invitational. Went 180-1 for a personal best and 178-11 in a subsequent turn. Previous school record was 178-5, set by Sam Roberts in 2015. A powerful defensive lineman who helped fuel Dutch drive to the Class 3A state football title last fall, Ostroski has signed with the University of Tulsa.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly high school video: The recruitment of Braylin Presley, return of David Alexander and a note about All-World

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News