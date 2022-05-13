Edison senior Anthony Manipella makes state in golf and track – in the same week

ARDMORE — Anthony Manipella is leaving quite the legacy at Edison High School.

In addition to being selected Mr. Edison and having a 4.2 GPA, Manipella has the distinction of becoming a state qualifier in three sports in the same academic year — including two this week.

“He is an extremely hard worker, a very competitive kid,” Eagles golf coach Michael Parish said. “When he puts his mind to something and a goal, he works extremely hard at it.

“He’s tireless. I don’t know when he sleeps.”

This week, Manipella has had minimal sleep. After track regionals in Ponca City, he went to Duncan for three days of state golf, placing eighth in Class 5A.

On Thursday, he left for the state track meet in Ardmore, where he is participating in two relays. Friday’s 3,200 relay resulted in a 10th-place finish, and Manipella also will run the lead leg in Saturday’s 1,600 relay.

“He’s one of the best kids we have on the team attitude-wise, work ethic,” Edison track coach Merle Ashley said. “He’s always gung-ho for everybody else and he has done a great job for us all season.”

Manipella, a senior headed to the University of Oklahoma next year, has always done cross country and golf but added soccer as a sophomore before joining the track team last year, finding his niche on relays.

That led to golf workouts in the mornings, track practice in the afternoon and more golf in the evenings. He also competes in golf on the weekends with the South Central PGA.

“I think of (track and golf) similarly because they’re both so mental,” he said. “I feel like cross country and track have helped me prepare for golf because I’m pretty conditioned for hot days out there, but also golf has helped me get a good mindset and helped me run better, too.”

In addition to the physical demand of playing two sports in the same season, Manipella has worked to balance school and sports. He also is in the National Honor Society.

“With school, it caught up to me at the end of the spring when I started missing a lot of school,” he said. “But teachers have been so good about it. They understand and they’ve helped me out.”

As part of an eventful month that includes his high school graduation, Manipella will work at next week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, where he has a part-time job in his spare time.

“I’m super excited about that, just being out there and watching the pros,” he said.

