Class 6A state track: Jenks girls win team championship

EDMOND – When the first final of the Class 6A state track meet resulted in a record-breaking win, the Jenks girls team sensed more victories would follow.
After setting a state-meet record in the 3,200 relay with a blazing time of nine minutes and 18.32 seconds, the Trojans carried that momentum to the program’s first team title since 2015, prevailing by a margin of 31 points Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.
“It’s been a long time coming,” first-year head coach Rachael Graddy said. “We knew we had the potential, but they were firing on all ends today. Today was our day.”
Twins Avery and Deborah Mazzei comprised half the 3,200 relay team and each picked up an individual medal. In the 1,600, Avery Mazzei chased down Bixby’s Cayden Dawson in the final stretch to finish in 5:06.49.
“I really wanted to win,” Avery Mazzei said. “I was going to have to catch her in the last lap or the last 200 or the 100, and I was focusing on that the whole time and praying that I would make it.”
Deborah Mazzei finished third in that race and won the 800 (2:16.93) ahead of her sister, who also placed third in the 3,200 behind Dawson and Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow. Hinkle, a contender in the 1,600, collapsed during the 800 earlier in the afternoon to end her meet but was expected to be OK.
Also medaling for Jenks in the track events were Madeline Hanger (third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the 100 hurdles), Magnolia Crissup (third in the 400), Sophie Simmons (fourth in the 800) and Tarryn Lowry (fifth in the 1,600). The 400 relay team also placed fifth.
“Even our coaches this year really stepped it up, really made us a team,” Deborah Mazzei said. “It was really cool to see all the work pay off.”
In the field events, Trojan sophomore Victoria Cole was champion in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and teammate Brooke Bayles tied with Broken Arrow’s Naomee Casey for third in the pole vault (11 feet).
“My teammates make me feel so happy,” Cole said. “To be able to win this with them is amazing.”
Union was fifth in the team standings, helped by a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay and third place in the 400. Sidney Smith took fourth in the 200 (24.79) and Sarah Cochran was fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.35) while Amiyah Norwood placed third in the shot put (40-1).
Bixby’s Kyndall Hicks was second in the 300 hurdles (46.27) and Bartlesville’s Quincey Turner placed second in the pole vault (12). Layne Kirkendoll from Sand Springs finished second in the long jump (18-1.75) and also was fifth in the high jump.
Broken Arrow trio Kyra Heald, Callie Mullens and Monica Atkins also were medal winners in the high jump, and Owasso’s Vanessa Rendon took third in the discus (124-1).
On the boys’ side, Union was runner-up to Westmoore. Jayden Rowe placed in all four of his events, finishing fourth in the 200, sixth in the 100 and running on relays that were first (400) and second (800).
Union also was third in the 1,600 relay (3:23.09). A.J. Green placed fourth in the 100 (10.41) and Shawn Rutledge was fourth in the 1,600 (4:27.77) while Reginald Wilson finished second in the discus (164-5) and Gabe Ford was second in the shot put (55-4).
Stillwater’s Tevin Williams won the 100 (10.20) and 200 (20.92) and teammate Keegan Thomas was third in the 1,600 behind runner-up Blake Feron from Broken Arrow. Feron also was second in the 3,200 (9:35.09).
Broken Arrow, which placed third in the 3,200 relay, had a pair of field champions in Anthony Allen (high jump) and Crayton Shaw (pole vault). Weston Hulse finished third in the pole vault for the Tigers and Zach McGowan was third in the 300 hurdles (39.63).
Jenks discus throwers Ames Newman (153-4) and Greyson Hedrich (150-8) placed third and fourth, respectively. Trojan runner Blake Osmond finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.82).