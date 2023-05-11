CLASS 6A-5A STATE TRACK MEET

When: 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Yukon High School

CLASS 6A

Union’s Braylon Thompson holds the state’s top time in Class 6A in the 100-meter dash this season with a sprint of 10.39 seconds. He won the event at last week’s regional in Jenks.

Thompson is also in quite the battle with Stillwater’s Holden Thompson in the 200-meter dash, and the two finished first and second last week at the Jenks regional. Braylon Thompson won in the finals but only by 13 tenths of a second.

For Stillwater, Keegan Thomas claimed both the 1,600- and the 3,200-meter runs at the Jenks regional, and he holds the state’s best times in both events for 6A this season.

In the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Jenks’ Dean McCune claimed regional titles in both events, and it was Jenks that finished second at its own regional while Union won the regional crown.

At the Broken Arrow regional, the Tigers won the gold, thanks to Noah Meacham winning all three events — 800-meter run and 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The Tigers also won the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays, and it was Booker T. Washington claiming the 3,200-meter relay.

Shane Wyatt also won gold for Broken Arrow in the shotput at 52 feet, 5 3/4 inches.

On the girls side, Broken Arrow won its regional, thanks to Gabbi Wilkinson winning a pole vault title and Jordan Gibson claiming a discus gold medal.

Owasso is led by Bella Nelson and her first-place showings in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and Muskogee enters with DeRiayah Lee coming off of wins in both hurdle events in Broken Arrow.

At the Jenks regional, it was the Trojans dominating the field with decisive victories in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays. And Kynli Kirkendoll won the high jump, and Amara Hendricks coasted in the pole vault at 10 feet even.

Union also posted some impressive results at the Jenks regional with Amaya Harrison winning the 300 hurdles, and Hailey Raimondi claiming both the shotput and discus titles.

CLASS 5A

Glenpool’s Andrew Heinig is the headliner in 5A with his dominance in the shotput, collecting the nation’s second-best throw at 65 feet, 10 inches toward the end of April.

Collinsville junior Jack Keith has been impressive in both the shot put and discus, and he leads 5A this season with a throw of 161 feet, 11 inches at the Coweta meet in April.

Glenpool’s Parker Owens owns the top pole vault clearance in 5A this season at 15 feet even, and Sapulpa’s Bishop Gordon has the top long jump in 5A at 22 feet, 10 inches.

In the running events, Coweta’s Brendan Badie is leading the state in 5A’s 300 hurdles, and the Tigers’ Max Clark also owns 5A best time in the 800-meter run at 1:53. Clark won a regional title last week in that event, and he also helped the Tigers win both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.

Memorial’s Johnie Caldwell finished second in the 100-meter dash at regionals, and he claimed the top spot in the 200, narrowly edging out teammate Kamarion Walker.

Also in regional action, Hale’s Carmello Williamson won the 400, and Coweta’s Avan Doeksen won the one-mile run.

On the girls side, Bishop Kelley still controls the distance events with Malana Eureste owning 5A’s best time in the 800, while Gwyneth Meyers has 5A’s best time in the 1,600-meter run. In regionals, Meyers also claimed a title in the 3,200-meter run.

The Comets also won relay titles in the one- and two-mile races.

Glenpool’s Stella Edison won the 100-meter dash at the Jenks regional, and Edison also helped the Warriors win the 400-meter dash.

Pryor’s Alexis Cavin owns 5A’s best time in the 100 this year at 11.9 seconds, and she is also tops in the 400 at 58.49.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

