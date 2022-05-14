Bishop Kelley, Jenks girls win state track titles

ARDMORE — In his last year as Bishop Kelley’s track coach, Lane Frailey went out on top.

The Comets won the Class 5A girls state championship Saturday afternoon at Ardmore High School, the first track title in school history.

“We’re really young — the girls who carry us are two sophomores and two freshmen,” Frailey said. “We have a couple of seniors who have stepped up and been leaders for us. It’s just been a fantastic year.”

Propelling Bishop Kelley was freshman phenom Gwyneth Meyers, who secured gold medals in each of her four events. She won the 1,600-meter run with a state-meet record time of 5 minutes, 8.84 seconds, was first in the 3,200 and was the anchor on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

“She’s as good of a track athlete as I’ve ever been around,” Frailey said.

Meyers also won the 5A cross country individual title last fall and helped the Comets capture the team championship, setting the bar high for the rest of her high school running career.

“It was a pretty good year,” she said.

Also contributing points for Bishop Kelley were Olivia Miles, who was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles; Malana Eureste, who won the 800 and was sixth in the 400; Allie Strandmark, who took second in the 1,600 and third in the 800; and Katherine Bishop, who finished third in the 3,200.

All five including Meyer ran legs on the two championship relay teams, allowing their team to edge host Ardmore in the standings.

“It feels really amazing to have worked so hard with this team,” Meyers said. “It’s just really rewarding.”

In 6A, the Jenks girls repeated as champions by finishing in the top three in all four relays: first in the 3,200, first in the 1,600, second in the 800 and third in the 400.

“We had everyone from our sprinters to our discus crew come out and perform well,” coach Rachael Graddy said. “It was a little more dramatic than we wanted it to be, but that was OK. We capitalized where we needed to.”

Twins Avery and Deborah Mazzei, who are signed with Oral Roberts, concluded their standout careers by both placing in the 800 and 1,600. Deborah was on the winning 1,600 relay team and Avery also was fourth in the 3,200.

Along with fellow seniors Tarryn Lowry and Sophie Simmons, they also were on the 3,200 relay team that set a state-meet record with a time of 9:12.04. Lowery, who finished fourth in the 1,600, has signed with Oklahoma, and Simmons has signed with Kansas State.

“The senior class has been phenomenal,” Graddy said. “They have four state championships between cross country and track. We’re going to miss them next year, but we have some really great underclassmen.”

Magnolia Crissup and Rachel Cornell were second and third, respectively, in the 400 and also were on two of the relays along with Sajara Hill and Maggie Persson.

Among the top individual performers at the meet was Broken Arrow senior Payton Hinkle, an Oklahoma State signee who set meet records in the 1,600 and 3,200 and a stadium record in the 800 while winning all three. She also was the anchor leg on the runner-up 3,200 relay.

Union senior Jayden Rowe, who has signed with Oklahoma for football, won the 100 (10.60) and the 200 (21.09) while helping the Redhawks to a runner-up finish in 6A boys. He also was on two second-place relay teams.

Max Clark, a Coweta junior, took home gold medals in the 400 (48.76) and the 800 (1:58.75).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.