CLASS 3A STATE TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Beggs savors another girls track state championship

Charles Mason of Beggs won the shot put during the Class 3A track championships on Saturday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.

 Steve Sisney, For The Oklahoman

Before repeating as state champions at the Class 3A state track meet Saturday in Oklahoma City, the Beggs girls had to overcome a dropped relay baton at regionals.

“That’s why we’re just so fortunate to have such a good group of girls,” coach Gerard Alexander said. “They didn’t panic and had the wherewithal to pick it up and transfer it off to our next leg.”

The Demons rallied from the mishap and managed to win that event — the 800-meter relay — with a slower-than-usual time that put them in the first heat at state. Beggs edged Crossings Christian in a dramatic timed final and secured the needed points to capture the team title Saturday.

After relying on a five-member team to prevail last season, Beggs again had five who advanced to state: seniors Olivia Tate, Summer Lester, Ashiyah Lewis and Geonna Ronnow along with junior newcomer Bethany Pope. Autumn Lester, another senior who was a key contributor in 2021, missed the season with an injury.

The path to the championship was the same as a year earlier: win three relays (400, 800 and 1,600) and pick up 23 points from individual events. Tate, a sprinter signed with Oklahoma Baptist, was second in the 200 while Summer Lester finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 800 and Ronnow placed eighth in the 100.

“We have talented and smart girls,” said Alexander, who has led Beggs to three state titles and twice has been selected Tulsa World coach of the year. “They just never got rattled.”

Other top performers from the Tulsa area included Victory Christian’s Kallista Frye, who won the 100 and 200; Kiefer’s Shayna Hendrix Kiefer, who was first in the 800 and second in the 400; and Beggs’ Charlie Mason, who took gold in the shot put.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

