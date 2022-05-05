Athletes, teams to watch at this weekend's state track meets

4A/2A State Track Meet

When: 10 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday (all throwing events on Saturday)

Where: Catoosa High School

Defending champions: Lincoln Christian (4A boys); Weatherford (4A girls); Rejoice Christian (2A boys); Watonga (2A girls)

Area athletes to watch

4A boys

Andrew Smithwick (Lincoln Christian): Bulldog junior holds the state’s fastest time in the 3,200-meter run this year at 9 minutes, 32 seconds. He won both the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs at regionals last week.

Holland Hall 400-meter relay team (Zane Woodham, Tre Carter, Nick Jones, NuNu Campbell): Dutch squad outlasted Lincoln Christian and Fort Gibson in the regional relay race with a time of 44.33 seconds.

Connor Jones (Oologah): Mustang junior ranks first in the state with his discus throw of 157 feet, 5 inches. Jones won the regional discus title last week and finished second in the shotput.

Evan Keefe (Hilldale): Hornet junior won last week’s shotput crown at regional with a throw of 50 feet, 6½ inches. Keefe finished third in the discus.

4A girls

Abie Dukelow (Cascia Hall): Commando junior won last week’s regional title with a time of 5:39 in the 1,600-meter run.

Shea Jackson (Cascia Hall): Commando sophomore holds the state’s fastest time in the 3,200-meter run at 12:12. She finished at 12:19 in last week’s regional for first place.

Torri Tottress (Wagoner): Bulldog junior claimed last week’s regional crown with a shotput throw of 38 feet, 3 inches. Her throw at regionals is the second best in the state this year, short by only 3 inches.

2A boys

Chance Wilson (Rejoice Christian): Eagle junior picked up two regional crowns last week, winning both the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Ty Bliss (Gore): Won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at regionals last week and holds the state’s top time in both races in 2A this year.

2A girls

Ellie Hoemann (Regent Prep): Ram junior claimed regional titles in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes last week. Hoemann owns the state’s top time in the 400 this year.

Kileigh Mixon (Stroud): Tiger junior cleaned up at regionals last week with titles in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles.

3A/A State Track Meet

When: 10 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Western Heights High School

Defending champions: Oklahoma Christian School (3A boys); Beggs (3A girls); Thomas (A boys); Boise City (A girls)

Area athletes to watch

3A boys

Kyron Downing (Vinita): Hornet senior claimed the 200-meter crown at regionals at 21.63 seconds. Also holds the state’s fastest time at 21.52 seconds from earlier this year.

Armon Frazier (Okmulgee): Bulldog senior won last week’s regional title in the 400-meter dash at 50.77 seconds.

Metro Christian 1,600-meter relay team (Breck Nauman, Mario Darington, JJ Shelby, JP Trook): Patriot quartet finished last week’s regional race at 3:31 and beat Morris by two seconds.

3A girls

Adair 3,200-meter relay team (Eric Anderson, Payton Dingman, Emily Fields, Misty Mooney): Warriors dominated the field in the race and finished at 10:14 in last week’s regional race, winning by 16 seconds.

Kallista Frye (Victory Christian): Conqueror junior won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at last week’s regional in Okmulgee.

Summer Lester (Beggs): Lester holds the state’s fastest time in the 800-meter run this year, and she claimed the 1,600-meter crown at regionals last week.

A boys

Dallas Mullikins (Dewar): Holds the state’s fastest time in Class A in the 300-meter hurdles this year. Holds the second-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World