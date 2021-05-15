Ardmore sweeps 5A track titles

Tahlequah's Lily Couch, Emma Maxwell, McKenna Hood and Tatum Havens won the 3,200-meter relay Saturday at the Class 5A state championships to help pace the Tigers to fifth-place finish at Ardmore High School. The team's time of 9:58.35 was 10 seconds better than Coweta's Ryleigh Hale, Alex Harper, Brelee Burcham and Hailey Secrest's time of 10:08.48.

Couch also took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.97, less than half a second out of first.

Ardmore won both both the boys and girls team titles, running away with the boys title with 91 points, 20 better than second-place Piedmont. McAlester finished third with 64, Bishop McGuinness finished fourth with 57 and Collinsville was fifth with 47.5.

The girls paced the standings with 95 points, topping McGuinness, which had 92.5. Lawton Eisenhower was third with 75.5, Sapulpa was fourth with 60 and Tahlequah was fifth with 58.

Sapulpa's 800-meter relay team of Jasmine Brown, Tyla Heard, Kelsi Shibley and Diamond Hilton finished third to help the Chieftains to finish fourth in the team standings. Sydney Krehbiel finished third in the 3,200-meter run for Sapulpa as well. Shibley, Brown, Heard and Hilton finished second in the 400-meter relay. Hilton also took third in the 200-meter dash.