Athlete of the year finalists
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Kallista Frye
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Kallista Frye Victory Christian, Senior
If only Kallista Frye had the opportunity for a state championship in 2020. COVID stripped everyone of a chance to win a state championship in 2020, but Frye has dominated every year since. She has finished atop the 100-meter dash podium every year, and she capped off her senior season by doing it again. Frye claimed the 100-meter title for the third time, and she added the 200-meter crown, as well. Frye also had a hand in the Conquerors winning the 100 and 200 relays titles -- a huge key in Victory Christian capturing the 3A team title.
Gwyneth Meyers
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Gwyneth Meyers
If Meyers' sophomore season looked a lot like her freshman season, that’s because they were nearly mirror images. Meyers followed her freshman campaign with four gold medals at the 5A state meet with four more gold medals this season -- the 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. In the process, Meyers also set the new 5A state track meet record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.84. Prior to the state meet, Meyers accomplished the same feat with four first-place finishes in the same events. Meyers also dominated at the Norman meet late in April, where she finished first in the 1,600. She got the season rolling in March at the Bartlesville meet, where she claimed gold in the 1,600-meter run and silver in the 3,200-meter run.
Kileigh Mixon
Nathan J. Fish, The Oklahoman
Kileigh Mixon
Stroud finished the 2023 season with a state track title, and the Tigers racked up 91 team points to beat Hooker by five. Accounting for more than half of Stroud’s points was Mixon, who amassed 28 individual points and 20 more as part of the 400-meter relay team. Mixon’s senior season was full of eye-popping finishes, and she capped it with gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump at the 2A state meet. She also managed to secure the silver medal in the long jump, missing a first-place finish by a few inches. The Oklahoma State signee in the high jump also pulled off the same feats at the 2A regional meet in Stroud, although she managed to win the long jump title there. Mixon was firing on all cylinders throughout the entire season, routinely finishing in the top two in all the same categories at the Stroud meet, Okemah meet and the Oklahoma Baptist University meet.
COACH OF THE YEAR Justin Robinson, Bishop Kelley
Led the Comets to the 5A state title in his first season as their head coach. After graduating from Kelley in 2002, he led Independence CC's football team with five interceptions in '04 before transferring to BYU, where he was the track team’s top sprinter. Has been a coach at Kelley since 2014 and also is the football team's defensive coordinator.
FIRST TEAM
Peyton Davis, Stroud, Fr. -- 100m / 400 relay
Kenlee Parrick, Stroud, Sr. -- pole vault
Ellie Hoemann, Regent Prep, Sr. -- 800m / 3,200 relay
Peyton Carson, Mannford, Jr. -- 3,200m
Alexis Cavin, Pryor, Jr. -- 400m
Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So. -- 800m / 1,600 relay / 3,200 relay
Stella Edison, Glenpool, Jr. -- 100m / 400m relay
Kallista Frye, Victory Christian, Sr. -- 100m/ 200m
Jordyn Goodvoice, Glenpool, Sr. -- discus
Gwyn Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So. -- 1,600m/ 3,200m
Kileigh Mixon, Stroud, Sr. -- 100m hurdles/ high jump
Bella Nelson, Owasso, So. -- 800m / 1,600m
HONORABLE MENTION Adair: Payton Dingman, Erica Anderson, Ali Schwerdtfeger, Misty Mooney, Emily Fields Bartlesville: Campbell Barta, Gentry Turner, Kathrine Manley, Emily Lechuga, Kadance Barnett, Morgan Wasemiller, Chloe Robbins, Lauren Shoesmith, Reese Savage, Sharell Jones Bishop Kelley: Lucy Fincher, Allie Strandmark, Kailey Weeks, Hope Thompson, Olivia Miles, Sarah Ray, Bella Harrison, Giavanna Smith, Alexandria Buckley, Grace McConville Bixby: Nikole Cozort, Caroline Sutton, Sarah Mason, Addyson Beach, Cameryn McColley, Kaitlin Mirc Booker T. Washington: Kendall Johnson, Camryn Ere, Alexis Leyva, Tierra Owens, Jordan Ere, Arriana Brown, Aya Palmer, Jaidyn Brown, Tariyah Kinnard Broken Arrow: Alyssa Little, Arianna Mastin, Macaiah Franklin, Nariah Myers, Autumn Mundis, Jocelyn Kitchen, Angelique Carter, Karree Wales, Katrina Baiza, Elle Hendrickson, Maddison Houtman, Kenzie Gilliam, Gabbi Wilkinson, Conleigh Payne, Truly McClennon, Jordan Gibson, Ashtyn Sagely Caney Valley: Sammi Gilbreath, McKenzie McCabe Cascia Hall: Styrling Murray, Claire Woodard, Abie Dukelow, Shea Jackson, Styrling Murray, Olivia Lai, Jayla Moss, Maddie Westbrook, Reese Mankin, Saxon Pounds Chelsea: Avery Lawhorn, Natalie Lopez, Jaclyn Draeger, Bryonna Wisdom Chouteau: Presley Inglett, Faith Jones, Chesney Inglett, Karli Kuehne, Savannah Coblentz Claremore Sequoyah: Greta Rupprecht, Mikayla Taylor Collinsville: Kennedy Guest, Alexis Queen, Ryann Hemmert, Lexie Webb, Marcela Hernandez, Jorja Savage, Addison Clark, Kynzie Christian, Alyssa Russell Coweta: Chaney Helton, Kyliee Addington, Brelee Burcham, Sierra Soto Depew: Kady Rodman, Ava Freeze, Morgan Steele, Katrina Ash, Sam Peeler Dewar: Maikya Carter, Gracie Johnson, Kyleigh Beel East Central: Stephanie Cooper Edison: Jade Burnett, Kate Weber, Zariah Lacroix, Natalya Byrd, Moriah Malone Glenpool: Saniya Craven, Jordan Blades, Makenna Hilburn, Kaylee Kendrick, Makynlee Jackson, Keira Long, Tyra McKinnie, Matti Tucker, Jordyn Goodvoice Henryetta: McKayla Greenhaw, Camrynn Watkins, Kaler Kenleigh, Stormi Waquie Holland Hall: Candance Ranel, Elise Hill, Molly Summers, Natali Aguila, Harper Fox, Hominy: Harley Hough, Navaeh Coffey Jenks: Sajara Hill, Olivia Granderson, Gloria Granderson, Rachel Cornell, Kate Barber, Charlie Keely, Isabella Welborn, Victoria Cole, Kennedy Owens, Matilyn Fowler, Kamryn Klein, Favor Mulalira, Avery Lampo, Kynli Kirkendoll, Amara Hendricks, Lorena Villalobos Ward, Torrance Javersak Kellyville: Sadie Spencer, Natalie Keiffer, Kandis Smith Kiefer: Grace Strecker, Shayna Hendrix, Callie Hutchinson, Halli Kiddy, Coley Rowton, Hannah Hendrix Morris: Lilli Giddens, Sutton Giddens, Alexis Schell, Maddie Moore Muskogee: Jakayla Swanson, Rakiya Lang, DeRiayah Lee, Malaysia Burton, Kaitlynn McGee, Diamond Lewis, Bianca McVay, Jayda Wordlow Okmulgee: Amerria Fourshey Owasso: Erin Hendrick, Sophia Anderson, Sophie Gates, Abigail Kubien, Madeline Fenner, Lilith Johnson, Taylor Sherl, Katlyn Harbert Pawhuska: Caroline Perrier, Miya Curry, Pari Harper, Hannah Reynolds, Vashae Housley, Zowie Miles, Cadence Dewitt, Kayden Cheves, Micah McNeil, Madison Martin Porter: Natatlie PerryHunter Pryor: Liv Sharp, Reeve Ross, Mia Fell, Ashlyn Vargas, Lilyan Casey Regent Prep: Lucy O’Dea, Micah Dickens, Autumn Anderson, Emmarie Marino, Cardyn Smith Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney, Finley Fisher, Addison Baker Sapulpa: Vicki Porter, Bailey Moore, Jasmine Brown, Tyla Heard, Lateria Stokes, Jadyn Smith, Lindsey Dennison, Destiny Miller, Seriah Vess, Laney Madden Sequoyah Tahlequah: Aliya Freeman, Tory Harper, Kierra Bolin, Gabrielle Billie, Layla Harrington, Emma Culie, Laney Smith, Taytum Hooper Sperry: Lilly Travis, Cailyn Tillman Stillwater: Sarah Wulfert, Emaja Anderson, Gabija Pukstas, Lydia Dolezal, Addison Snider, Ceazia McFadden, Cash Herber, Zoey Phillips, Sydni Phillips, Anna Ford, Stroud: Kenlee Parrick, Mattie James, Audrey Donaldson Tahlequah: McKenna Hood, Kynley Frazier, Riley Dotson, Kirsten Kelly, Emily Morrison, Annika Barr, Tori Pham, Alexa McClure, Kori Rainwater, Sadie Stanglin Union: Kayveonna Jackson, Sidney Smith, Daijah Gaines, Ava Cornelius, Amaya Harrison, Mackenzie Thiessen, Grace Blacet, Jamiya Woodard, Carley Borgelt, Hailey Raimondi, Grace Kempenich, Lexi Atteberry Victory Christian: Laci Scott, Anna Appel, Kira Huddleston PREVIOUS WINNERS Players of the Year 2022: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow 2021: Avery Mazzei, Jenks 2019: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks 2018: Brandee Presley, Bixby 2017: Brandee Presley, Bixby 2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs 2015: Grace Barber, Jenks 2014: Cameron Hilliard, Glenpool 2013: Kelsey McKee, Metro Christian; and Regan Ward, Beggs 2012: Kennedy Austin, Union 2011: Brooke Garner, Edison 2010: Janae Johnson, Union 2009: Cornesha Wilkerson, East Central 2007: Kylie Spurgeon, Owasso 2006: Danielle Gilchrist, Union 2005: Danielle Gilchrist, Union Coaches of the Year 2022: Lane Frailey, Bishop Kelley 2021: Gerard Alexander, Beggs 2019: Mark Frye, Pawhuska 2018: Travis Bryant, Wagoner 2017: Kailan Woods, Lincoln Christian 2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks 2014: Brent Wion, Henryetta 2013: Gerard Alexander, Beggs 2012: Mike Stanton, Union 2011: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian 2010: Mike Stanton, Union 2009: Greg Nash, B.T. Washington 2008: Kevin Gordon, East Central 2007: Tom Stockton, Union 2006: Tom Stockton, Union The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
If you're on your phone, download it here now:
or Apple Store Google Play
2022-23 All-World finalists in track, golf, fall and winter sports
Football (offense): Camden Crooks, Cushing
Wide receiver ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 190 The year: Caught 73 passes for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns to help the Tigers post a 13-1 record and reach the Class 4A state title game. Also made an impact on defense with 67 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Averaged 31.1 yards on 14 punt returns with five TDs. Also scored on a kickoff return. Had 10 catches for 211 yards and three TDs against Perkins-Tryon. A four-year starter, he has career totals of 282 catches for 4,947 yards and 63 TDs. On defense, he has 293 career tackles with six fumble recoveries and he scored on four of his 16 interceptions.
College: Tulsa
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (offense): Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Quarterback ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-2 ¦ WT: 182 The year: Passed for 4,384 yards and 58 TDs as he completed 285-of-408 passes. Set a state postseason record with 626 yards on 37-of-62 passes with five TDs in a 72-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the 3A title game. In the semifinals, connected on 21-of-24 passes for 405 yards and five TDs against Lincoln Christian. Against 4A semifinalist Poteau, passed for 368 yards as he led a comeback from 10 down in the final 2:47 for a 35-31 victory. Passed for 355 yards and five TDs in a win over Prairie Grove. Was the offensive MVP in the 2A title game in 2020. Career passing stats: 9,608 yards, 115 TDs.
College: Tulsa
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (offense): Connor Kirby, Bixby
QB/All purpose ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-1 ¦ WT: 190 The year: Accounted for 2,974 yards and 46 TDs. Completed 135-of-184 passes for 1,925 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 13-1 record. Had 137 carries for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs. Also caught two passes for 26 yards. Led the 69-6 win over Owasso in the 6AI state final as he accounted for 315 yards and six TDs. Against Enid in the quarterfinals, completed 16-of-17 passes for 245 yards and five TDs. Scored on an 85-yard run in the opener against Owasso. Had 36 career rushing TDs. Saw limited action on defense early in the season and recorded 10 tackles.
College: UCO
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (offense): DJ McKinney, Union
Running back ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-9 ¦ WT: 165 The year: Rushed for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs on 162 carries in his lone season with the 11-1 Redhawks after moving from Booker T. Washington. Also caught 25 passes for 239 yards and three TDs. Carried 19 times for 177 yards and four TDs in a 53-21 win at Mustang. Had 19 rushes for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 victory at Norman. Gained 173 yards on 22 rushes and had two TDs in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 197 total yards and had a TD reception in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl win against Jenks.
College: Sam Houston State
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (offense): Noah Roberts, Stillwater
Running back ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-8 ¦ WT: 150 The year: Had a breakout season for the undefeated 6AII champion Pioneers as he carried 257 times for 1,888 yards and 28 TDs without a fumble. Scored four TDs each against Yukon and Putnam West. Rushed for 190 yards and two TDs against Arkansas. Had 231 rushing yards and two TDs against Tahlequah. Carried 23 times for 198 yards against Choctaw in the state final. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "We just couldn't have asked for any more from him. He was really good in pass protection, good catching the ball and obviously a great ballcarrier, great vision."
College: Uncommitted
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (defense): Cale Fugate, Bixby
Defensive back ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-11 ¦ WT: 180 The year: Turned in one of the most remarkable defensive performances of 2022 when he intercepted four passes, scoring on two of those, in the first half of a win over Moore. Had 12 tackles and also caught two TDs on offense in that game. Came up with a key interception in the 6AI semifinals against Jenks. Recorded 66 tackles, including 10 against Owasso in the 6AI final and eight in the opener. Caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had 170 yards on four catches with three TDs against Westmoore. Caught a 29-yard TD pass in the title game.
College: OU
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (defense): Devin Robinson, Union
Defensive back ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 180 The year: Had 72 tackles with four interceptions to help Union post an 11-1 record and reach the 6AI semifinals. Was a standout in a 38-3 victory over Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl with two interceptions. In a pivotal sequence early in the third quarter, he had a key tackle for loss on Jenks standout Jalyn Stanford, then blocked a 23-yard field goal. Later in the third, he scored on a 32-yard interception return. Also had a 72-yard Pick-6 against Edmond Santa Fe. For his career, he had 159 tackles with eight interceptions.
College: Tulsa
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (defense): Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner
Defensive back ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 5-11 ¦ WT: 165 The year: Made an impact in all three phases. For a defense that allowed only 50 points in the last eight games, had 85 tackles and three interceptions with a pick-six. On offense scored 18 TDs as he had 63 receptions for 690 yards and 137 carries for 775 yards. His 18-yard run set up the walk-off winning field goal in the 4A final. Had 212 total yards with two TDs and intercepted a pass in a 31-0 playoff win over Ada. Set the tone when with a 71-yard TD return on the opening kickoff. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, "Gabe was our team leader this season and does everything right on and off the field."
College: Uncommitted
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (defense): Reese Roller, Verdigris
LB/DE ¦ Senior ¦ HT: 6-0 ¦ WT: 210 The year: Had 95 tackles, including 35 for losses, with 19 sacks to help the Cardinals reach the 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. Also forced four fumbles. On offense, had 36 carries for 180 yards and eight TDs before being shifted to blocking back. Had 18 tackles with sacks in a shutout over Cascia Hall. Completed both his passes for touchdowns. Had two catches for 27 yards. In his career, he had 322 tackles with 123 for losses and 62 sacks. Scored TDs on 24 of his 103 carries and had 592 yards plus had two TD receptions.
College: UCO
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Football (defense): Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Defensive back ¦ Junior ¦ HT: 5-10 ¦ WT: 170 The year: Could also have been a finalist on offense as he led the Bucks to a 12-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. On defense, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three touchdowns. At quarterback, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 179 carries for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns. Also scored on five punt returns. Accounted for 408 yards and five TDs in a 56-6 playoff win over Quapaw. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 203 yards and carried 12 times for 205 yards. Has accounted for 108 career TDs.
College: Uncommitted
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Softball: Kayla Adams, Jenks
Pitcher ¦ Senior
Compiled a 13-5 record in the pitching circle, with a 1.56 ERA in 117⅔ innings. Struck out 157 batters, compared to issuing only 23 walks. Finished her career at 48-22 with a 1.95 ERA and 465 strikeouts. Was also an offensive catalyst for the Trojans, posting a .435 batting average and .565 on-base percentage. Collected 53 hits and drove in 42 runs for 33-7 Jenks. Was named the 6A-3 Player of the Year, while also landing on the All-State team.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Softball: Jayelle Austin, Owasso
OF/1B ¦ Sophomore
Last season's All-World winner helped guide the Rams to the 6A semifinals. Finished the season with a .508 batting average in 118 at-bats. Also scored 66 runs, collected 60 hits — 25 of which went for extra bases, including 14 doubles. Drove in 31 runs and stole 26 bases. Struck out only nine times. Named 6A-4 Player of the Year.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Softball: Chaney Helton, Coweta
Outfielder ¦ Junior
The University of Oklahoma commit powered the Tigers’ offense with a .519 batting average, .576 on-base percentage and 1.008 slugging percentage. In addition to her 31 runs batted in, she compiled 35 extra-base hits (15 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs). Scored 61 times, stole 19 bases and only struck out six times all season en route to being named 5A-3 Player of the Year.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Softball: McKenna Ingram, Bristow
Pitcher ¦ Senior
Again an All-World finalist. In 34 games, Ingram was 25-8 with a 1.44 ERA. Recorded 275 strikeouts, compared to only 47 walks. Thanks to Ingram’s pitching efforts, Bristow finished 27-11 and earned another trip to the 4A state tournament. The District 4A-5 Player of the Year was also instrumental at the plate, leading Bristow with 39 runs batted in. Posted a .379 batting average, .420 on-base percentage and .534 slugging percentage, while racking up seven doubles, a triple and three home runs.
Tulsa World file photo
Softball: Emma Trine, Broken Arrow
1B ¦ Senior
In the 6A state tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, Trine delivered the knockout blows to keep the Tigers alive. Drove in the game-winning run against Jenks in the quarterfinals and followed that with the same feat against Owasso in the semifinals as Tigers ended up as 6A runners-up in 2022. Finished with a .374 batting average, .600 slugging percentage and a crisp 100% fielding percentage. Drove in 40 runs, had 12 doubles, recorded seven triples and scored 36 runs. Trine signed with Northeastern State.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Boys cross country: Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian
Senior
It was a gradual climb throughout Smithwick’s high school career. As a freshman, he was fifth at the 4A state meet, then third as a sophomore and second as a junior. Broke through in 2022, winning the 4A state title with a time of 15:28, beating his closest competitor (Perkins-Tryon’s Corbin Galt) by 39 seconds. Claimed individual titles at the Pinnacle Conference meet and regional meet. Was first at the Camp Gruber Invitational, second at the Meeker Invitational and seventh at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas, where he was the fastest Oklahoma finisher. Was second at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater with the fourth-fastest high school time at the OSU cross country course. An All-World finalist for third time.
College: ORU
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys cross country: Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep
Freshman
Wrapped up his first varsity season with a 3A state championship, running a 5K time of 16:15, helping Regent win team title. Was also first overall at regionals (17:35) and won the pre-state meet in Edmond (16:27). Placed third at the Oklahoma Baptist and Missouri Southern Stampede. Was fourth at the Pinnacle Conference meet in October. Began year by placing fifth at Carl Albert.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Boys cross country: Keegan Thomas, Stillwater
Senior
Won all his races throughout September and October. The 6A regional meet in Ponca City presented challenges for all the runners — with no one finishing better than 16 minutes, 22 seconds in the 5K event. Thomas placed fifth at 16:52 — 30 seconds behind regional winner Colby Moore of Edmond North. But Thomas rebounded at state, finishing first at 15:23 and besting the field by at least 14 seconds. That came a year after Thomas finished fifth at the 2021 6A state meet. Prior to regionals and state, Thomas won at the Moore and Oklahoma Baptist meets, and he was also a conference champion at the COAC meet, where he clocked a time of 15:21.
College: Oklahoma State
Photo by Nathan J Fish, The Oklahoman
Girls cross country: Peyton Carson, Mannford
Junior
Carson's season started with a fourth-place finish at the Sapulpa meet, but from there it was nothing outside of the top three. Capped the season with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet — finishing at 12:13, only 13 seconds off the winning pace set by Pauls Valley’s Isabella Gutierrez. Carson had victories at the Inola, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Kiefer meets, and then she finished as the runner-up at the Tulsa 7 Conference meet and the 3A regional meet at OBA.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Girls cross country: Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer
Senior
Finished in the top five in every meet she ran in during 2022. Was first at the pre state meet in Edmond, the Kiefer meet and the Tulsa 7 Conference championship. Nabbed silver medals at several meets, including the Sapulpa meet to open the season, the 3A regionals in Checotah and the 3A state meet in Edmond — where her time of 12:20 was narrowly behind Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Katie Bosley (12:11). Was fourth at the Oklahoma Baptist meet in early September.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Girls cross country: Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley
Sophomore
Two years into her varsity career and Meyers already has two state championships. This year’s title came with suspense, with Meyers finishing the 5A state meet with a personal-best 18:54 — one second ahead of Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney. An All-World first teamer last season. Picked up a meet victory at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Was second at the 5A regionals and turned into two top-four performances at the Deer Creek meet and the Broken Arrow Invitational. Was ninth at the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Classic.
Tulsa World file photo
Volleyball: Kate Hook, Holland Hall
Senior
Dutch claimed their first state championship and Hook was the catalyst in every facet. Averaged seven assists per set and finished the season with 832 assists. Was also on the receiving end of 298 digs and at the net to record 47 blocks. Also finished her All-State season with 59 aces and 261 kills.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Volleyball: Maren Johnson, Jenks
Junior En route to a runner-up finish in Class 6A, Johnson led a strong contingent of Trojans with dominating performances. As a junior outside hitter, Johnson posed a threat at the net with a team-high 423 kills and a 44.7 kill percentage. Was also a key cog up front with 43 blocks, and she also recorded 52 digs for a Trojans finished 32-5.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Volleyball: Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley
Junior
Helped guide the Comets to a final No. 3 ranking in Class 6A and an appearance in the 6A semifinals where Bishop Kelley fell short against Jenks. Accumulated a team-best 396 kills and 4.4 kills per set. Had a 93.3 serve percentage and logged 22 blocks and 106 digs. Bishop Kelley finished 27-7.
Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman
Girls basketball: Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris
Senior | Career totals: 98 games, 1,514 points, 420 rebounds, 197 steals 155 assists, 48 blocks.
Led the Cardinals to a 22-7 record and first state semifinal berth since 2006. Had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, in a 43-39 quarterfinal win over Fort Gibson. Selected MVP after scoring 54 points in three games to lead the Cardinals to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa. Had 21 points in a win over Wagoner on Feb. 4.
College: Tennessee-Martin
Tulsa World file photo
Girls basketball: Hannah Coons, Kiefer
Junior | Career totals: 76 games, 1,351 points, 571 rebounds, 183 assists, 115 steals, 71 blocks.
Averages 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead the Trojans to a 22-6 record and their first state tournament win. Had 37 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 78-45 victory over Kingston in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Was the 3A state tournament's leading scorer. Selected to the Tournament of Champions first team. For the season. shot 48% on field goals and 36% on 3s.
College: Uncommitted
Tulsa World file photo
Girls basketball: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Senior | Career totals: 103 games, 1,697 points, 830 rebounds, 398 assists, 244 steals.
Capped the season with 41 points, including the winning basket in an 18-point fourth quarter, in a 75-74 win over Holland Hall in the 5A state final. Was the 5A state tournament MVP with 77 points in three games. For the season. averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals. Had almost identical stats as a junior when she was an All-World finalist. Also helped Sapulpa win the 2021 state title.
College: Oklahoma State
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Girls basketball: Elise Hill, Holland Hall
Senior | Career totals: 101 games, 1,445 points, 370 rebounds, 244 assists, 299 steals
Led the Dutch to a 24-4 record and the 5A state final as she averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. Scored 36 points in the championship game. Led all state tournament scoring with 81 points. Scored 25 against MWC Carl Albert in the semifinals. Had a 3-pointer in 24 of 28 games. Selected to the All-World second team last season.
College: Tulsa
Tulsa World file photo
Girls basketball: Gracy Wernli, Bixby
Senior | Career totals: 106 games, 1,442 points, 389 rebounds, 167 assists, 137 steals.
Bixby coach Tina Thomas refers to her as "always clutch." Averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists. Scored 26 points in a 6A state quarterfinal loss to champion Edmond North. Played in the state title game the previous two years. Had 25 points on Jan. 24 in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 70 points in three games in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Also was a 2022 All-World finalist.
College: Abilene Christian
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys basketball: David Castillo, Bartlesville
Junior | Career totals: 67 games, 1,594 points, 378 rebounds, 248 assists, 79 steals.
The Bruins’ career scoring leader averaged 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. Had 42 points, six rebounds and six assists against Sapulpa. Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico. A 2022 World All-State selection.
College: Kansas State
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys basketball: Connor Dow, Broken Arrow
Senior | Career totals: 62 games, 787 points, 238 rebounds, 80 assists, 71 steals.
Averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals to help the Tigers finish 27-2 and reach their first 6A state title game since 1997. Scored 20 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-68 comeback win over Owasso on Feb. 14. Produced 24 points in a 68-52 win over Putnam North in a 6A area consolation final. Selected as the Shawnee Invitational MVP —scored 23 in a 66-55 victory over Mustang in the final.
College: Oklahoma State
Tulsa World file photo
Boys basketball: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby
Senior | Career totals: 87 games, 2,151 points, 276 treys.
The Spartans’ career scoring leader averaged 30.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals to help Bixby (20-6) post its best record since 2007. Scored a career-high 51 points against Sapulpa and 40 against Sand Springs. Shot 40% on 3s. Selected as the Will Rogers Roper Invitational MVP. Won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage High School Boys 3-Point Championships in Houston, held in conjunction with the NCAA’s Final Four. A 2022 World All-State selection.
College: Wake Forest
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Boys basketball: Jarreth Ingram, Memorial
Senior | Memorial career totals: 55 games, 677 points, 170 assists, 94 steals, 73 blocks.
Averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Chargers (23-4) reach the 5A semifinals. Shot 54% from the field, 82% on free throws and 39% on 3s. Scored 30 in a season-opening overtime win at Hale. Had 29 points and 12 rebounds in an OT win at Edison to capture the Green Country Conference title. Helped Memorial win the 2022 state title. Moved to Memorial from NOAH after his sophomore season.
College: UCO
Tulsa World file photo
Girls wrestling: Chanelle Alburg, Union
110 | Senior
Took up wrestling for the first time in eighth grade and was Union’s first-ever female wrestler. After winning the East Regional and placing second at 120 pounds at the 2022 state championship (earning first team All-World honors), came back this season and enjoyed an outstanding year, compiling a 46-4 record with an amazing 42 pins. Prevailed in the East Regional again and this time capped off a stellar high school career with a pin in the 110-pound final in 4:30, helping the Redhawks repeat as team state champions. Finished with a 100-21 overall career mark, with 96 pins.
“I was blessed to coach this young lady,” said Union coach Gerald Harris. “She is an amazing student athlete and even better person, very involved in community service and student orgs.” Signed with Texas Women’s University.
Tulsa World file photo
Girls wrestling: Millie Azlin, Bixby
155 | Freshman
Burst onto the high school wrestling scene in a big way, rolling to a 33-2 record, with neither of the losses coming to a girl within the state of Oklahoma and ranking No. 14 in the nation. Also won the Junior High state championship, the OKWA state title and USA state. Then won the East Regional at 155 pounds and followed that up by claiming the state championship, winning all three matches by pinning her opponents, including a third period pin of Owasso’s Sidney Milligan in the final (at both the regional and state).
“An extremely talented young lady who was dominant this season winning a state title as a freshman, pinning her way through the tournament,” Bixby coach Paul Mayfield said. “Millie has big aspirations in this sport moving forward both to wrestle in college and for her country someday on a world or Olympic level. She showed tremendous grit this season. She is also great in the classroom.”
Tulsa World file photo
Girls wrestling: Kali Hayden, Union
190 | Junior
Last season’s All-World Wrestler of the Year after winning both the East Regional and state championship at 185 pounds, returned to reach even loftier heights in 2023, winning the prestigious Wonder Woman national tournament and earning a No. 3 national ranking. Prevailed again at the East Regional and the state championship, needing a pin in the 190-pound final to clinch the Redhawks’ second consecutive team state title, and delivered by pinning McLoud’s Stacey Nash in 2:13. Finished the season with a 41-1 record, with an amazing 41 pins.
“I knew I needed to have a pin,” Hayden said afterward. “Everything counts. Pins get you far. That match was my best match all year. That’s pressure. That’s everything.”
Tulsa World file photo
Girls wrestling: Jadyn Roller, Bixby
100 | Sophomore
An All-World First Team selection last year after winning both the East Regional and state championships at 100 pounds, returned this season to do it all over again. After placing fifth at the national Wonder Woman tournament on Dec. 30, put together another outstanding season, going 37-3 and claiming the East Regional and state title again at 100 pounds and earning a No. 20 national ranking, while helping the Spartans come agonizingly close to the team state crown, missing out by just a half-point and sharing the runners-up plaque with Edmond North.
“One of the hardest workers that I’ve coached,” said Bixby coach Paul Mayfield. “She will have a chance to be a four-time Oklahoma state champion, like her father. She is dedicated to her craft and was a team captain for Bixby this season. She is a great leader and teammate. She has aspirations of continuing her success at the next levels both in college and national events.”
Tulsa World file photo
Boys wrestling: Luke Eschenheimer, Cascia Hall
190 | Senior
Followed up last year’s Class 3A state championship at 182 pounds by going up a weight, as his team went up a class, and enjoyed another outstanding year, winning the Class 4A East Regional and the state championship by pinning all three of his opponents at 190 pounds, earning Most Outstanding Wrestler honors in Class 4A at the state tournament. Finished the season 33-1 with an amazing 32 pins, with the only loss coming to the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Kansas.
“When he got beat out of the state tournament his sophomore year, he made it his mission to become a two-time state champion,” said Cascia Hall coach Zac Livingston. “He worked hard to get bigger by hitting the gym and came back and finished his last two seasons going 71-5 with 67 pins. He showed everybody what hard work can do.”
Tulsa World file photo
Boys wrestling: Cael Hughes, Stillwater
132 | Senior
A Wrestler of the Year Finalist last season. Completed his mission in impressive fashion, becoming the 45th boy in Oklahoma history to win four straight state championships, claiming the Class 6A state title at 132 pounds, while also recording impressive victories at the prestigious national Walsh Ironman tournament and the Pittsburgh Classic, resulting in a national No. 1 ranking. Finished the year 38-0 with 22 pins, to wrap up his entire high school career unbeaten, going 140-0 over four years, which also featured the last three straight 6A team titles for Stillwater and two straight dual state championships.
“I’m really proud of myself and all of the hard work I’ve put in,” he said. “It was just awesome to go prove it and show all the hard days and nights in the wrestling room.” Signed with OSU.
Tulsa World file photo
Boys wrestling: LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater
157 | Sophomore
After winning the East Regional and a Class 6A individual state title at 145 pounds last year as a freshman, returned just as impressively this season. Rolled to a 40-1 record, with 32 pins, claiming another East Regional and state championship at 157 pounds, pinning all three opponents at the state tournament. Only loss was at the prestigious national Ironman tournament, leaving his two-year career mark at 78-2. Earned a No. 5 national ranking. His pin of Bixby’s Ishmael Guerrero in the state final helped the Pioneers clinch their third straight 6A team state championship by just one point over Edmond North. Also contributed to their second dual state title in a row.
“Dee Lockett, wrestling a tough dude, getting a fall in the finals, that’s hard to do,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle. “That was the last, most important point that we got.”
Tulsa World file photo
Boys wrestling: Jersey Robb, Bixby
215 | Senior
Last year’s Wrestler of the Year winner completed a stellar high school career with his third straight Class 6A state championship (and fourth straight East Regional title), this time at 215 pounds, going 38-2 on the season with 21 pins to wind up with a 130-6 high school career mark. Finished third at the Walsh Ironman tournament, Bixby’s highest-ever placer, while also winning the prestigious Doc Buchanan tournament in California, while helping the Spartans place third in the 6A state standings and reach the dual state semifinals. Also a key contributor at linebacker and running back to Bixby’s state championship football team. “He’s a great kid, he works really hard, he does everything right,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “He’s set a great example for our kids over the last four years. We’re definitely going to miss his example and his leadership but he’s going to go on to do even better and bigger things.” Signed with OSU.
Tulsa World file photo
Boys wrestling: Jace Roller, Bixby
138 | Junior
After tearing the ACL in his knee last July, focused on rehabbing and made it back on the mat in January, finishing fourth at the Doc Buchanan tournament in California (dropping two overtime matches to nationally ranked competitors) on five days of live wrestling training. Continued to improve as the season progressed and rolled to his second straight Class 6A East Regional and state championship (at 138 pounds), pinning all three of his opponents at the state tournament in under 2:30. Finished the season with a 32-2 record and a school-record 29 pins, including 25 straight to end the season — encompassing every wrestler he faced in Oklahoma. “As great as Jace's season was on the mats, what impressed me the most was the character and resilience he displayed off the mats,” coach Ray Blake said. “When Jace tore his ACL, he was told that he would not be able to wrestle this season. He refused to accept that answer, aggressively and diligently rehabbed for months, and returned to competition in early January. He grew as a wrestler but more importantly as a person this season, and that was pretty special to witness.”
Tulsa World file photo
Girls swimming: Sylvia Admire, Claremore
Senior
An All-World finalist for the second straight year. Won the Class 6A East Regional and state championships in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle last year and enjoyed similar success in 2023. After winning the 100 free and placing second in the 200 free (behind Avery Littlefield of Stillwater) at the East Regional, followed up by claiming the 100 free state championship and finishing third (just 1.67 seconds behind Littlefield) in the 200 free.
“Sylvia is a great teammate,” said Claremore coach Kimberly Ward. “She is always smiling and has a positive attitude. She will be missed by all. We are so proud of her, she is a two-time state champion. Her goal was to swim in college.” Will swim at Illinois State next year.
Tulsa World file photo
Girls swimming: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater
Junior
An All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist in 2021 as a freshman and a first team selection last year after winning the 50 free and placing second in the 100 free (losing by just 0.15 seconds to Admire) at the Class 6A state meet, returned even more determined this season, while also dealing with difficult personal issues out of the pool. A bubbly personality who loves good competition even if it results in a loss, ended up winning both the 50 free and 100 free at both the 6A East Regional and at state (this time surpassing Admire in the 100 free at both meets).
“Avery is a very talented swimmer who works extremely hard,” said Stillwater coach Angela Knott. “She had to overcome the obstacle of losing her mom to cancer at the beginning of the school year. This seemed to push her to even greater heights. Her internal strength is phenomenal.”
Tulsa World file photo
Girls swimming: Marissa Williams, Jenks
Sophomore
After winning the 100 butterfly and placing second in the 100 backstroke last year, was named an All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist as the Trojans placed second in the Class 6A state meet. Came back this season driven to be even better, both individually as a team, and succeeded on both counts. Won both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke at both the 6A East Regional and the state meet, while helping Jenks reclaim the team championship at state.
“As a sophomore, Marissa’s performance in the 2023 season has surpassed her impressive achievements from her previous year,” said Trojans coach Diego Henao. “Her determination to improve her skills and ability has been evident both in practice and in competition, resulting in her being recognized as our team MVP for the second year in a row.”
Tulsa World file photo
Boys swimming: Sam Conrad, Wesleyan Christian
Sophomore
After placing third at the Class 5A state meet in the 200-yard IM and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly last year as a freshman, switched from the butterfly to the 100 breaststroke, and excelled. Despite having virtually no team with him (but still training with his club team, the Bartlesville-based Splash Club), took an extra step forward in his development this year, winning the 100 breaststroke at both the 5A East Regional and the state championship, while taking second in the 200 IM at the East Regional but rebounding to claim the state title in that as well.
“He has really an amazing work ethic at the pool,” said Wesleyan Christian coach Kimberly Conrad, who is also his mother. “And I’ve always been really impressed with his ability to focus in the water, and at practice in particular, and to set his goals and not let it disappoint him too much if he doesn’t meet them but to keep on working until he does.”
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Boys swimming: Craig Griffin, Bartlesville
Junior
An All-World finalist for the second straight year. After winning the 100 backstroke and placing second in the 200 IM at the Class 6A state meet last season, basically repeated that performance while serving as a key team leader for the Bruins, who placed third in the team standings. Won both events at the 6A East Regional, then won the 100 backstroke by three seconds and placed second again in the 200 IM, while also swimming the first leg of the Bruins’ second-place 200-yard medley relay (the first race of the meet) and anchoring the 400 freestyle relay (the last race), in which Bartlesville also finished second.
“Griffin is definitely our emotional and effort leader,” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart. “He is constantly encouraging and challenging his teammates at practice and meets. He demands the highest standards from himself in daily training. It was very fitting that he was the first Bruin in the water and the last Bruin out of the water at 6A state.”
Tulsa World file photo
Boys swimming: Jacob Perryman, Adair
Senior
An All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist for the second straight year. After placing second in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at the Class 5A state championship as a sophomore in 2021, worked hard to improve and ended up winning both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at both the East Regional and the state championship last year. Then came back this season and, even after switching to the 50 free, won both that event and the 100 backstroke again at both the Regional and state meets once again for back-to-back double gold medals.
“Jacob is a great kid,” said coach Kimberly Ward. “He puts in the work and it shows. He set a goal to beat some pool records and spent the last two years crushing that goal.” Hasn’t yet decided where to swim in college.
Tulsa World file photo
Boys golf: Will Hennessee, Bishop Kelley
Junior
Hennessee was fifth at the Jenks Invitational to start the season, and then was sixth at Forest Ridge Golf Club at the Broken Arrow Invitational. From there, it was seven tournament victories, with a third-place showing at the Guthrie Blue Jay Bash mixed in. The long list of Hennessee’s medalist honors came at invitationals at Union, Bishop Kelley Invitational, the Class 5A state preview, Edison Invitational and Bartlesville to wrap up the regular season slate. In the postseason, Hennessee dominated en route to first-place finishes at regional play in Pryor, and then finished atop the 5A golf world with a state championship in Duncan. In 20 years as a coach I’ve never had a player put it all together like Will did this season," Kelley coach Shawn Lawhorn said. "He set a goal, he worked extremely hard to meet it, and he had a blast doing it.”
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Boys golf: Sammy Bonaobra, Union
Sophomore
The Redhawks didn’t shy away from some of the toughest tournaments in the state this season. It had Bonaobra ready for late in the season. Bonaobra wrapped up his sophomore season with a tie for first place in regional action at Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, and then a seventh-place finish at the 6A state tournament. Prior to that, Bonaobra was ninth at the Frontier Valley Conference tournament and picked up second team conference honors. He also picked up a second-place finish at the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook in early April, and prior to that he claimed a tournament victory at the Broken Arrow Invitational at Forest Ridge.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Boys golf: Matthew Kendrick, Cascia Hall
Sophomore
Kendrick continued to emerge as one of the Tulsa area's top golfers this season, compiling a strong sophomore campaign that included medalist honors at Class 4A regionals. He followed that up with a seventh-place showing at a deep 4A state tournament. He finished his season with 11 rounds in the 70s, including all three rounds at the state tournament. He even turned in a round of 68 at the state tournament, matching one of his rounds at the Edmond North tournament. Kendrick also had a 70 at South Lakes for the Pinnacle Conference tournament. He was also third at the Union tournament midway through the season with rounds of 73 and 71.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Boys golf: Cale VanBrunt, Jenks
Senior
VanBrunt capped off his varsity career as the Frontier Valley Conference’s top finisher, firing a 70 to win the title at Indian Springs Country Club. He also claimed medalist honors along the way at the 6A regional tournament in Broken Arrow before he finished off his career at the 6A state tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso. VanBrunt also recorded a pair of sixth-place showings at both the Eufaula and Union tournaments.
Girls golf: Megan Kalapura, Holland Hall
Freshman
Burst onto the scene winning the Sperry Invitational. At the 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Kalapura was eighth, but from there it was nothing but spots in the top two of the tournaments to close out the season. At the Pinnacle Conference tournament at South Lakes, Kalapura was the top overall finisher, and she then fired off first-place finishes at the 3A regional qualifying tournament, and the 3A regional tournament at Heritage Hills in Claremore. Was second at the 3A state tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course.
Photo by Riley Hayden, Tulsa World
Girls golf: Lily Stanton, Jenks
Senior
Stanton was the epitome of improving as the season goes along. The Trojan senior started the season off with a sixth-place showing at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she followed it with a 10th-place finish at the Edmond North Invitational. From there, she was ninth at the state preview at Meadowbrook, and after that is when she cranked it up. She tied for second at the Owasso Invitational, and she followed with the same result a week later the Union tournament. At the conference tournament, she finished sixth and landed on second team All-Conference. For regionals and the 6A state tournament, Stanton finished fourth at both events, and she helped lead Jenks to a state title. “Lily was an integral part of our team that helped us to our second state championship,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “Looking forward to seeing what she does playing at the next level.”
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Girls golf: Sophia Lefler, Jenks
Sophomore
Helped propel the Trojans to a team title at the 6A state tournament. Lefler started her campaign off with a third-place finish in Granbury, Texas, and she followed with a top-10 spot at the Edmond North Invitational. At the Ponca City Invitational, Lefler tied with Lisa Herman for first place. She added another first place finish to her ledger at the Jenks Invitational, and she later finished fourth at the Owasso Invitational. To close the season out, Lefler was third at the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, and she also was third at the 6A regional in Ponca City. Then she capped her season off with a fifth-place finish at the 6A state tournament at Meadowbrook. “Sophia's been playing at a high level for the entire season,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “One of our best short game players, very consistent. She is a very strong competitor that is great working her way around the course.”
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Girls golf: Lisa Herman, Jenks
Freshman
It’s hard to have a better freshman season. At no point did she finish worse than third in any of her 11 tournaments this spring. In her second varsity tournament, Herman finished third at the Edmond North Invitational, and her only other non-first place finish was at the Jenks Invitational where she finished second. She piled up victories at the Lady Pirate Classic in Granbury, Texas, and she also won the Ponca City Invitational, 6A state preview at Meadowbrook, Stillwater Invitational, Owasso Invitational and the Union tournament. She wrapped up her season with six straight tournament victories, including the Frontier Valley Conference Tournament, while setting the course record with a 64 at Adams Golf Club in Bartlesville. Herman then finished first at regionals and followed that with a state title as the only player under par at Meadowbrook, leading the Trojans to a team title.
“She has been a breath of fresh air, not only for our team but high school girls golf in the state of Oklahoma," Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. "Keep an eye out for this upcoming and coming superstar.”
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys track: Braylon Thompson, Union
Senior • 100m, 200m
It didn’t take long for Thompson to set the tone for a dominant senior season for the Redhawks. Starting on March 4, Thompson won the Holland Hall meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash, along with a team effort to finish first in the 400-meter relay. After that, Thompson won every sprint race he competed in, including the Union, Jenks and Yukon meets. There were only two second-place showings for Thompson in regionals and the state meet, but both results were in preliminary heats, and Thompson won regional and state titles in the 100 and 200. He was also on the state-championship 400-meter relay team.
Photo by Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Boys track: Andrew Heinig, Glenpool
Senior • Shot put
When it came to throwing the shot put this season, few were better than Heinig — and that goes for anyone in the country. Heinig owned the nation’s second-best throw this season at 65 feet, 10 inches at the Metro Lakes Conference track meet. Beyond that, Heinig continued his normal dominance, including top spots in the shot put at the Bixby, Claremore and Coweta meets. Then Heinig showcased his skills in regional and state competition, winning a regional title by more than five feet and a state championship with a throw of 58 feet, 6 inches to best the field by nearly four feet.
“Drew has always been a very coachable athlete who has worked hard on his craft,” Glenpool coach Ted Smith said. “He is always competing against himself, while cheering other throwers to do their best. He has been a pleasure to coach and will definitely be missed at GHS.”
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys soccer: Mcdaniel Loredo, East Central
D • Senior
East Central reached its third state championship game appearance in program history, and the Cardinals’ defensive efforts were the main reason, with Loredo as the leader. East Central never allowed more than two goals in a game, and even that only happened a handful of times. Loredo led East Central to eight shutouts, including four in district play and one in the playoffs against Memorial. Loredo also added three assists and two goals this season, and he was selected by state coaches as Class 5A East’s top defender.
Photo by Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Boys soccer: Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley
F/MF • Senior
The 2021 All-World Player of the Year, Applegate claimed more accolades this season. Applegate was first team All-District and was named to the 5A All-State team. He also helped guide the Comets to a District 5A-3 championship and a 12-4 finish to the season. Despite the Comets falling to East Central in the 5A quarterfinals, Applegate finished the season with 26 goals and 13 assists. He has signed with the University of Tulsa.
Photo by Riley Hayden, Tulsa World
Boys soccer: Jack Franklin, Jenks
GK • Junior
The Trojans allowed only seven goals this season, and Franklin was the one thwarting any scoring efforts on the other end. Jenks finished the season 13-2 with a state championship, and it was Franklin putting up a brick wall in the net with only four goals allowed in 13 games played. He recorded 10 shutouts, and Jenks went 3-0 in shootouts because of Franklin. And Franklin’s heroics came in handy in the 6A title game when Jenks beat Broken Arrow for the second time in the season — both by shootout.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
