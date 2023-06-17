Athlete of the year finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls track athlete of the year:

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Kallista Frye

Victory Christian, Senior

If only Kallista Frye had the opportunity for a state championship in 2020. COVID stripped everyone of a chance to win a state championship in 2020, but Frye has dominated every year since. She has finished atop the 100-meter dash podium every year, and she capped off her senior season by doing it again. Frye claimed the 100-meter title for the third time, and she added the 200-meter crown, as well. Frye also had a hand in the Conquerors winning the 100 and 200 relays titles -- a huge key in Victory Christian capturing the 3A team title.

Gwyneth Meyers

Bishop Kelley, Sophomore

If Meyers' sophomore season looked a lot like her freshman season, that’s because they were nearly mirror images. Meyers followed her freshman campaign with four gold medals at the 5A state meet with four more gold medals this season -- the 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. In the process, Meyers also set the new 5A state track meet record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.84. Prior to the state meet, Meyers accomplished the same feat with four first-place finishes in the same events. Meyers also dominated at the Norman meet late in April, where she finished first in the 1,600. She got the season rolling in March at the Bartlesville meet, where she claimed gold in the 1,600-meter run and silver in the 3,200-meter run.

Kileigh Mixon

Stroud, Senior

Stroud finished the 2023 season with a state track title, and the Tigers racked up 91 team points to beat Hooker by five. Accounting for more than half of Stroud’s points was Mixon, who amassed 28 individual points and 20 more as part of the 400-meter relay team. Mixon’s senior season was full of eye-popping finishes, and she capped it with gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump at the 2A state meet. She also managed to secure the silver medal in the long jump, missing a first-place finish by a few inches. The Oklahoma State signee in the high jump also pulled off the same feats at the 2A regional meet in Stroud, although she managed to win the long jump title there. Mixon was firing on all cylinders throughout the entire season, routinely finishing in the top two in all the same categories at the Stroud meet, Okemah meet and the Oklahoma Baptist University meet.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Justin Robinson, Bishop Kelley

Led the Comets to the 5A state title in his first season as their head coach. After graduating from Kelley in 2002, he led Independence CC's football team with five interceptions in '04 before transferring to BYU, where he was the track team’s top sprinter. Has been a coach at Kelley since 2014 and also is the football team's defensive coordinator.

FIRST TEAM

Peyton Davis, Stroud, Fr. -- 100m / 400 relay

Kenlee Parrick, Stroud, Sr. -- pole vault

Ellie Hoemann, Regent Prep, Sr. -- 800m / 3,200 relay

Peyton Carson, Mannford, Jr. -- 3,200m

Alexis Cavin, Pryor, Jr. -- 400m

Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So. -- 800m / 1,600 relay / 3,200 relay

Stella Edison, Glenpool, Jr. -- 100m / 400m relay

Kallista Frye, Victory Christian, Sr. -- 100m/ 200m

Jordyn Goodvoice, Glenpool, Sr. -- discus

Gwyn Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So. -- 1,600m/ 3,200m

Kileigh Mixon, Stroud, Sr. -- 100m hurdles/ high jump

Bella Nelson, Owasso, So. -- 800m / 1,600m

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Payton Dingman, Erica Anderson, Ali Schwerdtfeger, Misty Mooney, Emily Fields

Bartlesville: Campbell Barta, Gentry Turner, Kathrine Manley, Emily Lechuga, Kadance Barnett, Morgan Wasemiller, Chloe Robbins, Lauren Shoesmith, Reese Savage, Sharell Jones

Beggs: Kadenze Coleman

Bishop Kelley: Lucy Fincher, Allie Strandmark, Kailey Weeks, Hope Thompson, Olivia Miles, Sarah Ray, Bella Harrison, Giavanna Smith, Alexandria Buckley, Grace McConville

Bixby: Nikole Cozort, Caroline Sutton, Sarah Mason, Addyson Beach, Cameryn McColley, Kaitlin Mirc

Booker T. Washington: Kendall Johnson, Camryn Ere, Alexis Leyva, Tierra Owens, Jordan Ere, Arriana Brown, Aya Palmer, Jaidyn Brown, Tariyah Kinnard

Broken Arrow: Alyssa Little, Arianna Mastin, Macaiah Franklin, Nariah Myers, Autumn Mundis, Jocelyn Kitchen, Angelique Carter, Karree Wales, Katrina Baiza, Elle Hendrickson, Maddison Houtman, Kenzie Gilliam, Gabbi Wilkinson, Conleigh Payne, Truly McClennon, Jordan Gibson, Ashtyn Sagely

Caney Valley: Sammi Gilbreath, McKenzie McCabe

Cascia Hall: Styrling Murray, Claire Woodard, Abie Dukelow, Shea Jackson, Styrling Murray, Olivia Lai, Jayla Moss, Maddie Westbrook, Reese Mankin, Saxon Pounds

Chelsea: Avery Lawhorn, Natalie Lopez, Jaclyn Draeger, Bryonna Wisdom

Chouteau: Presley Inglett, Faith Jones, Chesney Inglett, Karli Kuehne, Savannah Coblentz

Claremore: Lynie Bailey

Claremore Sequoyah: Greta Rupprecht, Mikayla Taylor

Collinsville: Kennedy Guest, Alexis Queen, Ryann Hemmert, Lexie Webb, Marcela Hernandez, Jorja Savage, Addison Clark, Kynzie Christian, Alyssa Russell

Coweta: Chaney Helton, Kyliee Addington, Brelee Burcham, Sierra Soto

Depew: Kady Rodman, Ava Freeze, Morgan Steele, Katrina Ash, Sam Peeler

Dewar: Maikya Carter, Gracie Johnson, Kyleigh Beel

East Central: Stephanie Cooper

Edison: Jade Burnett, Kate Weber, Zariah Lacroix, Natalya Byrd, Moriah Malone

Glenpool: Saniya Craven, Jordan Blades, Makenna Hilburn, Kaylee Kendrick, Makynlee Jackson, Keira Long, Tyra McKinnie, Matti Tucker, Jordyn Goodvoice

Hale: ShKyra Jackson

Henryetta: McKayla Greenhaw, Camrynn Watkins, Kaler Kenleigh, Stormi Waquie

Holland Hall: Candance Ranel, Elise Hill, Molly Summers, Natali Aguila, Harper Fox,

Hominy: Harley Hough, Navaeh Coffey

Jenks: Sajara Hill, Olivia Granderson, Gloria Granderson, Rachel Cornell, Kate Barber, Charlie Keely, Isabella Welborn, Victoria Cole, Kennedy Owens, Matilyn Fowler, Kamryn Klein, Favor Mulalira, Avery Lampo, Kynli Kirkendoll, Amara Hendricks, Lorena Villalobos Ward, Torrance Javersak

Kellyville: Sadie Spencer, Natalie Keiffer, Kandis Smith

Kiefer: Grace Strecker, Shayna Hendrix, Callie Hutchinson, Halli Kiddy, Coley Rowton, Hannah Hendrix

Mason: Canna Dearman

Morris: Lilli Giddens, Sutton Giddens, Alexis Schell, Maddie Moore

Muskogee: Jakayla Swanson, Rakiya Lang, DeRiayah Lee, Malaysia Burton, Kaitlynn McGee, Diamond Lewis, Bianca McVay, Jayda Wordlow

Nowata: Nadean Stamps

Okmulgee: Amerria Fourshey

Owasso: Erin Hendrick, Sophia Anderson, Sophie Gates, Abigail Kubien, Madeline Fenner, Lilith Johnson, Taylor Sherl, Katlyn Harbert

Pawhuska: Caroline Perrier, Miya Curry, Pari Harper, Hannah Reynolds, Vashae Housley, Zowie Miles, Cadence Dewitt, Kayden Cheves, Micah McNeil, Madison Martin

Porter: Natatlie PerryHunter

Pryor: Liv Sharp, Reeve Ross, Mia Fell, Ashlyn Vargas, Lilyan Casey

Regent Prep: Lucy O’Dea, Micah Dickens, Autumn Anderson, Emmarie Marino, Cardyn Smith

Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney, Finley Fisher, Addison Baker

Sapulpa: Vicki Porter, Bailey Moore, Jasmine Brown, Tyla Heard, Lateria Stokes, Jadyn Smith, Lindsey Dennison, Destiny Miller, Seriah Vess, Laney Madden

Sequoyah Tahlequah: Aliya Freeman, Tory Harper, Kierra Bolin, Gabrielle Billie, Layla Harrington, Emma Culie, Laney Smith, Taytum Hooper

Sperry: Lilly Travis, Cailyn Tillman

Stillwater: Sarah Wulfert, Emaja Anderson, Gabija Pukstas, Lydia Dolezal, Addison Snider, Ceazia McFadden, Cash Herber, Zoey Phillips, Sydni Phillips, Anna Ford,

Stroud: Kenlee Parrick, Mattie James, Audrey Donaldson

Tahlequah: McKenna Hood, Kynley Frazier, Riley Dotson, Kirsten Kelly, Emily Morrison, Annika Barr, Tori Pham, Alexa McClure, Kori Rainwater, Sadie Stanglin

Union: Kayveonna Jackson, Sidney Smith, Daijah Gaines, Ava Cornelius, Amaya Harrison, Mackenzie Thiessen, Grace Blacet, Jamiya Woodard, Carley Borgelt, Hailey Raimondi, Grace Kempenich, Lexi Atteberry

Victory Christian: Laci Scott, Anna Appel, Kira Huddleston

Woodland: Kyla Masters

Yale: Kaybra Prather

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year



2022: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2021: Avery Mazzei, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks

2018: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2017: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Grace Barber, Jenks

2014: Cameron Hilliard, Glenpool

2013: Kelsey McKee, Metro Christian; and Regan Ward, Beggs

2012: Kennedy Austin, Union

2011: Brooke Garner, Edison

2010: Janae Johnson, Union

2009: Cornesha Wilkerson, East Central

2008: Sara Vaughn, Union

2007: Kylie Spurgeon, Owasso

2006: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

2005: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

Coaches of the Year



2022: Lane Frailey, Bishop Kelley

2021: Gerard Alexander, Beggs

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mark Frye, Pawhuska

2018: Travis Bryant, Wagoner

2017: Kailan Woods, Lincoln Christian

2016: No award given

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Brent Wion, Henryetta

2013: Gerard Alexander, Beggs

2012: Mike Stanton, Union

2011: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2010: Mike Stanton, Union

2009: Greg Nash, B.T. Washington

2008: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2007: Tom Stockton, Union

2006: Tom Stockton, Union

