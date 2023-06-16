The boys track & field athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys track athlete of the year:

Andrew Heinig

Glenpool • Senior • Shot put

When it came to throwing the shot put this season, few were better than Heinig — and that goes for anyone in the country. Heinig owned the nation’s second-best throw this season at 65 feet, 10 inches at the Metro Lakes Conference track meet. Beyond that, Heinig continued his normal dominance, including top spots in the shot put at the Bixby, Claremore and Coweta meets. Then Heinig showcased his skills in regional and state competition, winning a regional title by more than five feet and a state championship with a throw of 58 feet, 6 inches to best the field by nearly four feet.

“Drew has always been a very coachable athlete who has worked hard on his craft,” Glenpool coach Ted Smith said. “He is always competing against himself, while cheering other throwers to do their best. He has been a pleasure to coach and will definitely be missed at GHS.”

Andrew Smithwick

Lincoln Christian • Senior • 1,600m, 3,200m

It was an abbreviated senior season for Smithwick, but he showed off his skills when his hamstring would cooperate. At the Union meet on March 4, Smithwick won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races and he even set a new meet and school record in the 3,200 at 9:26. At Putnam City on March 9, Smithwick won the 1,600-meter run, and it was a long delay until he was able to cruise through regionals and state. At the 4A state track meet, Smithwick won gold in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, and he claimed the 3,200 gold by finishing 27 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Braylon Thompson

Union • Senior • 100m, 200m

It didn’t take long for Thompson to set the tone for a dominant senior season for the Redhawks. Starting on March 4, Thompson won the Holland Hall meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash, along with a team effort to finish first in the 400-meter relay. After that, Thompson won every sprint race he competed in, including the Union, Jenks and Yukon meets. There were only two second-place showings for Thompson in regionals and the state meet, but both results were in preliminary heats, and Thompson won regional and state titles in the 100 and 200. He was also on the state-championship 400-meter relay team.

“Braylon was a man on a mission this year,” Union coach Tim Dial said. “He started the year with something to prove. We both knew he could leave Union the best sprinter to ever run at Union. That’s something he ended up accomplishing. His 10.29 seconds was a big school record and a time that will be hard to beat (in the 100). I have never had an athlete that has put more trust in me as a coach to guide him to success. What he did this year is just a start for him. He has big things coming in the years to come.”

Coach of the Year

Tim Dial, Union: Led the Redhawks to the Class 6A state title in his second season as their head coach. Also has coached at Sand Springs, Jenks and ORU.

First team

Brandan Badie, Coweta, Jr., 300m hurdles/1,600m relay

Max Clark, Coweta, Sr., 800m/1,600m relay

Caden Green, Collinsville, Jr., 110m hurdles

Andrew Heinig, Glenpool, Sr., shot put

Parker Owens, Glenpool, Jr., pole vault

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr., 1,600m/3,200m

Braylon Thompson, Union, Sr., 100m/200m

Heston Thompson, Stillwater, Jr., 400m

Jack Wahl, Bartlesville, Sr., high jump

Harper Weatherly, Jenks, Jr., shot put

Evan Heiden, Rejoice Christian, Sr., 1,600m

Blake Wynne, Henryetta, Sr., long jump

Braden Garrison, Dewey, Jr., shot put

Evan Keefe, Hilldale, Sr., discus

Mason Valliere, Foyil, Jr., shot put

Cooper Fogle, Caney Valley, Jr., pole vault

Jarren Cargil, Liberty, Jr., long jump

Honorable mention

Adair: Ryan Hedges, Cooper Sparks, Aiden Quick

Barnsdall: Braden Byers

Beggs: Jordan Wesley, Logan Dickey, Louis Jupiter, Ryan Grayson, Cruz Holsey, Evin Kemp

Bristow: Gage Spencer, Memphis Deshazo, Gavin Honeycutt, Kaden Hooks, Kaden Hooks

Caney Valley: Quaid Jones, Jayden Allen

Cascia Hall: Dylan Derewonko, Cross Carter

Catoosa: Westin Rinner

Chelsea: Jake England, Adam Henley, Jaden Perry, Ben Hagebusch, Jr Veysey, Jaden Fortson, Jay Douglas, Cody Gill, Mikey Fierro

Claremore Sequoyah: Dylan Piguet, Sonny Proctor, Josh Driskel, Bryton Cagle

Cleveland: Aiden Schwenker

Cushing: Camden Crooks, Noah Jones, Brison Stewart, Lane Yaunt, Isaac Denny, Stockton Hendren, Lane Wood, Max Wood, Brady Matheson, Jacob Kimmel, Logan Spradlin

Chouteau: Brayden Russell, Brett Gwartney

Dewey: Keidon Holt, Braden Garrison

Drumright: Landon Jesse, Jaxson Bolton

Fort Gibson: Josh Miller

Foyil: Tyler Pitman

Henryetta: Jordan Short, Nathan Nail, Talon Weaver

Hilldale: Brady Scott

Hominy: Bryon Marshall, Jaxon Woods, Carson Keene, August Holding

Inola: Logan Hayes, CJ Lawrence

Kellyville: Nathan Stubblefield, Wade Martin

Kiefer: Hudson Poindexter, Ty Burnett, Alston Carr, Will Adams, Brayden Holt

Liberty: Jaylen Prestridge, Chunk Bilby , Brady Cornwell, Dakota Wilson, Brandon Aguayo

Lincoln Christian: Griffin Dyer, John Washington, Jackson Strode, Jacob Kratzer, Jaxson Brooks, Tyler Stine, Camden Dooley, Brian Washington, Joshua Gillion, Garner McAfee, Seth Kruse, Adam Trompler, Elliot George, Darian Gertner, David Smithwick

Mannford: Ryan Owens, Lydon Swafford, Ayden Evans, Grant Pierce, Brayden Rodriguez, Jake Moore

McLain: Micah Simmons, Malachi Jackson, Omarr Washington, Dennis Nolan

Metro Christian: Nolton Harman, Owen Schwerdtfeger, Luke Brewer, Gavin Thompson, Brodie Bradshaw, Jaxson Grimes

Mounds: Justin Cooper, Braden Anderson, Trey Edwards, Rylan Wetzel, Mason Coddington

Nowata: Chelo Prince

Okmulgee: Keith Talton, Larry Yahola, Homer Reagor, Javin Hutchinson

Oologah: Caden Davis, Ashton Wright, Sam Hogue, Ty Cherry, Connor Jones

Owasso: Boone Bennett

Pawhuska: Noah Wilson

Porter: Bradyn Israel, Miguel Chavez

Regent Prep: Clay McKinney, Daniel Portman, Jeremiah Tangren

Rejoice Christian: Peyton Baker, Josh Hendricks, Cale Marley, Luke Shaffer, Garrett Barney, Bryce Revard, Kaden Keller, Tyler Dill, Tommy Mulkey

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Jalen Handle, Josiah Robbins, Daunte Hunt, Eli Hammer, Brody Young

Skiatook: Noah Harper, Aden McCall, Alex Morgan

Sperry: Landen Brooks

Verdigris: Dalton Person, Yale Gray, Mason Young, Tripp Fuller

Victory Christian: Judah Byrams, Jackson McCrary, Matthew Hall, Theojoshua Baker, Eric Peterson, Teyton Tot Chandler, Christian Moore, Ethan Alter

Vinita: Zach Prince, Ransom Williams, Ethan Stephens, Carter Fee, Jordan Hess

Wagoner: Ryan Atkins, Eedrick Johnson, Trenton Edwards, Dante Swanson

Previous winners

Athletes of the year

2022: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

2021: Tevin Williams, Stillwater

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: JT McLoud, Union

2018: Jared Scott, Central

2017: Daniel Mazzei, Berryhill

2016: Eugene Grayson, Glenpool

2015: Malik Givens, B.T. Washington

2014: Tyler Jackson, Claremore

2013: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2012: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2011: David Annett, Metro Christian

2010: David Annett, Metro Christian

2009: Boyea Lockett, Union

2008: David Gordon, East Central

2007: Patrick Youngblood, Jenks

2006: Ross Harlan, Owasso

2005: Mackenzi Adams, Union

Coaches of the Year

2022: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2021: Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian, and Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Scott Wilkinson, Broken Arrow

2018: Shannon Hilburn, Bristow

2017: Jana Patterson and Aaron Parsons, Union

2016: No award given

2015: Marvin Dantzler, B.T. Washington

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Scott Morgan, Broken Arrow

2012: Trent Worley, Lincoln Christian

2011: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2010: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2009: Mike Stanton, Union

2008: Tom Stockton, Union

2007: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2006: Steve Patterson, Jenks

