The boys track & field athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys track athlete of the year:
Andrew Heinig
Glenpool • Senior • Shot put
When it came to throwing the shot put this season, few were better than Heinig — and that goes for anyone in the country. Heinig owned the nation’s second-best throw this season at 65 feet, 10 inches at the Metro Lakes Conference track meet. Beyond that, Heinig continued his normal dominance, including top spots in the shot put at the Bixby, Claremore and Coweta meets. Then Heinig showcased his skills in regional and state competition, winning a regional title by more than five feet and a state championship with a throw of 58 feet, 6 inches to best the field by nearly four feet.
“Drew has always been a very coachable athlete who has worked hard on his craft,” Glenpool coach Ted Smith said. “He is always competing against himself, while cheering other throwers to do their best. He has been a pleasure to coach and will definitely be missed at GHS.”
Andrew Smithwick
Lincoln Christian • Senior • 1,600m, 3,200m
It was an abbreviated senior season for Smithwick, but he showed off his skills when his hamstring would cooperate. At the Union meet on March 4, Smithwick won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races and he even set a new meet and school record in the 3,200 at 9:26. At Putnam City on March 9, Smithwick won the 1,600-meter run, and it was a long delay until he was able to cruise through regionals and state. At the 4A state track meet, Smithwick won gold in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, and he claimed the 3,200 gold by finishing 27 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.
Braylon Thompson
Union • Senior • 100m, 200m
It didn’t take long for Thompson to set the tone for a dominant senior season for the Redhawks. Starting on March 4, Thompson won the Holland Hall meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash, along with a team effort to finish first in the 400-meter relay. After that, Thompson won every sprint race he competed in, including the Union, Jenks and Yukon meets. There were only two second-place showings for Thompson in regionals and the state meet, but both results were in preliminary heats, and Thompson won regional and state titles in the 100 and 200. He was also on the state-championship 400-meter relay team.
“Braylon was a man on a mission this year,” Union coach Tim Dial said. “He started the year with something to prove. We both knew he could leave Union the best sprinter to ever run at Union. That’s something he ended up accomplishing. His 10.29 seconds was a big school record and a time that will be hard to beat (in the 100). I have never had an athlete that has put more trust in me as a coach to guide him to success. What he did this year is just a start for him. He has big things coming in the years to come.”
Coach of the Year
Tim Dial, Union: Led the Redhawks to the Class 6A state title in his second season as their head coach. Also has coached at Sand Springs, Jenks and ORU.
First team
Brandan Badie, Coweta, Jr., 300m hurdles/1,600m relay
Max Clark, Coweta, Sr., 800m/1,600m relay
Caden Green, Collinsville, Jr., 110m hurdles
Andrew Heinig, Glenpool, Sr., shot put
Parker Owens, Glenpool, Jr., pole vault
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr., 1,600m/3,200m
Braylon Thompson, Union, Sr., 100m/200m
Heston Thompson, Stillwater, Jr., 400m
Jack Wahl, Bartlesville, Sr., high jump
Harper Weatherly, Jenks, Jr., shot put
Evan Heiden, Rejoice Christian, Sr., 1,600m
Blake Wynne, Henryetta, Sr., long jump
Braden Garrison, Dewey, Jr., shot put
Evan Keefe, Hilldale, Sr., discus
Mason Valliere, Foyil, Jr., shot put
Cooper Fogle, Caney Valley, Jr., pole vault
Jarren Cargil, Liberty, Jr., long jump
Honorable mention
Adair: Ryan Hedges, Cooper Sparks, Aiden Quick
Barnsdall: Braden Byers
Beggs: Jordan Wesley, Logan Dickey, Louis Jupiter, Ryan Grayson, Cruz Holsey, Evin Kemp
Bristow: Gage Spencer, Memphis Deshazo, Gavin Honeycutt, Kaden Hooks, Kaden Hooks
Caney Valley: Quaid Jones, Jayden Allen
Cascia Hall: Dylan Derewonko, Cross Carter
Catoosa: Westin Rinner
Chelsea: Jake England, Adam Henley, Jaden Perry, Ben Hagebusch, Jr Veysey, Jaden Fortson, Jay Douglas, Cody Gill, Mikey Fierro
Claremore Sequoyah: Dylan Piguet, Sonny Proctor, Josh Driskel, Bryton Cagle
Cleveland: Aiden Schwenker
Cushing: Camden Crooks, Noah Jones, Brison Stewart, Lane Yaunt, Isaac Denny, Stockton Hendren, Lane Wood, Max Wood, Brady Matheson, Jacob Kimmel, Logan Spradlin
Chouteau: Brayden Russell, Brett Gwartney
Dewey: Keidon Holt, Braden Garrison
Drumright: Landon Jesse, Jaxson Bolton
Fort Gibson: Josh Miller
Foyil: Tyler Pitman
Henryetta: Jordan Short, Nathan Nail, Talon Weaver
Hilldale: Brady Scott
Hominy: Bryon Marshall, Jaxon Woods, Carson Keene, August Holding
Inola: Logan Hayes, CJ Lawrence
Kellyville: Nathan Stubblefield, Wade Martin
Kiefer: Hudson Poindexter, Ty Burnett, Alston Carr, Will Adams, Brayden Holt
Liberty: Jaylen Prestridge, Chunk Bilby , Brady Cornwell, Dakota Wilson, Brandon Aguayo
Lincoln Christian: Griffin Dyer, John Washington, Jackson Strode, Jacob Kratzer, Jaxson Brooks, Tyler Stine, Camden Dooley, Brian Washington, Joshua Gillion, Garner McAfee, Seth Kruse, Adam Trompler, Elliot George, Darian Gertner, David Smithwick
Mannford: Ryan Owens, Lydon Swafford, Ayden Evans, Grant Pierce, Brayden Rodriguez, Jake Moore
McLain: Micah Simmons, Malachi Jackson, Omarr Washington, Dennis Nolan
Metro Christian: Nolton Harman, Owen Schwerdtfeger, Luke Brewer, Gavin Thompson, Brodie Bradshaw, Jaxson Grimes
Mounds: Justin Cooper, Braden Anderson, Trey Edwards, Rylan Wetzel, Mason Coddington
Nowata: Chelo Prince
Okmulgee: Keith Talton, Larry Yahola, Homer Reagor, Javin Hutchinson
Oologah: Caden Davis, Ashton Wright, Sam Hogue, Ty Cherry, Connor Jones
Owasso: Boone Bennett
Pawhuska: Noah Wilson
Porter: Bradyn Israel, Miguel Chavez
Regent Prep: Clay McKinney, Daniel Portman, Jeremiah Tangren
Rejoice Christian: Peyton Baker, Josh Hendricks, Cale Marley, Luke Shaffer, Garrett Barney, Bryce Revard, Kaden Keller, Tyler Dill, Tommy Mulkey
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Jalen Handle, Josiah Robbins, Daunte Hunt, Eli Hammer, Brody Young
Skiatook: Noah Harper, Aden McCall, Alex Morgan
Sperry: Landen Brooks
Verdigris: Dalton Person, Yale Gray, Mason Young, Tripp Fuller
Victory Christian: Judah Byrams, Jackson McCrary, Matthew Hall, Theojoshua Baker, Eric Peterson, Teyton Tot Chandler, Christian Moore, Ethan Alter
Vinita: Zach Prince, Ransom Williams, Ethan Stephens, Carter Fee, Jordan Hess
Wagoner: Ryan Atkins, Eedrick Johnson, Trenton Edwards, Dante Swanson
Previous winners
Athletes of the year
2022: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
2021: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: JT McLoud, Union
2018: Jared Scott, Central
2017: Daniel Mazzei, Berryhill
2016: Eugene Grayson, Glenpool
2015: Malik Givens, B.T. Washington
2014: Tyler Jackson, Claremore
2013: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow
2012: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow
2011: David Annett, Metro Christian
2010: David Annett, Metro Christian
2009: Boyea Lockett, Union
2008: David Gordon, East Central
2007: Patrick Youngblood, Jenks
2006: Ross Harlan, Owasso
2005: Mackenzi Adams, Union
Coaches of the Year
2022: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
2021: Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian, and Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Scott Wilkinson, Broken Arrow
2018: Shannon Hilburn, Bristow
2017: Jana Patterson and Aaron Parsons, Union
2016: No award given
2015: Marvin Dantzler, B.T. Washington
2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2013: Scott Morgan, Broken Arrow
2012: Trent Worley, Lincoln Christian
2011: Kevin Gordon, East Central
2010: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian
2009: Mike Stanton, Union
2008: Tom Stockton, Union
2007: Kevin Gordon, East Central
2006: Steve Patterson, Jenks