All-World boys track & field: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys track and field athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys track athlete of the year:

NuNu Campbell

Holland Hall ¦ Sr. ¦ Sprints

At the Pinnacle Conference meet, Campbell helped the Dutch finish second in the 400-meter relay and first in the 800-meter relay. He followed that with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a silver in the 200 at the Inola meet. In 4A regional competition, Campbell kicked it into high gear, finishing first in the 100. He then repeated the feat at the 4A state meet, finishing first in the 100 — where he beat Bridge Creek’s Reagan Palmer by two-hundredths of a second. And with Campbell as the final leg, the Dutch finished second in the 400-meter relay, finishing behind Bethany by five-tenths of a second. Campbell has signed to play football at the University of Tulsa.

Kyron Downing

Vinita ¦ Sr. ¦ Sprints/middle distance

It didn’t take Downing long to make an impact on the track circuit for his senior season. Right out of the gate, Downing claimed the 200-meter dash crown at the Chelsea meet, along with helping the Hornets finish first in the 800- and 1,600-meter relays. He later finished first in the 200 at the Miami meet, the Pryor meet (where he was also first in the 100) and the Verdigris Valley Conference meet in Wagoner. Then in postseason races, he was first in the 200 at Class 3A regionals in Chisholm — he was an integral part of the 1,600-meter relay team that picked up gold. Then at the 3A state meet, Downing cruised to the 200 title and helped the Hornets claim gold in the 800 relay. Downing has signed to play football at Southeast Missouri State.

Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian ¦ Jr. ¦ Sprints/middle distance

Wilson’s dominance didn’t stop on the football field or basketball court this season. Wilson made his name well-known on the track circuit, too. At the Pinnacle Conference meet, Wilson claimed gold in the 400-meter dash, edging out teammate Josh Hendricks. Wilson also was second in the 200 and helped the Eagles finish fourth in the 1,600-meter relay. It was much the same at the Bishop Kelley meet, where he was first in the 200 and 400, while the Eagles were fourth in the 1,600-meter relay. At the Inola meet, he claimed two more golds in the 200 and 400. He repeated the feat at 2A regionals in Stroud, where he topped the podium in the 200 and 400. Then he capped his season with first-place performances in the 200 and 400 at the state meet, and he was the final leg in both the 800- and 1,600-meter relays, where the Eagles claimed gold.

Coach of the year

Stephen Lewelling • Lincoln Christian

Lewelling has enjoyed his fair share of success while winning five state championships as the Bulldogs’ boys cross country coach. Now he’s adding to his track and field trophy case with Lincoln Christian’s second straight team title in the spring season. Lincoln Christian snagged another track title with 121 team points — beating Cache by 19 points. The Bulldogs coach, an OKC Classen and Oklahoma State University alum, just finished his ninth year with the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 season.

First team

100: NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall

100: Jayden Rowe, Union, senior

200: Kyron Downing, Vinita, senior

400: Max Clark, Coweta, junior

800: Jaxson Brooks, Lincoln Christian, junior

1,600: Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, junior

3,200: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, senior

100H: Caden Green, Collinsville, sophomore

300H: JJ Shelby, Metro Christian, senior

Relay: Braylon Thompson, Union, junior

Relay: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian, junior

Relay: Carter Fee, Vinita, junior

High Jump: Trey Bartholomew, Coweta, senior

High Jump: Jack Wahl, Bartlesville, junior

Pole Vault: Grant Yost, Edison, senior

Pole Vault: Weston Hulse, Broken Arrow, senior

Pole Vault: Drew Colvis, Stroud, sophomore

Long Jump: Brett Cadian, Sapulpa, senior

Long Jump: Mason Coddington, Mounds, junior

Shot Put: Andrew Heinig, Glenpool, junior

Shot Put: Gabe Ford, Union, senior

Shot Put: Charlie Mason, Beggs, senior

Discus: Connor Jones, Oologah, junior

Honorable mention

Adair: Roger Reed

Beggs: Kaden Stanton

Berryhill: Davis Dotson

Bishop Kelley: Rowan Meyers, Will Vantrease, Will Pickard, Kai Livesay, Gunnar Jackson, Stice Smith, Henry Welke, Cash Hudson

Bixby: Josh Newkirk, Luke Hasz, Karsen Rampey

Bristow: Gavin Honeycutt, Alex Winter

Broken Arrow: Nate Jones, Kayleb Barnett, Noah Meacham, Cole Humphrey, Kaibre Harris, Kayleb Barnett, Daniel Barnes, Sir Johnson, Kaibre Harris, Mason Freeman, Kayleb Barnett, Cooper Wakley, Mikehl Marion, Antonio Goodwin, Anthony Allen, Sterling Ramsey, Julius McVay

Caney Valley: Cooper Fogle

Cascia Hall: Baxter Robertson

Chelsea: Chase Smith, Logan Quigley, Danny Comiford, Adam Henley, Jaden Perry, Jaden Forton, Carson Lawhorn, Jay Douglas

Chouteau: Hayden Stutzman, Brayden Russell, Daniel Chupp, Dillon Coblentz, Brett Gwartney

Claremore: Cal Pritchett, Dylan Cryder, Heston Wilson, Ashton Andrews, Lane Pitts

Claremore Sequoyah: Sonny Proctor, Dawson Rudd

Collinsville: Aaron Shiever, Caleb Davis, Nate Davis, Shawn Stopp, Jacob Munoz, Jack Kieth, Andrew Carney

Coweta: Avan Doeksen, Carson Flanary, Brendan Badie, Samuel Wood, Madix Swalley, Shane Borszich, Carter Fuser, Brok Estes

Cushing: Camden Crooks, Noah Jones, Matthew Grossenheider, Lane Yaunt, Tagun Fittje

Davenport: Griffin Melson

Dewey: Dallas Mullikin, Chris Williams, Braden Garrison

Fort Gibson: Josh Miller, Zach Hardy

Foyil: Mason Valliere

Glenpool: Manuel Garza, Parker Owens, Delmekko Ratliff

Hale: Leilani Wallace

Henryetta: Blake Wynne

Hilldale: Evan Keefe

Holland Hall: Nick Jones, Ike Walker, Weston Brookhart, Tre Carter

Hominy: Jaxon Woods

Inola: Peyton Jones, Keaton Miller, CJ Lawrence

Jenks: Ashton Cunningham, Seth Meyer, Tyler McDoulett, Blake Osmond, Parker Sutterfield, Ilias Cooper, Nehemiah Carson, Glenny Jones, Ashton Cunningham, Boston Stephenson, Ames Newman

Kellyville: Jaustin Miles

Kiefer: Ty Rupert, Jaxon Worley, Alston Carr

Lincoln Christian: John Washington, Jackson Strode, Ethan Martin, Camden Dooley, Asher Harris, Jacob Kratzer, Benjamin Himaya, Adam Trompler

Mannford: Phillip Owens, Lydon Swafford, Cameron Rodriguez, Tyler Day, Nate Brinker

Metro Christian: Zander Baker, Zander Baker, JP Trook, Carson Smith, Breck Nauman, Mario Darington, Owen Schwerdtfeger, Brodie Bradshaw, Jaxson Grimes, Seth McCoy

Morris: Kyle Richardson

Mounds: Justin Cooper

Okmulgee: Armon Frazier

Oologah: Caden Davis, Clint Stapleton, Jace Jansen, Eli Despain

Owasso: Jake Clifton, Ian Conder, Tru Thomas, Cole Adams, Emery Neeley, DeShawn Kinnard, Colby Shelton, Isaac Conder, Carlan Buckles, Ian Busking, Gideon Hays, Declan Burris

Pawhuska: Dalton Hurd, Ryck Quillen, Traven Richardson, Tyrel Richardson, Jack Long

Perkins-Tryon: Corbin Galt

Pryor: Mason Pendley, David Hoagland

Rejoice Christian: Peyton Baker, Cale Marley, Josh Hendricks, Evan Heiden, Garrett Barney, Cooper Auschwitz, Drevin Reed, Hunter Hensley, Kaden Keller, Max Coulter, Logan Linnel

Rogers: Macuric Demry, Tre Morrow, Terrence Thomas, Davonte Pruitt, Antwane Johnson

Sand Springs: Jestin Rawlins

Sapulpa: Josiah Meggs, Izsik Meza, Mason Quinton, Evan Quinton, Drake Geeteh, Brett Cadian

Sperry: Luke Barnes

Stillwater: Keegan Thomas

Stroud: Brady Nichols, Bryce Collins, Amariyae Morris, Cameron Stewart

Tahlequah: Trae Baker

Union: Braylon Thompson, RJ Brown, Thomas Gothard, Marcus Martin, LJ Brannon, Rovaughn Banks, RJ Wilson

Victory Christian: Judah Byrams, Solomon Byrams, Marvin Okotie, Triton Chandler, Jalen Baker, Teyton Chandler

Vinita: Zach Prince, Ransom Williams, Denny Bowlin, Tyler Floyd, Tanner Floyd, Loudan Hicks

Wagoner: Dante Swanson, Shaun Atkins, Eedrick Johnson, Marquez Barnett

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Tevin Williams, Stillwater

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: JT McLoud, Union

2018: Jared Scott, Central

2017: Daniel Mazzei, Berryhill

2016: Eugene Grayson, Glenpool

2015: Malik Givens, B.T. Washington

2014: Tyler Jackson, Claremore

2013: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2012: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2011: David Annett, Metro Christian

2010: David Annett, Metro Christian

2009: Boyea Lockett, Union

2008: David Gordon, East Central

2007: Patrick Youngblood, Jenks

2006: Ross Harlan, Owasso

2005: Mackenzi Adams, Union

Coaches of the Year

2021: Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian, and Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Scott Wilkinson, Broken Arrow

2018: Shannon Hilburn, Bristow

2017: Jana Patterson and Aaron Parsons, Union

2016: No award given

2015: Marvin Dantzler, B.T. Washington

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Scott Morgan, Broken Arrow

2012: Trent Worley, Lincoln Christian

2011: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2010: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2009: Mike Stanton, Union

2008: Tom Stockton, Union

2007: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2006: Steve Patterson, Jenks