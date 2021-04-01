 Skip to main content
Versatile runner Addison Brooks is first Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week
Versatile runner Addison Brooks is first Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

  • Updated
Addison Brooks

Lincoln Christian, Track, Sr.

Won the 400 meters at Holland Hall (58.26), the 300-meter hurdles at Glenpool (46.43) in her first time to run the race and has the state's second-fastest time in each event. Also strong at longer distances, was third individually in the Class 4A state cross country meet as a junior and senior, and sixth as a sophomore. Signed with Oklahoma Baptist University.

To nominate a female spring sports athlete of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Lincoln Christian track standout Addison Brooks

Lincoln Christian's Addison Brooks

