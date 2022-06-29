 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union's Jayden Rowe receives Gatorade's boys state track player-of-the-year award

  • Updated
Jayden Rowe Signs (copy)

Jayden Rowe will continue his athletic career in football and track and field at the University of Oklahoma. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Union's Jayden Rowe was named Wednesday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Rowe, a University of Oklahoma football and track signee, is the second Union athlete to win the award, following J.T. McCloud Broughton in 2019. Both are football defensive backs -- Broughton plays for Utah.

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Rowe won the 100 and 200 at the Class 6A state meet. He also ran the second leg in two second-place relays.

“Jayden stepped on the track this season with a mission — to leave as state champion in the 100 and the 200,”  Union coach Tim Dial said in a media release. “He accomplished that goal with focus, work ethic and buying into the program we ran. I expect big things out of him in the coming years at OU, both on the football field and the track.”

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

