Stillwater's Tevin Williams receives Gatorade state track award
  Updated
Tevin Williams 008 (copy)

Tevin Williams

 TULSA WORLD

Stillwater graduate Tevin Williams was announced Thursday as the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Williams, who was named as the All-World Awards boys track winner last week, won state titles in the 100 and 200 meters. He shattered the 100  record with a 10.24 in preliminary qualifying at the Class 6A state meet and bettered the record in the final by going 10.20, which was the nation's No. 8 all-conditions performance among high school competitors this year.

Williams also won the 200 with a 20.92 that ranked 16th nationally.

Williams, the first Gatorade boys track winner from Stillwater, is a Baylor football signee who bypassed mid-year enrollment for college so he could run track in his final high school semester. He started at defensive back for Stillwater teams that were 33-3 over the past three years.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Williams had a 3.97 GPA and volunteered locally with his church youth group.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

