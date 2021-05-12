Rejoice Christian captures Class 2A boys state track title

Hunter Jennings won two individual titles to help Rejoice Christian capture the Class 2A boys track and field championship May 8 at Ardmore's Noble Stadium.

The Eagles, who outdistanced runner-up Oklahoma Union by 16.5 points, won their first track title and fourth overall state championship. Rejoice won in boys golf in 2012 and '13, and boys basketball in 2019.

Jennings, who had knee surgery last fall for a torn meniscus suffered during football season, won the 110 and 300 high hurdles. He also was on the 4x200 relay team that finished third. Jennings will continue his track career at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Rejoice won in the 4x800 relay with Brady Thomas, Luke Callery, Griffin Paul and Chance Wilson. In other relays, Rejoice was fourth in the 4x400 and fifth in the 4x100.

Also earning points for the Eagles with fourth-place finishes were Peyton Baker (100 dash), Wilson (400 run); with fifth-place finishes were Paul (400 run), Callery (1,600 run) and Logan Linell (discus); and Thomas was sixth in the 800 run.

Josh Hendricks, a freshman, set a Rejoice record in the long jump at 19 feet-4.5 inches. Hendricks also was on the 4x400 relay team.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.