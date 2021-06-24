Meet the finalists for All-World boys track athlete of the year, plus the first team and honorable mention

The finalists for 2021 All-World boys track athlete of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Josiah Antis
Lincoln Christian, Sr., Middle Distance
Won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Class 4A state meet, main engine in Bulldogs’ drive to their first state team title in eight years. Won individual crowns in the 400 (50.21) and 800 (1:58.41) and anchored the 4x800 relay to a first-place finish and the 4x400 relay to a second-place finish. Also helped lead Bulldogs to the 4A cross country title in 2019, running 13th overall. Also ran 17th as a freshman and 19th as a senior. Has numerous scholarship offers but plans to attend Rhema Bible Training College.
Owen Ostroski
Holland Hall, Sr., Discus
Had the state's longest discus throw of 2021 (180-6) and broke his own school record, winning the event at the Class 4A state meet. Also finished second in the shot put, helping lead Dutch to fourth in the team standings. Threw 178-11 and 180-1 at Jenks on April 19, breaking and re-breaking the previous school record (178-5) set by Sam Roberts in 2015. Also is an All-World football finalist after leading Holland Hall to the 3A title in that sport. Headed to the University of Tulsa, where his father, Jerry Ostroski, was an All-American offensive lineman.
Crayton Shaw
Broken Arrow, Sr., Pole Vault
Versatile athlete had Class 6A’s best pole vault of the season (15-0) at the regional meet and went 14-6 to win the state title. Also was sixth in the 110 hurdles, helping lead Tigers’ fifth-place team finish. Can do almost any event. Also participated in the long jump and 800-meter relay, frequently sacrificing individual achievement for the good of the team. “Could have been pole vaulting 16 feet at every meet if that’s all he had to focus on,” coach Scott Wilkinson said. Signed with Oklahoma State University and is preparing for the decathlon.
Tevin Williams
Stillwater, Sr., Sprints
Made a shambles of the 100-meter state record and that was just in the warmup race. Went a blistering 10.24 in preliminary qualifying at the Class 6A state meet and bettered the record by going 10.20 in the final. Also won the 200. Baylor University football signee bypassed mid-year departure for college so he could run track in his final high school semester. Started at defensive back for Pioneers teams that were 33-3 over the past three years. Took up the 100 on a lark as a sophomore and finished seventh in that year's state meet.
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian
Track talent was at a low ebb when Johnson, 43, took over the program in 2016. His rebuilding efforts bore fruit in Ardmore last month when the Eagles won the school’s first state team title. Johnson took 14 athletes to the Class 2A meet and almost all contributed. Hunter Jennings won both hurdles events; Brady Thomas finished fourth in the 100; Luke Callery ran four seconds faster than his previous best to score points in the mile; and freshman Hunter Hensley gave a gusty performance replacing injured relay ace Chance Wilson in the 4x400. Johnson arrived as a football assistant in 2012 and just completed three years as defensive coordinator, helping guide the Eagles to the Class A semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
Lewelling, 32, didn’t run track in high school because OKC’s Classen SAS, his alma mater, didn’t offer it. But he learned from others, and he said winning this year’s Class 4A boys state title in only his second year as head track coach “proved what we're doing is right.” As an Oklahoma State basketball manager for four years, he worked under renowned strength and conditioning coach Jake Manzelmann. He also learned from Martha O’Rourke before the legendary running coach retired from Lincoln in 2016. Lewelling proved himself in cross country coaching in 2019, guiding both girls and boys Bulldogs teams to state titles.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
100: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
100: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
200: Jayden Rowe, Union
400: Max Clark, Coweta
400: Armon Frazier, Okmulgee
800: Josiah Antis, Lincoln Christian
1600: Samuel Fantoni, Regent Prep
1600: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow
3200: Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian
110H: Hunter Jennings, Rejoice Christian
300H: Zach McGowan, Broken Arrow
Relays: Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska
Relays: AJ Green, Union
Relays: Levi Korir, Metro Christian
Relays: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
High Jump: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow
Pole Vault: Crayton Shaw, Broken Arrow
Long Jump: Dylan Walker, Hilldale
Shot put: Gabe Ford, Union
Shot put: Fabian Bradford, Bristow
Shot put: Justin Hines, Coweta
Discus: Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Discus: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
HONORABLE MENTION
Adair: Roger Reed
Bartlesville: Kade Bostwick
Beggs: CJ Brown, Red Martel, Charlie Mason, Jeremiah Olden, Jesse Pendergrass
Berryhill: Tanner Alexander
Bishop Kelley: Jeremiah Besses, Eric Dudley, Cash Hudson, Matthew Mercer
Bixby: Josh Newkirk, Braylin Presley
B.T. Washington: Micah Tease
Bristow: Cedrick Cole
Broken Arrow: Mathew Hopton, Jaxson Leming, Holden Lenz, Weston Hulse.
Cleveland: Asher Brewer.
Collinsville: Andrew Carney, Caleb Davis, Caden Green, Seth Kickapoo, Brad Meachem, Jacob Munoz
Coweta: Cade Denton
Cushing: Camden Crooks
Davenport: Griffin Melson, Campbell Miller
Dewey: Dallas Mullikin
Edison: Zachary King
Fort Gibson: Caden Goss
Glenpool: Manuel Garza, Andrew Heinig, Nickolas Marshall, Parker Owens
Holland Hall: Logan Christmas, Nunu Campbell, Thad Fuller
Inola: CJ Lawrence
Jenks: Grayson Hedrich, Ames Newman, Blake Osmond
Kellyville: John Vaughan
Kiefer: Hunter Bellis, Hayden Cooper
Lincoln Christian: Jaxson Brooks, Coltin Fitch, Benjamin Himaya, Ethan Martin, Jackson Strode
Locust Grove: Dylan Torres
Mannford: Troy Garner, Phillip Owens, Wyatt Whittenburg
Mason: Cole Beets
McLain: Talyon Orr
Memorial: Aaron Patton
Metro Christian: Caleb Cain, Carson Smith
Midway: Cody Galliton, Leslie Howard
Okmulgee: Tucker Smith
Oktaha: Ian Scott
Oologah: Devon Ankerich, Coleton Gorry
Owasso: Cole Adams, Bryce Journee, DeShawn Kinnard, Hunter Murnan, Tate Young
Pawhuska: Todd Drummond, Jamar Goff, Jack Long
Pryor: Cooper Williams
Rejoice Christian: Peyton Baker, Luke Callery, Hunter Hensley, Logan Linell, Griffin Paul, Brady Thomas
Sequoyah Claremore: Dawson Rudd, Malaki Zugelder
Stillwater: Keegan Thomas
Stroud: Drew Clovis
Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Seth Burney
Union: Dayan Aromaye, Hayden Brockett, Shawn Rutledge. Reginald Wilson
Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson
Vinita: Kyron Downing
Wagoner: Jordan Rollins, Julian Smith
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Players of the Year
2019: JT McLoud, Union
2018: Jared Scott, Central
2017: Daniel Mazzei, Berryhill
2016: Eugene Grayson, Glenpool
2015: Malik Givens, B.T. Washington
2014: Tyler Jackson, Claremore
2013: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow
2012: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow
2011: David Annett, Metro Christian
2010: David Annett, Metro Christian
2009: Boyea Lockett, Union
2008: David Gordon, East Central
2007: Patrick Youngblood, Jenks
2006: Ross Harlan, Owasso
2005: Mackenzi Adams, Union
Coaches of the Year
2019: Scott Wilkinson, Broken Arrow
2018: Shannon Hilburn, Bristow
2017: Jana Patterson and Aaron Parsons, Union
2016: No award given
2015: Marvin Dantzler, B.T. Washington
2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2013: Scott Morgan, Broken Arrow
2012: Trent Worley, Lincoln Christian
2011: Kevin Gordon, East Central
2010: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian
2009: Mike Stanton, Union
2008: Tom Stockton, Union
2007: Kevin Gordon, East Central
2006: Steve Patterson, Jenks
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.