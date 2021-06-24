Meet the finalists for All-World boys track athlete of the year, plus the first team and honorable mention

Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian

Track talent was at a low ebb when Johnson, 43, took over the program in 2016. His rebuilding efforts bore fruit in Ardmore last month when the Eagles won the school’s first state team title. Johnson took 14 athletes to the Class 2A meet and almost all contributed. Hunter Jennings won both hurdles events; Brady Thomas finished fourth in the 100; Luke Callery ran four seconds faster than his previous best to score points in the mile; and freshman Hunter Hensley gave a gusty performance replacing injured relay ace Chance Wilson in the 4x400. Johnson arrived as a football assistant in 2012 and just completed three years as defensive coordinator, helping guide the Eagles to the Class A semifinals in 2018 and 2019.