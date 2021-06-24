 Skip to main content
Meet the finalists for All-World boys track athlete of the year, plus the first team and honorable mention
The finalists for 2021 All-World boys track athlete of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Josiah Antis

Lincoln Christian, Sr., Middle Distance

Won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Class 4A state meet, main engine in Bulldogs’ drive to their first state team title in eight years. Won individual crowns in the 400 (50.21) and 800 (1:58.41) and anchored the 4x800 relay to a first-place finish and the 4x400 relay to a second-place finish. Also helped lead Bulldogs to the 4A cross country title in 2019, running 13th overall. Also ran 17th as a freshman and 19th as a senior. Has numerous scholarship offers but plans to attend Rhema Bible Training College.

Owen Ostroski

Holland Hall, Sr., Discus

Had the state's longest discus throw of 2021 (180-6) and broke his own school record, winning the event at the Class 4A state meet. Also finished second in the shot put, helping lead Dutch to fourth in the team standings. Threw 178-11 and 180-1 at Jenks on April 19, breaking and re-breaking the previous school record (178-5) set by Sam Roberts in 2015. Also is an All-World football finalist after leading Holland Hall to the 3A title in that sport. Headed to the University of Tulsa, where his father, Jerry Ostroski, was an All-American offensive lineman.

Crayton Shaw

Broken Arrow, Sr., Pole Vault

Versatile athlete had Class 6A’s best pole vault of the season (15-0) at the regional meet and went 14-6 to win the state title. Also was sixth in the 110 hurdles, helping lead Tigers’ fifth-place team finish. Can do almost any event. Also participated in the long jump and 800-meter relay, frequently sacrificing individual achievement for the good of the team. “Could have been pole vaulting 16 feet at every meet if that’s all he had to focus on,” coach Scott Wilkinson said. Signed with Oklahoma State University and is preparing for the decathlon.

Tevin Williams

Stillwater, Sr., Sprints

Made a shambles of the 100-meter state record and that was just in the warmup race. Went a blistering 10.24 in preliminary qualifying at the Class 6A state meet and bettered the record by going 10.20 in the final. Also won the 200. Baylor University football signee bypassed mid-year departure for college so he could run track in his final high school semester. Started at defensive back for Pioneers teams that were 33-3 over the past three years. Took up the 100 on a lark as a sophomore and finished seventh in that year's state meet.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Brandon Johnson, Rejoice Christian

Track talent was at a low ebb when Johnson, 43, took over the program in 2016. His rebuilding efforts bore fruit in Ardmore last month when the Eagles won the school’s first state team title. Johnson took 14 athletes to the Class 2A meet and almost all contributed. Hunter Jennings won both hurdles events; Brady Thomas finished fourth in the 100; Luke Callery ran four seconds faster than his previous best to score points in the mile; and freshman Hunter Hensley gave a gusty performance replacing injured relay ace Chance Wilson in the 4x400. Johnson arrived as a football assistant in 2012 and just completed three years as defensive coordinator, helping guide the Eagles to the Class A semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

Lewelling, 32, didn’t run track in high school because OKC’s Classen SAS, his alma mater, didn’t offer it. But he learned from others, and he said winning this year’s Class 4A boys state title in only his second year as head track coach “proved what we're doing is right.” As an Oklahoma State basketball manager for four years, he worked under renowned strength and conditioning coach Jake Manzelmann. He also learned from Martha O’Rourke before the legendary running coach retired from Lincoln in 2016. Lewelling proved himself in cross country coaching in 2019, guiding both girls and boys Bulldogs teams to state titles.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

100: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian

100: Tevin Williams, Stillwater

200: Jayden Rowe, Union

400: Max Clark, Coweta

400: Armon Frazier, Okmulgee

800: Josiah Antis, Lincoln Christian

1600: Samuel Fantoni, Regent Prep

1600: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow

3200: Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian

110H: Hunter Jennings, Rejoice Christian

300H: Zach McGowan, Broken Arrow

Relays: Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska

Relays: AJ Green, Union

Relays: Levi Korir, Metro Christian

Relays: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

High Jump: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

Pole Vault: Crayton Shaw, Broken Arrow

Long Jump: Dylan Walker, Hilldale

Shot put: Gabe Ford, Union

Shot put: Fabian Bradford, Bristow

Shot put: Justin Hines, Coweta

Discus: Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Discus: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Roger Reed

Bartlesville: Kade Bostwick

Beggs: CJ Brown, Red Martel, Charlie Mason, Jeremiah Olden, Jesse Pendergrass

Berryhill: Tanner Alexander

Bishop Kelley: Jeremiah Besses, Eric Dudley, Cash Hudson, Matthew Mercer

Bixby: Josh Newkirk, Braylin Presley

B.T. Washington: Micah Tease

Bristow: Cedrick Cole

Broken Arrow: Mathew Hopton, Jaxson Leming, Holden Lenz, Weston Hulse.

Cleveland: Asher Brewer.

Collinsville: Andrew Carney, Caleb Davis, Caden Green, Seth Kickapoo, Brad Meachem, Jacob Munoz

Coweta: Cade Denton

Cushing: Camden Crooks

Davenport: Griffin Melson, Campbell Miller

Dewey: Dallas Mullikin

Edison: Zachary King

Fort Gibson: Caden Goss

Glenpool: Manuel Garza, Andrew Heinig, Nickolas Marshall, Parker Owens

Holland Hall: Logan Christmas, Nunu Campbell, Thad Fuller

Inola: CJ Lawrence

Jenks: Grayson Hedrich, Ames Newman, Blake Osmond

Kellyville: John Vaughan

Kiefer: Hunter Bellis, Hayden Cooper

Lincoln Christian: Jaxson Brooks, Coltin Fitch, Benjamin Himaya, Ethan Martin, Jackson Strode

Locust Grove: Dylan Torres

Mannford: Troy Garner, Phillip Owens, Wyatt Whittenburg

Mason: Cole Beets

McLain: Talyon Orr

Memorial: Aaron Patton

Metro Christian: Caleb Cain, Carson Smith

Midway: Cody Galliton, Leslie Howard

Okmulgee: Tucker Smith

Oktaha: Ian Scott

Oologah: Devon Ankerich, Coleton Gorry

Owasso: Cole Adams, Bryce Journee, DeShawn Kinnard, Hunter Murnan, Tate Young

Pawhuska: Todd Drummond, Jamar Goff, Jack Long

Pryor: Cooper Williams

Rejoice Christian: Peyton Baker, Luke Callery, Hunter Hensley, Logan Linell, Griffin Paul, Brady Thomas

Sequoyah Claremore: Dawson Rudd, Malaki Zugelder

Stillwater: Keegan Thomas

Stroud: Drew Clovis

Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Seth Burney

Union: Dayan Aromaye, Hayden Brockett, Shawn Rutledge. Reginald Wilson

Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson

Vinita: Kyron Downing

Wagoner: Jordan Rollins, Julian Smith

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year

2019: JT McLoud, Union

2018: Jared Scott, Central

2017: Daniel Mazzei, Berryhill

2016: Eugene Grayson, Glenpool

2015: Malik Givens, B.T. Washington

2014: Tyler Jackson, Claremore

2013: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2012: Bo Farrow, Broken Arrow

2011: David Annett, Metro Christian

2010: David Annett, Metro Christian

2009: Boyea Lockett, Union

2008: David Gordon, East Central

2007: Patrick Youngblood, Jenks

2006: Ross Harlan, Owasso

2005: Mackenzi Adams, Union

Coaches of the Year

2019: Scott Wilkinson, Broken Arrow

2018: Shannon Hilburn, Bristow

2017: Jana Patterson and Aaron Parsons, Union

2016: No award given

2015: Marvin Dantzler, B.T. Washington

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Scott Morgan, Broken Arrow

2012: Trent Worley, Lincoln Christian

2011: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2010: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2009: Mike Stanton, Union

2008: Tom Stockton, Union

2007: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2006: Steve Patterson, Jenks

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

