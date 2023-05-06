Lincoln Christian wrapped up its third straight boys state title on Saturday in Ardmore with 111 points, narrowing getting past Cache (109.5). And the Bulldogs did it with a gold-medal finish to close out the Class 4A meet.

In the final event on Saturday, the Bulldogs won the 1,600-meter relay at 3:27.13. Camden Dooley, Brian Washington, Jaxson Brooks and Jackson Strode led the way to victory for the Bulldogs — who squeaked out victory in the event by mere tenths of a second over Cache (3:27.16).

“After injuries and a last second illness, our boys gutted it out through the adversity to pull out a dramatic win for the state championship,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “I’m so proud of these guys who came together and carried the load to glorify God.”

Andrew Smithwick also did some heavy lifting for the Bulldogs, winning gold in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

The Bulldogs were second in the 3,200-meter relay, the 400-meter relay and the 400-meter run (Strode).

Muldrow (48), Sulphur (43.5) and Tuttle (42) rounded out the top five teams.

In the discus, Hilldale’s Evan Keefe finished first overall with a top throw of 174 feet, 1 inch. Checotah’s Elijah Thomas won the long jump at 24 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Dewey’s Braden Garrison won gold in the shotput at 55 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

4A girls

The Bristow girls finished second overall with 83 team points, with Cache claiming the crown at 94.5 points. For the Purple Pirates, Kinzie Williams logged a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.36 seconds.

Jaci Shelton also finished second for Bristow in the discus at 132 feet, 4 inches.

The Lincoln Christian girls claimed first in the 1,600-meter relay with Zoe Pybas, Breanna Allen, Ally Huxtable and Brynlee Durborow finishing at 4:09.

In the 3,200-meter run, Mannford’s Peyton Carson won the gold at 11:28.

3A boys

Rejoice Christian finished second with 106 points, while Heritage Hall claimed the crown at 116. Evan Heiden won the 1,600-meter run for the Eagles at 4:33, and Rejoice Christian won the 800-meter relay with Cale Marley, Bryce Revard, Josh Hendricks and Peyton Baker winning at 1:28.45 and set a new state record in the process.

Heiden was also second in the 800-meter run for the Eagles.

In the long jump, Henryetta’s Blake Wynne won the gold medal at 22 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

3A girlsThe Victory Christian girls won the team title with 80 points while Chisholm was second at 76.5 points. Heritage Hall was third at 68.

Leading the way for the Conquerors was Kallista Frye with two gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Victory Christian also won gold in the 400- and 800-meter relays with Anna Appel, Frye, Kira Huddleston and Laci Scott in both events.

Regent Prep won the 3,200-meter relay with Emmarie Marino, Cardyn Smith, Lucy O’Dea and Ellie Hoemann leading the way. Hoemann also won gold in the 800-meter run.