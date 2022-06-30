Gatorade honors Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle as girls state track player of the year

Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle was named Thursday as the Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

The only other Broken Arrow runner to win the award was Jessica Eldridge in 2002 and '03.

Hinkle, an Oklahoma State signee, also has been named twice as Gatorade's state girls cross country runner of the year.

In May, she became the first girl to win the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class 6A state meet. She set meet records in the 1,600 with a time of 4:49.24 and in the 3,200 at 10:35.29. In addition, she was on Broken Arrow's 3,200-meter relay team that finished second.

Hinkle also won the gold in the 800 at the state Meet of Champions.

“Payton has been a great leader for us who has always stepped up to the challenge,” Broken Arrow assistant coach Aaron Partridge said in a media release. “She’ll go down as one of the best distance runners to ever come from the state of Oklahoma.”

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Hinkle, who is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has served as a church youth leader, recorded a weighted 4.14 GPA in the classroom.

