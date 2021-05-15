Class 6A state track results

CLASS 6A
Girls
Teams: 1. Jenks 123.5; 2. Edmond Memorial 92.5; 3. Moore 81; 4. Midwest City 74; 5. Union 63.5; 6. Westmoore 55; 7. Broken Arrow 54.5; 8. Edmond Deer Creek 32; 9. Bixby 28; 10. Edmond North 25; T11. Southmoore, Mustang 22; 13. Norman North 21; 14. Yukon 20; T15. Bartlesville, Stillwater 18; 17. Owasso 17; 18. Putnam West 13; 19. Sand Springs 12; 20. Choctaw 8; 21. Del City 7; T22. Putnam City, Edmond Santa Fe 5; 24. Muskogee 2
100: 1. Jada Atkinson, Southmoore, 11.38; 2. Grace Pendarvis, Midwest City, 11.70; 3. Taniya Looney, Midwest City, 11.78; 4. Sierra Brewer, Moore, 11.93; 5. Kayveonna Jackson, Union, 11.93; 6. Renee Christian, Westmoore, 12.07
100 hurdles: 1. Trinity Picklo, Mustang, 14.62; 2. Kayvon Nubine, Edmond Memorial, 14.91; 3. Addison Roberts, Edmond Deer Creek, 15.23; 4. Ava Hoppe, Edmond Memorial, 15.32; 5. Victoria Wright, Edmond North, 15.73; 6. Madeline Hanger, Jenks, 15.88
1,600: 1. Avery Mazzei, Jenks, 5:06.49; 2. Cayden Dawson, Bixby, 5:06.67; 3. Deborah Mazzei, Jenks, 5:09.80; 4. Cayden Brickman, Stillwater, 5:10.21; 5. Tarryn Lowry, Jenks, 5:19.18; 6. Audrey Hill, Edmond Santa Fe, 5:19.47
1,600 relay: 1. Moore, 3:54.37; 2. Union, 3:56.32; 3. Edmond Memorial, 3:57.68; 4. Jenks, 3:59.34; 5. Edmond North, 4:01.38; 6. Yukon, 4:04.67
200: 1. Jada Atkinson, Southmoore, 23.76; 2. Grace Pendarvis, Midwest City, 24.51; 3. Sierra Brewer, Moore, 24.78; 4. Sidney Smith, Union; 24.79; 5. Renee Christian, Westmoore, 25.03; 6. Taniya Looney, Midwest City, 25.09
300 hurdles: 1. Trinity Picklo, Mustang, 45.80; 2. Kyndall Hicks, Bixby, 46.27; 3. Madeline Hanger, Jenks, 47.26; 4. Sarah Cochran, Union, 47.35; 5. Victoria Wright, Edmond North, 47.57; 6. India Morgan, Putnam West, 47.61
3,200: 1. Cayden Dawson, Bixby, 10:57.91; 2. Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, 11:15.77; 3. Avery Mazzei, Jenks, 11:23.41; 4. Cayden Brickman, Stillwater, 11:23.94; 5. Avery Stanley, Yukon, 11:33.15; 6. Jade Robinson, Norman North, 11:37.70
3,200 relay: 1. Jenks, 9:18.32; 2. Moore, 9:31.14; 3. Edmond Memorial, 9:32.15; 4. Norman North, 9:42.46; 5. Edmond North, 9:51.17; 6. Owasso, 9:54.46
400: 1. Ansley Scott, Moore, 55.94; 2. Kaitlyn Byrd, Moore, 56.99; 3. Magnolia Crissup, Jenks, 58.04; 4. Yasmine Johnson, Westmoore, 58.20; 5. Madison Barlow, Edmond Memorial, 58.62; 6. Chloe Ezell, Edmond Memorial, 58.98
400 relay: 1. Midwest City, 47.09; 2. Edmond Memorial, 47.26; 3. Union, 47.92; 4. Westmoore, 48.27; 5. Jenks, 48.46; 6. Del City, 48.94
800: 1. Deborah Mazzei, Jenks, 2:16.93; 2. Avery Mazzei, Jenks, 2:18.10; 3. Chloe Ezell, Edmond Memorial, 2:18.75; 4. Sophie Simmons, Jenks, 2:19.07; 5. Kinley Kite, Norman North, 2:19.59; 6. Christian Gregory, Moore, 2:19.97
800 relay: 1. Midwest City, 1:38.36; 2. Westmoore, 1:40.17; 3. Moore, 1:40.80; 4. Union, 1:42.06; 5. Edmond Memorial, 1:42.18; 6. Edmond Deer Creek, 1:43.28
Discus: 1. Rachel Neaves, Edmond Deer Creek, 137-4; 2. Emily Labeth, Westmoore, 134; 3. Vanessa Rendon, Owasso, 124-1; 4. Amber Guy, Midwest City, 118-4; 5. Kelli Despain, Edmond Memorial, 118-3; 6. Abigail Lasiter, Broken Arrow, 117-2
High jump: 1. Victoria Cole, Jenks, 5-4; 2. Kyra Heald, Broken Arrow, 5-4; 3. Callie Mullens, Broken Arrow, 5-4; 4. Monica Atkins, Broken Arrow, 5-4; 5. Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs, 5-4; T6. Lari Migliorino, Norman North; Riley Dequasie, Edmond Memorial; Ragen Hodge, Bartlesville, 5
Long jump: 1. India Morgan, Putnam West 18-11.25; 2. Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs, 18-1.75; 3. Naadia Williams, Edmond Memorial, 17-8; 4. Ceazia McFadden, Stillwater, 16-8; 5. Campbell Barta, Bartlesville, 16-7.75; 6. Alex Griffin, Stillwater, 16-6.5
Pole vault: 1. Kyla Davis, Yukon, 13; 2. Quincey Turner, Bartlesville, 12; T3. Naomee Casey, Broken Arrow; Brooke Bayles, Jenks, 11; 5. Michaella Atteberry, Union, 11; 6. Kate McDaris, Broken Arrow, 10-6
Shot put: 1. Rachel Neaves, Edmond Deer Creek, 43; 2. Jazmin Adams, Choctaw, 41-3; 3. Amiyah Norwood, Union, 40-1; 4. Accalya King, Westmoore, 39-3; 5. Abigail Lasiter, Broken Arrow, 38-11; 6. Mary Beth Damon, Edmond Memorial, 38-9
Boys
Teams: 1. Westmoore 107; 2. Union 88; 3. Mustang 82; 4. Edmond Memorial 74; 5. Broken Arrow 73; 6. Edmond Santa Fe 63; 7. Southmoore 60; 8. Choctaw 37; 9. Lawton 32; 10. Jenks 30; T11. Stillwater, Owasso 28; 13. Edmond Deer Creek 26; 14. Edmond North 17; 15. Moore 16; 16. Del City 14; 17. Yukon 10; 18. Norman 8; T19. Enid, Bixby 7; 21. Bartlesville 7; 22. OKC Classen 4; 23. Putnam North 1
100: 1. Tevin Williams, Stillwater, 10.20; 2. Josh Bour, Lawton, 10.36; 3. Koryee Wyatt, Westmoore, 10.39; 4. A.J. Green, Union, 10.41; 5. Jalen Nero, Edmond Santa Fe, 10.51; 6. Jayden Rowe, Union, 10.61
110 hurdles: 1. Aaryn Anderson, Choctaw, 14.41; 2. Jentenzen Smith, Edmond Memorial, 14.76; 3. Tyler Jamison, Edmond Memorial, 14.81; 4. Blake Osmond, Jenks, 14.82; 5. Josh Newkirk, Bixby, 14.91; 6. Crayton Shaw, Broken Arrow, 14.96
1,600: 1. Gabe Simonsen, Mustang, 4:24.89; 2. Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, 4:25.05; 3. Keegan Thomas, Stillwater, 4:26.72; 4. Shawn Rutledge, Union, 4:27.77; 5. Joshua Cherry, Edmond Memorial, 4:29.37; 6. Carson Kardokus, Edmond Memorial, 4:29.88
1,600 relay: 1. Southmoore, 3:20.90; 2. Westmoore, 3:21.27; 3. Union, 3:23.09; 4. Mustang, 3:24.59; 5. Jenks, 3:25.26; 6. Broken Arrow, 3:25.44
200: 1. Tevin Williams, Stillwater, 20.92; 2. Josh Bour, Lawton, 21.19; 3. Koryee Wyatt, Westmoore, 21.27; 4. Jayden Rowe, Union, 21.42; 5. Jalen Nero, Edmond Santa Fe, 21.69; 6. Brayden Clark, Moore, 22.11
300 hurdles: 1. Angelo Rankin, Edmond Santa Fe, 38.52; 2. Jermaine Hardison, Westmoore, 39.27; 3. Zach McGowan, Broken Arrow, 39.63; 4. Aaryn Anderson, Choctaw, 39.82; 5. Devin Simpson, Lawton, 39.86; 6. Jentenzen Smith, Edmond Memorial, 39.91
3,200: 1. Gabe Simonsen, Mustang, 9:34.53; 2. Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, 9:35.09; 3. Joshua Cherry, Edmond Memorial, 9:36.15; 4. Ruben Sandoval-Daniels, Enid, 9:36.37; 5. Gilbert Velez, Edmond Deer Creek, 9:37.38; 6. Nathan Deboutez, Westmoore, 9:39.83
3,200 relay: 1. Mustang, 7:57.60; 2. Edmond Memorial, 7:58.02; 3. Broken Arrow, 7:58.68; 4. Choctaw, 8:01.28; 5. Southmoore, 8:06.06; 6. Edmond North, 8:06.57
400: 1. Kevion Williams, Westmoore, 48.62; 2. JaQuan Richardson, Westmoore, 49.32; 3. Jamal Reed, Lawton, 49.36; 4. Talyn Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe, 49.48; 5. Corey Durham, Southmoore, 49.77; 6. Tate Young, Owasso, 49.91
400 relay: 1. Union, 40.75; 2. Westmoore, 41.11; 3. Edmond Santa Fe, 41.47; 4. Southmoore, 41.50; 5. Owasso, 42.07; 6. Lawton, 42.13
800: 1. Carson Royse, Edmond North, 1:56.47; 2. Gabe Lopez, Choctaw, 1:56.66; 3. Gabe Simonsen, Mustang, 1:57.37; 4. Martin Samwel, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:57.62; 5. Brendan Robeaux, Mustang, 1:58.62; 6. Kolton C. Bennett, Southmoore, 1:59.79
800 relay: 1. Westmoore, 1:25.42; 2. Union, 1:26.24; 3. Edmond Santa Fe, 1:26.33; 4. Owasso, 1:27.99; 5. Moore, 1:29.68; 6. Yukon, 1:29.74
Discus: 1. Jacob Sexton, Edmond Deer Creek, 175-5; 2. Reginald Wilson, Union, 164-5; 3. Ames Newman, Jenks, 153-4; 4. Greyson Hedrich, Jenks, 150-8; 5. Jason Strub, Choctaw, 142-2; 6. Garret Humann, Westmoore, 141-7
High jump: 1. Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow, 6-3; T2. Landon Smith, Mustang; Keyondre Young, Del City, 6-2; 4. Adonis Neal, Del City, 6-2; 5. Marquez Cyrus, OKC Classen, 6-2; 6. Kerry Robinson, Norman, 6-2
Long jump: 1. Khyland Wallace, Southmoore, 23-2; 2. Jacobe Johnson, Mustang, 22-2.5; 3. Sean Pedulla, Edmond Memorial, 22-2.25; 4. Tias McClarty, Norman, 22-0.5; 5. Bryce Journee, Owasso, 21-11.5; 6. Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow, 21-8.5
Pole vault: 1. Crayton Shaw, Broken Arrow, 14-6; 2. Britt Hague, Edmond Memorial, 14-6; 3. Weston Hulse, Broken Arrow, 14; 4. Cadan Peters, Edmond Santa Fe, 14; 5. Kade Bostwick, Bartlesville, 13-6; 6. Hunter Murnan, Owasso, 13
Shot put: 1. Anthony Polley, Edmond Memorial, 56-0.75; 2. Gabe Ford, Union, 55-4; 3. Zane Miller, Westmoore, 51-8.5; 4. Macallister Garner, Southmoore, 51-3; 5. Jacob Sexton, Edmond Deer Creek, 49-3.5; 6. Kaden Jones, Mustang, 49-1