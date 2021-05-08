Class 4A state track: Lincoln Christian boys win team championship

Another senior, Kolbe Katsis, took first in the 100 (10.81), finished fifth in the long jump (21 feet, 3 inches) and anchored the 400 and 800 relays that also picked up medals. Katsis and Antis concluded their high school track careers by delivering the program’s first title since 2013.

“It’s the best note I could hope for,” Antis said. “I had a lot of good mentors who were seniors when I joined my freshman year and this is something they couldn’t do, so I feel like I’ve done this program well and I’m really blessed to be able to leave it the way that it is.”

Lincoln Christian, which was the 4A boys academic champion with a 3.966 GPA, also received points from Andrew Smithwick, who was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200, and Jaxson Brooks, who placed third in the 1,600.

Holland Hall finished fifth in the team standings, helped by Owen Ostroski’s first-place, school-record throw of 180-6 in the discus and a runner-up toss of 51-8 in the shot put. The Dutch also placed third in the 400 relay (43.12).

Mannford was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and senior Wyatt Whittenburg placed second in the 400 (50.56).