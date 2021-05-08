Class 4A state track: Lincoln Christian boys win team championship

CATOOSA — When the adjusted format for the state track meet was announced, some teams might have been intimidated by the thought of completing 17 events in one day.
Lincoln Christian, however, embraced the challenge, leaning on across-the board talent and a great deal of resiliency to capture the Class 4A boys championship Saturday at Catoosa High School.
“I felt great (about our chances) because I feel like we’re tougher,” coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Not to put any other teams down, but the one-day format benefits us. We have kids that, this is what they do and they love it. They want to hurt and they feel good about it when they’re done.”
Despite battling windy conditions on a long day, the Bulldogs emerged as the best team, placing in crucial relays to finish 10 points better than runner-up Cache.
“It was a big blessing to have all the sprinting events and have to run so many prelims in the same day,” senior Josiah Antis said. “We were blessed with such a well-rounded team that it definitely helped out this year.”
Antis played a significant role in the championship, picking up wins in the 400 (50.21 seconds) and 800 (1:58.41) and running the anchor legs on relays that placed first (3,200, 8:09.91) and second (1,600, 3:28.10).
“Josiah has been a leader for us,” Lewelling said. “He’s really selfless. He wants what’s best for the team.”
Another senior, Kolbe Katsis, took first in the 100 (10.81), finished fifth in the long jump (21 feet, 3 inches) and anchored the 400 and 800 relays that also picked up medals. Katsis and Antis concluded their high school track careers by delivering the program’s first title since 2013.
“It’s the best note I could hope for,” Antis said. “I had a lot of good mentors who were seniors when I joined my freshman year and this is something they couldn’t do, so I feel like I’ve done this program well and I’m really blessed to be able to leave it the way that it is.”
Lincoln Christian, which was the 4A boys academic champion with a 3.966 GPA, also received points from Andrew Smithwick, who was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200, and Jaxson Brooks, who placed third in the 1,600.
Holland Hall finished fifth in the team standings, helped by Owen Ostroski’s first-place, school-record throw of 180-6 in the discus and a runner-up toss of 51-8 in the shot put. The Dutch also placed third in the 400 relay (43.12).
Mannford was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and senior Wyatt Whittenburg placed second in the 400 (50.56).
McLain’s Talyon Orr was second in the 100 (10.91) and Bristow’s Cedrick Cole won the 110 hurdles (15.35) ahead of Jordan Rollins from Wagoner (15.61). Fabian Bradford, also from Bristow, won the shot put (54-6.5) and was third in the discus (161-11), and Inola’s C.J. Lawrence took third in the pole vault (12).
On the girls’ side, Mannford placed third behind Weatherford and Tuttle, with freshman Peyton Carson coming in third in the 1,600 and senior Madison Collier prevailing in the discus (146-4) and taking second in the shot put (42-3).
Holland Hall senior Libby Rowland won the 3,200 (11:39.86) and finished second in the 1,600 (5:28.97). Addison Brooks from Lincoln Christian was first in the 800 (2:17.46) and the Bulldogs took second in the 3,200 relay (9:44.35).
Central senior Lakajnae Ackward-Jenious won silver in the 200 (27.37) and bronze in the 100 (12.30) while Sydney Biggs from Inola secured second in the 300 hurdles (48.32). Wagoner finished third in the 800 relay.
Verdigris’ Jordan Chancellor placed third in the long jump (17-1) and Berryhill’s Callie Scott was third in the pole vault (9-6) and sixth in the 300 hurdles.