Class 3A state track: Beggs captures girls title; Kiefer's Zoie Kiddy wins 800, 1,600 again

“I was nervous, but these (other) girls are so strong and they were there for me the entire way,” Tate said. “They encouraged me and I was able to run my best. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Tate’s father, Rodney, is one of the most decorated athletes in Beggs history, having captured state titles in football, basketball and track. He is the other member of the Demons’ coaching staff, helping to deliver another championship at his alma mater.

“My dad has always been my biggest supporter,” Olivia Tate said. “He’s my coach and he’s always there with me, day in and day out, making sure I’m healthy and trying to help the other girls out. To have him here with me is a blessing and I’m just really happy.”

Cascia Hall shined in the distance events en route to its second-place finish. Abie Dukelow took third in the 800 (2:25.11) and second in the 1,600 (5:29.40) while Megan Mullen was second in the 3,200 (12:12.55) and Shea Jackson was fourth (12:28.48).

Kiefer senior Zoie Kiddy cruised to wins in the 800 (2:18.06) and 1,600 (5:20.35) and also was on her team’s third-place 3,200 relay team. She won both events as a sophomore but didn’t get to repeat last year when the pandemic shut down the season.