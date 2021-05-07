Class 3A state track: Beggs captures girls title; Kiefer's Zoie Kiddy wins 800, 1,600 again

CATOOSA — When the final event concluded Friday afternoon, reality set in for the Beggs girls track team, and the tears began to fall.
By virtue of winning the crucial 1,600-meter relay, the Golden Demons secured the Class 3A state championship at Catoosa High School, edging runner-up Cascia Hall for the program’s second title.
“All year long, they’ve worked hard,” Beggs coach Gerard Alexander said. “Zero missed practices the whole year. They stayed at it, listened to us as coaches and bought in.”
Typically a two-day event, the state meet was squeezed into one because of COVID-19 precautions. The Class 4A meet is Saturday, also at Catoosa.
With only five team members — juniors Olivia Tate, Geonna Ronnow, Ashiyah Lewis and junior twins Autumn and Summer Lester — Beggs relied on a trio of valuable relay victories to prevail.
“They have lots of practice (running relays),” assistant coach Denise Gray said. “They just work hard and they’re good girls and they listen.”
Ronnow also placed third in the 400 and Autumn Lester was fourth in the 1,600.
Tate, who also won the 200 with a time of 25.81 seconds, was coming off an injury heading into regionals after being sidelined for three weeks. Her recovery was key, and she returned to run on the three relays.
“I was nervous, but these (other) girls are so strong and they were there for me the entire way,” Tate said. “They encouraged me and I was able to run my best. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Tate’s father, Rodney, is one of the most decorated athletes in Beggs history, having captured state titles in football, basketball and track. He is the other member of the Demons’ coaching staff, helping to deliver another championship at his alma mater.
“My dad has always been my biggest supporter,” Olivia Tate said. “He’s my coach and he’s always there with me, day in and day out, making sure I’m healthy and trying to help the other girls out. To have him here with me is a blessing and I’m just really happy.”
Cascia Hall shined in the distance events en route to its second-place finish. Abie Dukelow took third in the 800 (2:25.11) and second in the 1,600 (5:29.40) while Megan Mullen was second in the 3,200 (12:12.55) and Shea Jackson was fourth (12:28.48).
Kiefer senior Zoie Kiddy cruised to wins in the 800 (2:18.06) and 1,600 (5:20.35) and also was on her team’s third-place 3,200 relay team. She won both events as a sophomore but didn’t get to repeat last year when the pandemic shut down the season.
“When I heard it got canceled I was just distraught,” she said. “Throughout the summertime I just kept going and getting stronger and keeping up my mileage.”
Kiddy, who has signed with Oklahoma State, maintained that dedication through an injury of her own. She had knee surgery two months ago but was back in peak form to defend her titles.
“I didn’t start running until the end of February and that was just on the treadmill,” Kiddy said. “All of March I was slowly getting back into it. … I’m so blessed that it worked out. I’m running now with no pain.”
Other top area performers included Victory Christian sophomore Kallista Frye, who was first in the 100 (12.28) and second in the 200 (26.01). Darcy Ball of Metro Christian was third in the 3,200 (10:08.35) and also anchored the Patriots’ championship 3,200 relay team (10:08.35).
On the boys’ side, Oklahoma Christian took home the team title. Metro Christian senior Levi Korir finished first in the 100 (10.84) and was runner-up in the 200 (22.68).
Armon Frazier from Okmulgee won the 400 (49.66) ahead of second-place Solomon Granderson from Victory Christian (50.05) while Metro Christian’s Carson Smith was third in the 800 (2:00.79) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:35.69). The Beggs boys were champions in the 800 relay (43.23).
Beggs’ Charlie Mason placed second in the shot put (52-10.25) and Kiefer’s Hayden Cooper finished third in the high jump (6 feet).