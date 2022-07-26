Barry Lewis: Jenks hires former longtime ORU track coach Joe Dial

Joe Dial, who retired in May after 28 years as Oral Roberts University's track and field coach, was named as Jenks' boys cross country/track and field head coach.

Dial, from Marlow, is a four-time NCAA pole vault champion who was the 1985 Big Eight Athlete of the Year at Oklahoma State. He won a bronze medal at the 1989 Indoor Track and Field World Championships. Dial is in the National Pole Vault, National High School and Oklahoma Sports halls of fame.

While at ORU, he led the Golden Eagles to 18 conference championships and six top-25 team finishes at the NCAA Championships. He also coached three individual NCAA champions. Dial coached eight athletes who went on to compete in the Olympics and two athletes who won Olympic medals.

Last month, Dial's wife, Shawna, was named the Jenks girls cross country/ track and field coach.

"We are very excited to have Shawna and Joe with us," Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said Tuesday while attending the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills.

"Joe's experience is unmatched and his ability to help athletes perform at an elite level is second to none. He has a long history of success at ORU and is one of the best coaches in the country in those sports."

Joe Dial succeeds Clif Mitchell, who returned to the collegiate level as an assistant at Kansas City.

“I love working with kids and I am thankful for the opportunity,” Dial said in a media release. “I want the student-athletes on our teams to have a positive experience and enjoy cross country and track and field just like I did when I was in high school. I have no doubt we will experience success along the way.

“I’ve considered myself part of the Trojan family for many years as all three of our sons graduated from Jenks. After Shawna took the position of head coach for the girls teams, there simply could not be a better place in the world for me than Jenks High School.”

Jenks also promoted assistant Ryan Hendricks to interim head baseball coach. He has been on Jenks' staff for five years.

World Fall Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Memorial High School's Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five to eight athletes to the come-and-go event.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

The World’s weekly student pickers for the weekly high school football picks will be chosen from participants at Photo Day.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.