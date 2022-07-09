All-World girls track and field: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls track and field athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls track athlete of the year:

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow ¦ Senior ¦ distance runner

Re-wrote Oklahoma record books as a senior. It started at the Pittsburg State meet in Kansas, where she finished first in the 3,000-meter run and set a new meet record. She also set new marks for the University of Oklahoma indoor meet with meet bests in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Her outdoor regular season began with first-place showings in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and she followed that with a first-place performance at the Union meet. From there, her season was full of much more gold. At Oklahoma Baptist University and Southmoore, she claimed gold in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and she snagged first at the Broken Arrow meet in the two-mile event. At the Frontier Valley Conference meet, Hinkle was first in the 1,600-meter run, and she finished first in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at regionals. At the state meet in Ardmore, Hinkle helped guide Broken Arrow to a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay, and on her own she finished atop the podium in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — all while setting new state meet records in both the 1- and 2-mile events. Selected as Gatorade's 2022 state track player of the year. Signed to run at Oklahoma State.

Ellie Hoemann

Regent Prep ¦ Junior ¦ Middle/distance runner

During the early stages of the season, Hoemann made her presence known and reminded everyone of Regent Prep’s running prowess. At the Pinnacle Conference meet, Hoemann was sixth in the 1,600-meter run, second in the 400-meter dash and first in the 800-meter run. She continued her solid run with a second-place finish in the 400 at the Bishop Kelley meet. Then in postseason competition, Hoemann ramped it up with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 and a pair of gold medal performances in the 400 and 800. At state, Hoemann helped guide the Rams to a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay. Then she claimed gold in the 400 and 800.

Gwyn Meyers

Bishop Kelley ¦ Freshman ¦ Distance runner

Meyers wasted little time racking up victories as a freshman in 2022, starting in March with a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run at the Glenpool meet. She also aided the Comets in first-place finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay races. And Bishop Kelley made a habit of finishing first in those events at meets in Jenks, Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Class 5A regionals and 5A state. Individually, Meyers nabbed first in the 3,200-meter run at the Bishop Kelley meet, regionals and state. Meanwhile, in the 1,600-meter run she claimed gold in Tahlequah and regionals, and then at state her time of 5:08 set a new state record by six seconds.

Coach of the Year

Lane Frailey ¦ Bishop Kelley

Started coaching in Oklahoma in 1981, got a state championship to end his career. The Comets hauled in the school’s first state championship in track after the program’s previous best finish was third in 2011. Prior to coaching Bishop Kelley in 2015, Frailey had stops at Lexington, Sulphur and Bixby. “He is one of the most dedicated and humble men I have gotten to know, and he is as passionate about high school track as anyone in the state,” Bishop Kelley athletic director Lance Parks said.

First team

100: Kallista Frye, Victory Christian, junior

200: Olivia Tate, Beggs, senior

200: Sidney Smith, Union, junior

400: Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer, junior

800: Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley, freshman

800: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks, senior

1,600: Cayden Dawson, Bixby, senior

3,200: Maryann Alvey, Wesleyan Christian, sophomore

100 hurdles: Kileigh Mixon, Stroud, junior

300 hurdles: DeRiayah Lee, Muskogee, junior

Relay: Magnolia Crissup, Jenks, sophomore

Relay: Gabriella DeGeorge, Lincoln Christian, senior

Relay: Misty Mooney, Adair, sophomore

High jump: Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs, senior

High jump: Cierra Russell, Adair, senior

Pole vault: Quincey Turner, Bartlesville, senior

Long jump: Kadance Barnett, Bartlesville, freshman

Shot put: Amiyah Norwood, Union, senior

Discus: Vanessa Rendon, Owasso, senior

Honorable mention

Adair: Payton Dingman, Eric Anderson, Emily Fields, Hannah Gilstrap,

Bartlesville: Campbell Barta, Chloe Robbins, Morgan Wasemiller, Ragen Hodge, Jaiden Stevenson

Beggs: Summer Lester, Ashiyah Lewis, Geonna Ronnow

Berryhill: McKenzie Niehus

Bishop Kelley: Allie Strandmark, Katherine Bishop, Olivia Miles

Bixby: Andra Mohler, Cameryn McColley

Booker T. Washington: Camryn Ere, Taylor Campbell, Tierra Owens, Kendall Johnson

Bristow: Rori Kelly, Kinzie Williams, Ava Yocham, Camille Pritchard, Jaci Shelton

Broken Arrow: Jocelyn Kitchen, Evie Noel, Lexi Leleux, Katrina Baiza, Karree Wales, Kerrigan Huynh, Macaiah Franklin, Elle Hendrickson, Kyra Heald

Cascia Hall: Shea Jackson

Chelsea: Avery Lawhorn

Claremore: Paiten Reavis, Emma Robinson, Lynie Bailey, Rachel Yewell, Alayliun Knight, Emily Wofford

Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey Nunneley

Collinsville: Mackenzie Robertson, Rae Johnson, Addison Wickman, Makayla Meadows, Brooke Bunch, Kynzie Christian

Coweta: Chaney Helton, Hailey Secrest, Alex Harper, Kate Little, Riley Buthod, Sierra Soto

Depew: Emily Moore

Dewar: Talyn Been

Edison: Jade Renkes, Devyn Doakes

Fort Gibson: Addy Whiteley, Katie Smith

Glenpool: Stella Edison, Jordan Blades, Makynlee Jackson, Kya Wilson

Inola: Sydney Biggs

Jenks: Rachel Cornell, Avery Mazzei, Tarryn Lowry, Sajara Hill, Maggie Persson, Sophie Simmons, Victoria Cole, Jill Twiehaus

Kiefer: Grace Strecker, Shayna Hendrix, Hannah Coons, Kammie Smith

Lincoln Christian: Breanna Allen, Bayee Woodrich, Lucy George

Mannford: Peyton Carson, Gracie Kimball

Metro Christian: Ava Compton, Lila Graham, Emma Compton, Caroline Stewart

Muskogee: Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson, Jakayla Swanson

Owasso: Sandra Humes, Olivia Graham, Rayna Kucharyski, Elizabeth Booth, Jayla Norwood

Pawhuska: Miya Curry, Pari Harper, Fallon Bowman, Hannah Reynolds

Pryor: Alexis Cavin, Caitlin White, Liv Sharp, Ashlynn Vargas, Ella Bergholtz

Regent Prep: Emmarie Marino, Micah Dickens, Rebecca Odea

Sapulpa: Stailee Heard, Seriah Vess, Emmalee Osbourne

Skiatook: Oki Darrow

Sperry: Lilly Travis, Callie Wilson, Lexi Winton

Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Tycreana Mays Delaney

Stroud: Brynlee Wages, Savanna Collins

Tahlequah: Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Tatum Havens, Tori Pham, Emily Morrison, Alexa McClure

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Emmary Elizondo

Union: Kyndall Hicks, Faith Millner, Mackenzie Thiessen, Jamiya Woodard, Tierney Jackson

Verdigris: Becca Manahl, Maddy Daniels, Emma West, Kylee Dee, Emma Young

Wagoner: Torri Tottress

Wesleyan Christian: Mackenzie Hendrix

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Avery Mazzei, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Deborah Mazzei, Jenks

2018: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2017: Brandee Presley, Bixby

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Grace Barber, Jenks

2014: Cameron Hilliard, Glenpool

2013: Kelsey McKee, Metro Christian; and Regan Ward, Beggs

2012: Kennedy Austin, Union

2011: Brooke Garner, Edison

2010: Janae Johnson, Union

2009: Cornesha Wilkerson, East Central

2008: Sara Vaughn, Union

2007: Kylie Spurgeon, Owasso

2006: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

2005: Danielle Gilchrist, Union

Coaches of the Year

2021: Gerard Alexander, Beggs

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mark Frye, Pawhuska

2018: Travis Bryant, Wagoner

2017: Kailan Woods, Lincoln Christian

2016: No award given

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Brent Wion, Henryetta

2013: Gerard Alexander, Beggs

2012: Mike Stanton, Union

2011: Steve Patterson, Lincoln Christian

2010: Mike Stanton, Union

2009: Greg Nash, B.T. Washington

2008: Kevin Gordon, East Central

2007: Tom Stockton, Union

2006: Tom Stockton, Union