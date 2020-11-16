TPS winter sports: Spectators will not be allowed in district facilities through Nov. 30

With the coronavirus spread on the rise, the Tulsa Public Schools will not allow spectators to attend winter sports contests played in TPS facilities through Nov. 30.

The only people allowed will be coaches, active players, a clock operator, bookkeeper, referees, one principal, a game administrator and one campus police officer.

TPS director of athletic Gil Cloud notified coaches and athletic directors Monday in an email.

“We will be monitoring the COVID virus and its impact on our district,” Cloud said in an email to the Tulsa World.

Last Friday, Cloud told the Tulsa World that the TPS has not yet decided to postpone winter sports altogether, but that all options are on the table with the coronavirus on the rise.

Also last Friday, the Oklahoma City Public Schools suspended winter extracurr4icular activities "until further notice."

Booker T. Washington’s girls and boys swimming teams are set to open their seasons Tuesday at Edmond North.