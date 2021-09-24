TPS promotes Jen Sanders to deputy athletic director

Tulsa Public Schools announced Friday that Jen Sanders is being promoted to deputy director of activities and athletics.

Sanders fills the position held by Mick Wilson before he was moved up to TPS executive athletic director in July as Gil Cloud's successor.

“I am pleased that Jen will be assuming a new role on our team,” Wilson said in a media release. “Jen is a great person, hard worker, and is extremely loyal and dedicated to the district. She and I have worked together for more than 10 years and have developed a strong bond. She has a great heart for the students of Tulsa Public Schools.”

Sanders has been the district’s assistant director of secondary schools athletics and activities, and TPS' physical education coordinator.

“I am looking forward to serving as the next deputy director of activities and athletics for Tulsa Public Schools,” Sanders said in a media release. “I am extremely excited to move into this new role supporting students, athletes, coaches and administrators. We have an amazing team here at Tulsa Public Schools and I am thankful to work with so many great colleagues who strive daily to make sure our students and athletes have exactly what they need to be successful.”