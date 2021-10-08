TPS names Marlon Houston as assistant athletics director

Marlon Houston was announced Friday as Tulsa Public Schools' new assistant athletics director.

Houston previously served as East Central Junior High School’s AD and dean of students.

He also was Rogers' head football coach during the 2018 season as well as the Ropers' wrestling coach and has been the head football coach at Barnsdall and Pawnee. In addition, he was Okmulgee's wrestling coach for three years.

“Marlon has a great heart for students and is well-respected throughout the district," TPS athletics director Mick Wilson said in a press release. "He has a wealth of knowledge and experience as he has been in education for nearly 25 years. Marlon is a great addition to our district team and we are thrilled to welcome him onboard.”

Houston fills the position formerly held by Jen Sanders, who was promoted two weeks ago to deputy director of activities and athletics.

In his new position, Houston will manage operations for TPS' volleyball, swimming, tennis cheer and pom programs. He also will assist in supervising the district’s wellness program, 19 secondary schools’ athletics programs, and 81 schools’ K-12 physical education programs and teachers. Houston will also work collaboratively with Safety Patrol sponsors, Bike Club, JROTC, and Tulsa Rowing Club.