TPS Hall of Fame adds Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna, Terry Rupe

Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna and Terry Rupe are the latest additions to the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 inductees.

Earlier, eight other inductees were revealed — Felix Jones, Popsey Floyd, Gerald "Corky" Oglesby, Susan Kraft Yandell, John Admire, Jerry Billings, Phil Harmon and Morey Villareal.

Next weekend, this year's final three inductees will be announced for the ninth annual banquet scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Lefler held several positions from 1967-93 at East Central. He coached the Cardinals to the Class 4A state baseball title in 1970, and his '72 and '75 teams were state runners-up. He was the boys basketball coach from 1975-83 with two state tournament berths in eight seasons. In 2011, he was inducted into Northeastern State's Athletics Hall of Fame.