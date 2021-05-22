TPS Hall of Fame adds Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna, Terry Rupe

Rodger Lefler, Tom MacKenna and Terry Rupe are the latest additions to the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 inductees.
Earlier, eight other inductees were revealed — Felix Jones, Popsey Floyd, Gerald "Corky" Oglesby, Susan Kraft Yandell, John Admire, Jerry Billings, Phil Harmon and Morey Villareal.
Next weekend, this year's final three inductees will be announced for the ninth annual banquet scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.
Lefler held several positions from 1967-93 at East Central. He coached the Cardinals to the Class 4A state baseball title in 1970, and his '72 and '75 teams were state runners-up. He was the boys basketball coach from 1975-83 with two state tournament berths in eight seasons. In 2011, he was inducted into Northeastern State's Athletics Hall of Fame.
MacKenna, a 1957 graduate of Central who played basketball and baseball there, had a 29-year coaching career after he pitched four years for the University of Tulsa. MacKenna started his coaching career in 1966 at Memorial and coached Chargers baseball through 1991. He led the Chargers to state titles in 1980, '81 and '84. He also was Memorial's athletic director. His last four seasons were spent as East Central's baseball coach before his retirement in '95.
Rupe was the World's 1980 state baseball player of the year after leading Hale to the state title game. A year earlier, he helped Tulsa's team reach the American Legion World Series. The left-hander went 20-7 over four seasons at Oral Roberts.
Seating is limited to 200. Tickets are available at $100 individual or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.
The 21st annual TPS Golf Classic is scheduled June 11 at LaFortune Golf Course. Entries can be made by contacting Lisa Norman. Individual players are $100 and teams of four are $375.